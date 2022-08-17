Recent Post
65 comments
I love Haberman’s comment that IF these documents are treated as declassified, as Trump asserts, then they are subject to Freedom of Information requests so everyone can see them. She is right in saying that isn’t going to happen.
@Caliabra Does destruction of subpoenaed evidence with hammers and bleach bit constitute complying with the FBI? If that’s correct I’d say Trump has been extremely cooperative.
Prosecutor 101: “Never interrupt a criminal when his explanations for the crime are making your case for you…”
LOL – We talking Biden (which one), Clinton (which one)……?
@Esther kibui Well that is the reason he used the 5th amendment…. otherwise he will blabber himself into jail…..
I can only think of two reasons why he had the documents at Mar a Lago. Monetization and / or a bargaining tool.
And he knew very well what he was doing.
@Bill Moran
I wonder the same thing. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t make copies.
The DOJ needs to go back to Mar – A – Logo with a warrant for all of their surveillance videos to see who was near those documents and who handled the boxes of top secret documents ! The videos will also tell if the documents were photocopied or scanned into a portable computer harddrive . The FBI have act fast !
@B. W. Have to save that list and scratch them off as they get their comeuppance. How long do you think it will take?
@GOVTISTHEPROBLEM Government is always the problem, so whose would you prefer to our’s?
@Ricky Lalonde How the F should any of us know?
Too late.
Why are you discussing what Trump thought was happening?
The law is the law, how politely it is applied is irrelevant.
My thinking is that holding the docs would give him leverage. It was a dare. He likes to test the limits of legal possibility. The Feds said “Okay, we call. Show your.hand”.
@Charles 😂 😂
You surely like fake news
the man went away no one interviews him anymore. Blah blah.
*don’t have to say much more
3:18 The question “Why did the FBI search a former president’s home/private club?” was answered last week. After working cordially with Trump and his lawyers for several months but not getting the documents that were missing from the National Archives, documents that the NA subpoenaed, the Justice Department issued a subpoena to the former president for those documents, which they have a duty to retrieve. They gave him more time to comply, but he STILL didn’t hand them over. Hence the search and retrieval process.
✌🏼🇺🇸♥️💜💙🇺🇸✌🏼
You don’t eve know what you’re saying😏
@A S trump’s lies
@Kathy Parrish hourly
@Ron Compton Amen to that
He wasn’t sending a friendly message about helping. He was sending a threat: “I’m in control of these people, and they won’t stop trying to attack FBI agents until I tell them to.”
Exactly and it’s a crock. I am tired of seeing thinly veiled threats online as well…. I can’t control what is going to happen, I am not going to say what is next, it won’t be good… blah blah blah. All I would say is go ahead and try it, tough guys. Don’t talk about it, do it.
Instead of concentrating on national security and the crimes that were commited, GOP questions DOJ about process.
You’re right. It’s like catching a thief inside your home. You knock him out and the cops question you as to why you knocked him out.
That is their playbook: evade, distract and deny.🤨
The truth is their cryponite. But then
he goes and calls his socially misfit
platform “truth.” Absolute Hypocrisy.
It’s Democracy vs. Hypocrisy 2022-
Technically, the law is about ‘documents that pertain to national security’ – that doesn’t HAVE to be classified. Even declassified docs could count.
@gorey4more I don’t care about trump one way or the other. I’d rather see someone else for president. I’m a libertarian. So no. Calling it how I’m seeing it
@DT Strain bookmark it let me know when it happens…
@DT Strain are you unaware of his unilateral order to unclassified any documentations he takes outside of the White House which he happened to do almost every week.
“…how can I turn down the heat…”? That was a back handed passive aggressive threat!
Implying that he can control the temperature, raise or lower it as he sees fit. A pretty thinly veiled threat. Lock him up and throw away the key!
Congratulations , you are a mind reader🙄
Chortling speculating accusing hyena
make a confession that your guilty. Pfttt! as if that will happen.
Considering he started the bloody fire…
When a person never get punished for their action, they think they can do anything. Trump needs to learn that there are consequences for the things he does. He probably won’t ever learn because he is too old and he is who he is. Just hope he serves some prison time.
@Thomas K 15 to 20 years. Atleast
@Angela P. let’s not forget that other trump backer Alex Jones
@ZADOMAN like wannabe dictator trump and Matt Gatez.
@Angela Reminiscenza
I cannot give a specific number obviously.
However, there are millions that are wanting the very same thing.
One issue is. The layman’s mind is trained by our own experiences.
Whether it is because, we personally may have had run ins with the law, or, we know someone who has.
This has conditioned our minds to those experiences.
I’d say, 97-98% of those experiences, are small & have been relatively swift. So, myself. Get frustrated, because it should have happened by now.
However, wealth & power allows for guaranteed bail, a lengthy appeals process & liberty while awaiting those appeals.
Donald J.Trump, is clearly a, lifetime career criminal.
Career criminals think in a way that is similar to being, from another planet.
I knew a career criminal & he knew.
That, you could shoplift an item from, Wal*mart, at a specific dollar amount & return it, without a receipt.
Think about that. This person took the time & trouble, to figure this out.
Because, his mind operated this way.
He was an opportunity criminal, mainly. So, he was always, looking for opportunities & people he could take advantage of.
The point, ( I am finally getting to), is this.
Merrick Garland & the DOJ. Must close every avenue of escape.
Donald J.Trump’s, well known for obfuscation & delay.
