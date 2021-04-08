Hannity Goes Silent On ‘Friend’ Gaetz Amidst Sex Trafficking Probe | The Beat With Ari Melber

Congressman Matt Gaetz facing new pressure in that federal probe into possible sex trafficking crimes claims he denies. Gaetz largely rose to prominence with frequent appearances on Fox News with Sean Hannity even campaigning for Gaetz. But now, Fox's friend is largely ignoring Gaetz after elevating him to stardom. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 04/08/2021.
39 Comments on "Hannity Goes Silent On ‘Friend’ Gaetz Amidst Sex Trafficking Probe | The Beat With Ari Melber"

  1. Third Eye | April 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    We want to know if hannity or tucker went on any of the trips.

  2. Scott Baxendale | April 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Michael Cohen is holding back all the dirt on Hannity for now…………but, I can hardly wait!

  3. Logan Walker | April 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Weird how Fox complained that Cuomo’s brother at CNN wasn’t covering the NY governor. (Please forgive me I can’t remember their names.)

  4. Augie Rockero | April 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    When you have gone too low for even your fellow MAGATS, your toast

  5. Jimmy Penrose | April 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    How much you wanna bet he participated? I wonder how well Don jr. and Eric are sleeping these days – I bet we’re going to see a lot more names tangled up in this

  6. Kat Pima | April 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    This is the most satisfying calorie-free thing I have had in a long time

  7. ken878 | April 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Everyone going “Matt Gaetz who? I don’t know him that well.”

  8. Jake Baker | April 8, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Done! Expect registry file number tomorrow…

  9. bob G | April 8, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Fox isn’t news. It’s Parlor with video.

  10. Sue Mick | April 8, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Matt Gaetz has cooties and no-one wants to touch him.

  11. E Hole | April 8, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    I’d bet Hannity got his ‘wick dipped’ as a part of this ring.

  12. Splaticus Maximus | April 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Getting close to the end of the week. I know that from Ari’s 5 o’clock shadow lol

  13. Lunar Tick | April 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    These creeps always go silent when one of their own gets busted. 😂

    • MuteBloc allows noise free deadlifts at gym | April 8, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      Hello

    • dhix | April 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      yeah they pander to the fowellers who really do not care for truth.obviously are they would not watch these CLOWNS. Fox has defended there broadcast as entertainment not factual NO S””T

  14. John Yost | April 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Don’t confuse Sean Hannity with anything a news anchor/reporter would ever do or say. He is an entertainer, nothing more

  15. C S | April 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    I suspect many are going silent due to lawsuits from those they’ve slandered or mislead, and investigations: boebert, Hawley, cawthorne, etc. Wonder if Ghislaine has anything to say yet before Greensburg steals all her thunder

  16. m Jerome | April 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    That Drake song line went straight over dudes head🤣🤣🤣 Ari is he best!!

  17. Jess Kroll | April 8, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    I gotta say one good thing about Matt Gaetz: he’s going to prison.

  18. Stephen Johnson | April 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    When someone ducks for cover like this I am left wondering if it’s because they have something to hide and are praying that they are not by association put under scrutiny.

  19. Joe Verna | April 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Matt Gaetz? He use to get our coffee at meetings. Lol

  20. Samual Johnson | April 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    The hip hop quotes, as he laughs at their pain, is always the icing on top for me.

