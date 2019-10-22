50 percent of battleground state voters support the House's impeachment inquiry into the president, while 45 percent oppose it, according to new NYT/Siena College numbers. Aired on 10/22/19.
Half Of Battleground State Voters Approve Of Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC
We will defeat trump no matter what.
That is the Democratic mindset.
Peacefully. Like adults.
100%
Incarcerate trump
The one nice thing about Sweet Potato Hitler is that he’s helping improve his chances of getting impeached and removed. The fact that he referred to part of the constitution as “phony” probably pushed the number up by at least 2%. So many of his followers spent 8 long years screeching about Obama .. and some of them still have their pocket constitutions, even if they couldn’t say exactly what Obama was doing wrong .. and those people can look to article 1, section 9, paragraph 8 and read it for themselves.
That should be higher. The evidence continues to pile up.
Congressman Perlmutter here in CO voted against us and our Constitution last night…
*DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY* 👌 👌👌 👌
Yeppers, he’ll be making it to the history books but not for the reasons he wanted.
easily!
How a guy who declares publicly that the Constitution is phony can remain as POTUS ?
Trump supporters. False equivalency. Muddied waters. Constant gaslighting. A generation that only recognize acts of overt violence as racism. Last chance to sabotage the future out of spite for losing the “good old days” even though they were the ones who have gotten us where we are.
True. That alone is adequate reason for removal from office. So is the constant attacks on the free press and promoting violence. There are 10+ impeachable acts 45* keeps committing, many of them even beginning before he was even installed.
Agreed. A statement by the POTUS, who is sworn to uphold and defend all provisions of our Constitution, that unequivocally shows he does not believe the emoluments clause is valid is another cause for impeachment. He’s a sick man.
Impeach and remove! Stevie Wonder can see The Chosen One, with great and unmatched wisdom, has sold out the U.S. for his own benefit.
Whoever votes for Trump has no ethics and puts Trump over country. Period.
Oh, please.
I agree 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾trump and his administration and his supporters 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾all of them.
The real vote in 2020 is:
(1) America and our Constitution, or
(2) Trump
Standing up to a bully is satisfying. When you do, you find out that he’s actually weak.
EXACTLY!
To the 40 percents that are still in Trump corner please take a hard look at reality. Cheating, lying, law breaking, and back stabbing are not conservative values.
When his tax returns come out, people are going to start caring more.
Trump’s stupidity and criminal propensities are putting America in great peril.
After he is impeached and incarcerated, someone should tell Donald Trump to “get over it”.
He won’t.
The ultimate unraveling of this corrupt asshat is going to be mighty satisfying. Stocking up on butter and popcorn…
Therefore those careless republicans districts should tell their senators why are you allowing the president to break the law.If not they would lose votes.
what was America thinking 🤔 when they elected the clown for president ??
People think the Electoral College was fixed. Why not talk about it?
You know you’ve hit a nerve when Trumpy threatens to sue everyone.