  1. In every case where Trump’s “team” have handed over a few documents it has turned out that the search and the hand-over were incomplete.
    It would have been interesting to know who the judge was.

    3. @unlisted junk knew Judge Judy in Family Court in Manhattan. She is meek and mild on tv today. She’s be screaming “REMAND!”

    4. In this case, Trump had to pay for the team to search, but the court appointed them.

      But if they found 2 in a storage locker, odds are this squirrel has hidden them is so many places even _he_ doesn’t know where they are. Nifty, eh?

  2. What are the odds they did find something else, but it’s something that he REALLY should have knwn better than take, and they DO NOT want their name’s on THAT Wikipedia article.

    2. @ID10T The USA may possess aspects of a banana republic, but at least we are able to speak out against corruption.

    4. @GM Benz No if it was anyone else they would not be harassed to this incredible extent. This man has been investigated beyond believe and yet still you keep believing the lies being spoon fed to you. Wake the eff up already

  5. They found 2 secret documents in one storage locker, but missed the 223 secret documents in the next storage locker. 😂

    3. @Joshua Brady no, the judge is not corrupt. Trump is supposed to have a custodian of records, and clearly it isn’t Christina Bobb. Trump is careless, lazy and a sneaking thief.

  6. It’s going to take America’s justice and intelligence agencies year’s to work out what is still missing, who has had access and the impact on America’s future security. Trump is contemptuous.

    3. Yes but biden is elected in office whereas he is a big thief,he and his son .you are very ashamed BC the judge has held

  9. I can’t understand the judge’s decision. He ignores the calls for the documents then moved some again. Obstruction

    2. Then charge them with obstruction. Trump SHOULD have a record keeper or whatever title you use for it, but it seems he hasn’t. That’s what needs to be sorted out.

  10. Wouldn’t NARA be able to advise the DOJ of gaps in their record keeping since they catalogue all of this data? Missing pieces over certain time periods would suggest foul play.

    3. Exactly!! The documents had to be signed out. Then again it appears that documents aren’t being handled properly!!! Their must be others involved!!!

    3. Watch this. It’s a legal opinion of what Judge Howell is actually instructing DOJ to do and that the motion was brought simply to make the Judge aware that Trump is lying which is why no one in Trump’s circle is willing to declare that Trump has turned over all government documents that he stole.

      https://youtu.be/kUEW5QrXos4

  13. DOJ should know exactly how much information is outstanding and exactly what it is…and trump should be charged.

  15. It is the DOJ’s job to indict and then a judge can preside over their own court and hold the criminally charged in contempt.

    1. Exactly my point! You don’t go back to a Judge and ask him to hold a ‘Robber’ in contempt for not handing back all the money he stole! The Judge is saying in no uncertain terms, CHARGE/indict DT already! Jeez, how hard can it be?!

  16. Judge Beryl Howell understands her role. The entire judicial system was designed to protect people like Donald Trump. This country was designed to protect people like Donald Trump.

  17. So they can just disregard the subpoena over and over and the judge is like “Let’s just let them work with one another and work it out.”
    Yeah, they continue to break the law but yeah, what the hell, let’s give ‘em another chance”🙄😑

    2. @celeste Maybe so …. but with documents still missing over a year later, it sure seems like CONTEMPT is more than appropriate.

    3. Sorry Irene but we are ‘misreading’ what the Judge is saying (because we don’t HAVE the exact words) which is just telling DOJ that they don’t need to come to the court for this. They can do it all by themselves.

      @kyza chi above is spot on. I repeat her words :-

      “You don’t go back to a Judge and ask him to hold a ‘Robber’ in contempt for not handing back all the money he stole! The Judge is saying in no uncertain terms, CHARGE/indict DT already! Jeez, how hard can it be?!”

  19. I still don’t know why are we so far down this very deep rabbit hole? There are no lawful privileges to have government top secret documents in residential properties under any circumstances.

    1. I believe the DOJ knows that Trump stole documents and he is playing Whack A Mole with them but they haven’t determined what he did with them criminal or clandestine and without that answer they are reluctant to indict. They could now show due diligence and exhausted all efforts then raid his properties and possibly his families. If documents Trump had custody of could be found to have been shared with anyone without clearance and a national security risk then Trump would have to be indicted and jailed for contempt until DOJ is satisfied that he did not circulate more national secrets. I am not sure if the DOJ knows why Trump won’t surrender the documents and that is a major concern.

    2. There is for TRUMP,we see it repeatedly,like Carlin said they own us you think you have a choice you don’t 🙄

  20. The fact that the judge declined to hold Donald Trump in contempt speaks volumes about what is wrong within America today. Surely the judge needs to be held accountable and scrutinised by her peers and her governing authority? Corruption at it’s highest level.