He does this by bombarding the situation with so much to contend with. It can feel overwhelming just trying to keep up, let alone keeping everything in order & your perspective. He bullys, threatens & of course. Cooperates with nothing in any way.
So, it is necessary to proceed slowly & methodically. The case must not only be airtight. It must be obvious that there is. Absolutely, no doubt.
Recently, Donald J.Trump, attempted to assert that he, mentally declassified every document he had.
The ploy here is to take the case, inside the mind.
Because, it is impossible to read another person’s mind.
Therefore, reasonable doubt is immediately established.
Acquittal is certain.
Donald J.Trump, is known for witness tampering.
That has to be dealt with.
As they should, Donald J.Trump’s, attorney’s will do everything to find & present reasons for mistrial & appeals.
One very concerning issue, Is seating a jury of his peers. That are not loyal devotees to, Donald J.Trump .
Otherwise, Acquittal.
I believe that, since honesty, reason& reality it self is ignored by his followers. Rational, independent & critical thinking is often not present.
It is more than reasonable to accept that, Donald J.Trump’s, followers. will, lie & deceive, in order to be seated. This could lead to jury nullification. Leading to an acquittal.
I realize this has been lengthy.
The matter is extremely complex & Donald J.Trump, is more than, extremely gifted at avoiding responsibility for his criminality.
Which presents yet, another serious concern.
That is, Donald J.Trump, paying or coercing, others to take the fall.
I have heard others say that because of his, Secret Service Detail.
Donald J.Trump, cannot be incarcerated.
I sincerely hope this is erroneous & untrue.
We keep, people incarcerated & successfully, (as far as I know).
I cannot say what, Merrick Garland & the DOJ.
Consider their primary concern & goal.
They & we, are faced with the reality.
That, Donald J.Trump, will always.
Present as a threat to, America, her Authority, her Government & a segment of her population.
I also believe that this can be accepted as reality.
So, what to do?
Some, (myself included), honestly feel that his has committed, Treason.
This is life imprisonment or death. Death is extremely unlikely.
However, left free. He will be able to continue dividing the nation, etc,.
He will be able to sell information.
Donald J.Trump, is a very revenge oriented individual. He is also, petty, vindictive & extremely childish.
He has no intention of reforming & is absolutely incapable of rehabilitation, or, reforming.
So, try to have patience & remember.
This cannot fail. Prepare for a result of disqualification from holding office & perhaps nothing more.
I do not believe that, Merrick Garland , or, any of the others.
Are willing to settle for this.
However, a court of law.
Really, has little to do with, truth, or, right vs wrong.
It is a gladiatorial arena.
It is about the best & most convincing argument.
That is the one who wins.
It is that simple truth.
Off topic.
1st, this not an argument involving, Hillary Clinton, in any way whatsoever. It regards, corruption, James Comey & Donald J.Trump. That is it.
Has anyone ever considered that. James Comey, was paid to sabotage, Hillary Clinton’s campaign?
That all animosity between, Donald J.Trump & James Comey, was a staged act?
Think about it. James Comey, made two announcements immediately prior to the election. Both were extremely damaging to, Hillary Clinton’s Campaign.
Some believe that it cost her the election.
The firing & subsequent fallout was part of a charade.
I believe it’s possible. I mean sure. Why not? I’m bored.
If so, it is, clever, diabolical, insidiously evil, very dangerous & genius.
I absolutely do not believe that, Donald J.Trump, is a genuis.
However, career criminals are, clever, resourceful, duplicitous, con artists, able to lie to your face convincingly with immense ease.
I think that what appears as blatant stupid behavior & stupidity from, Donald J.Trump.
Is actually, an arrogance that is of such magnitude.
That while it can be understood.
It is impossible to actually think in that way.
Which leads to a sense of entitlement, over & for everything.
Example:
Keeping classified documents.
Declaring that they are, “mine, not theirs”.
This is obviously stupid to a, “normal” & honest person.
But, not for, Donald J.Trump.
Here is a 🍪 cookie for reading this to the end.
✌
Why was he allowed to take anything, knowing how he is. Someone should have gone through everything before it left.
This is so embarrassing for the US.
The Last 6 years has been embarrassing
@Richard Oracin he was the president. no one could have stopped him
Ordinary citizens would be sitting in jail during an investigation like this. Our politicians get away with way too much.
Yep! Like Hillary and for that matter, Bill! Or how about biden’s son. 🤔
@mostly satire
Hey! Great name there. I’m not a sucker and there’s none better than POTUS Trump.
Like Hillary Clinton?
There was a lot more documents there than everyone thought were there. Why did the lawyer sign the paper saying that “there were no more documents at his home.
Another reason Trump might have wanted the documents was to share them with a foreign power that would provide him with something in return.
Non-retaliation for reneging on his Russian debts?
Agree . His loyalty is not to America. His own greed is another thing
It’s crazy everything what Donnie would say about others being traders or should be locked up for treason he has done.
Takes one to know one.
traitors
Trumpty Dumpty sat on a wall,
(HIS Wall …of lies)
Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall…
Even Mexico is smiling…
I never thought I’d live to see a man who is the worst national security risk in history become president.
It is correct that classification status is irrelevant to the charges when national security is at risk and safety procedures were breached. And if the documents were not cleared for the public perview, the espionage charge could still apply.
I’m just amazed the security services thought it OK to give him so many classified documents in the first place. Nobody is going to read the amount of material being recovered.