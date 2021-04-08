Congressman Matt Gaetz facing new pressure in that federal probe into possible sex trafficking crimes claims he denies. Gaetz largely rose to prominence with frequent appearances on Fox News with Sean Hannity even campaigning for Gaetz. But now, Fox's friend is largely ignoring Gaetz after elevating him to stardom. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/08/2021.
Hannity Goes Silent On 'Friend' Gaetz Amidst Sex Trafficking Probe | The Beat With Ari Melber
We want to know if hannity or tucker went on any of the trips.
Cocaine
Hmmmmm 🤔! There are some nervousness going on at Fox.
ok
Michael Cohen is holding back all the dirt on Hannity for now…………but, I can hardly wait!
Weird how Fox complained that Cuomo’s brother at CNN wasn’t covering the NY governor. (Please forgive me I can’t remember their names.)
CNN banned Chris Cuomo from interviewing or talking about his bro (Andrew).
When you have gone too low for even your fellow MAGATS, your toast
I think Greenberg is going to tie them all directly to Epstien if they don’t all shut the f up
@C S that would be a very good development
How much you wanna bet he participated? I wonder how well Don jr. and Eric are sleeping these days – I bet we’re going to see a lot more names tangled up in this
This is the most satisfying calorie-free thing I have had in a long time
if you don’t mind, I’m going to get a bowl full. It looks good.
Hi
@Mark Laumond hi ” mark “
I have lost millions of calories since Jan 6th 🤣🤣
@Mark Laumond
All the lawsuits and criminal cases piling up on Trump and all his enablers has got you in quite a tizzy, huh?
Everyone going “Matt Gaetz who? I don’t know him that well.”
Done! Expect registry file number tomorrow…
Fox isn’t news. It’s Parlor with video.
Matt Gaetz has cooties and no-one wants to touch him.
That could very well likely be STD’s of every kind.
I’d bet Hannity got his ‘wick dipped’ as a part of this ring.
I suppose but…eeewww!
@Frank Tillery 🤣🤣🤣🤣 wiicckk diipppeeddd
Getting close to the end of the week. I know that from Ari’s 5 o’clock shadow lol
Ari is a hottie!
That’s his schtick, man it works. I wish he’d quote hip hop lyrics more often.
These creeps always go silent when one of their own gets busted. 😂
Hello
yeah they pander to the fowellers who really do not care for truth.obviously are they would not watch these CLOWNS. Fox has defended there broadcast as entertainment not factual NO S””T
Don’t confuse Sean Hannity with anything a news anchor/reporter would ever do or say. He is an entertainer, nothing more
and a very poor pathetic one at that…..hannity entertains Trumpanzee butt
I suspect many are going silent due to lawsuits from those they’ve slandered or mislead, and investigations: boebert, Hawley, cawthorne, etc. Wonder if Ghislaine has anything to say yet before Greensburg steals all her thunder
That Drake song line went straight over dudes head🤣🤣🤣 Ari is he best!!
I gotta say one good thing about Matt Gaetz: he’s going to prison.
When someone ducks for cover like this I am left wondering if it’s because they have something to hide and are praying that they are not by association put under scrutiny.
Matt Gaetz? He use to get our coffee at meetings. Lol
The hip hop quotes, as he laughs at their pain, is always the icing on top for me.