Congressman Matt Gaetz facing new pressure in that federal probe into possible sex trafficking crimes claims he denies. Gaetz largely rose to prominence with frequent appearances on Fox News with Sean Hannity even campaigning for Gaetz. But now, Fox's friend is largely ignoring Gaetz after elevating him to stardom. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/08/2021.

Hannity Goes Silent On 'Friend' Gaetz Amidst Sex Trafficking Probe | The Beat With Ari Melber