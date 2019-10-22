50 percent of battleground state voters support the House's impeachment inquiry into the president, while 45 percent oppose it, according to new NYT/Siena College numbers. Aired on 10/22/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Half Of Battleground State Voters Approve Of Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC