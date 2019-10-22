Half Of Battleground State Voters Approve Of Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 22, 2019

 

50 percent of battleground state voters support the House's impeachment inquiry into the president, while 45 percent oppose it, according to new NYT/Siena College numbers. Aired on 10/22/19.
32 Comments on "Half Of Battleground State Voters Approve Of Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. söder bröder | October 22, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    We will defeat trump no matter what.

  2. Chaz Brookshire | October 22, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Peacefully. Like adults.

  3. Joe Romo | October 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Incarcerate trump

  4. surely you joke, mein failüre | October 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    The one nice thing about Sweet Potato Hitler is that he’s helping improve his chances of getting impeached and removed. The fact that he referred to part of the constitution as “phony” probably pushed the number up by at least 2%. So many of his followers spent 8 long years screeching about Obama .. and some of them still have their pocket constitutions, even if they couldn’t say exactly what Obama was doing wrong .. and those people can look to article 1, section 9, paragraph 8 and read it for themselves.

  5. Mastodon1976 | October 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    That should be higher. The evidence continues to pile up.

  6. yourfreedom isinyourfeet | October 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Congressman Perlmutter here in CO voted against us and our Constitution last night…

  7. JOKER FACE | October 22, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY* 👌 👌👌 👌

  8. wooster | October 22, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    How a guy who declares publicly that the Constitution is phony can remain as POTUS ?

    • Ryan Donahue | October 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Trump supporters. False equivalency. Muddied waters. Constant gaslighting. A generation that only recognize acts of overt violence as racism. Last chance to sabotage the future out of spite for losing the “good old days” even though they were the ones who have gotten us where we are.

    • Progressive Humanist | October 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      True. That alone is adequate reason for removal from office. So is the constant attacks on the free press and promoting violence. There are 10+ impeachable acts 45* keeps committing, many of them even beginning before he was even installed.

    • Ellen Kortman | October 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Agreed. A statement by the POTUS, who is sworn to uphold and defend all provisions of our Constitution, that unequivocally shows he does not believe the emoluments clause is valid is another cause for impeachment. He’s a sick man.

  9. Richard Alexander | October 22, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Impeach and remove! Stevie Wonder can see The Chosen One, with great and unmatched wisdom, has sold out the U.S. for his own benefit.

  10. Biggus Dickus | October 22, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Whoever votes for Trump has no ethics and puts Trump over country. Period.

  11. Brighton Babe | October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Standing up to a bully is satisfying. When you do, you find out that he’s actually weak.

  12. Jack Long | October 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    To the 40 percents that are still in Trump corner please take a hard look at reality. Cheating, lying, law breaking, and back stabbing are not conservative values.

  13. Mandy Last | October 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    When his tax returns come out, people are going to start caring more.

  14. William Smyth | October 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Trump’s stupidity and criminal propensities are putting America in great peril.

  15. MVVpro | October 22, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    After he is impeached and incarcerated, someone should tell Donald Trump to “get over it”.

  16. I Wrote In Bernie | October 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    The ultimate unraveling of this corrupt asshat is going to be mighty satisfying. Stocking up on butter and popcorn…

  17. Paul Heads | October 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Therefore those careless republicans districts should tell their senators why are you allowing the president to break the law.If not they would lose votes.

  18. VAGA Official TV | October 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    what was America thinking 🤔 when they elected the clown for president ??

  19. Tommy Hayfield | October 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    People think the Electoral College was fixed. Why not talk about it?

  20. Bytor 1001 | October 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    You know you’ve hit a nerve when Trumpy threatens to sue everyone.

