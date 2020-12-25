Happy Holidays From The Morning Joe Crew | Morning Joe | MSNBC

December 25, 2020

 

The Morning Joe staff wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Aired on 12/25/2020.
29 Comments on "Happy Holidays From The Morning Joe Crew | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | December 25, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas 2020.🎄🎄

  2. James Quinlan | December 25, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Lovely touch

  3. Clean as dirt | December 25, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Happy Christmas to all the behind the scenes staff.

  4. Enckidoo Falling | December 25, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    Thank you and Merry Christmas to all of you and your dogs! From Halemaumau.

  5. A. K. WALKER | December 25, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    KEEP KEEPING IT REAL

    • Ryan Hanifan | December 25, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      🤣😂🤣🤣😂 there is NOTHING REAL about hypocrites celebrating Christmas and claiming no gods while killing babies!!! 👍🏻

  6. Ouma KATHAPURMAL | December 25, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas to all of you from Mauritius…

  7. Tim Long | December 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    🎄🎉☮️❤️⚖️🎶🎵 and to all a good year coming

  8. Michael Hastie | December 25, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Nice to see your crew get some credit for their work!

  9. Saralee Coleman | December 25, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Thank you ❤️Lonely times❤️

  10. Kim Clarke | December 25, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    It really does take a village…. Merry Christmas 🎁🎄

  11. ThE DuCk | December 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Great Photo Album Morning Joe ! Merry Christmas !

  12. Maggie A Ramos | December 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas to the Morning Joe Crew…….
    Blessing and good fortune to all friends and family, 
    may your holidays be filled with lots of Peace and Joy, God Wins!!!

  13. inter modus | December 25, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    You Stay Classy, Morning Joe☕

  14. Miryam Rodal | December 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas to all the stuff of morning joe from Cuenca Ecuador, the best show ,

  15. Lita C | December 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!!❤❤

  16. Harold Insley | December 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Happy Christmas to you all from a Brit in Hong Kong. Your programme makes my day.

  17. Dorothy Smith | December 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Merry Christmas! Thank you for keeping us informed throughout this difficult year. I’ve enjoyed every minute of your coverage. Lastly, I must say how much I loved the diversity of your team – it shows me you have made this an important aspect of your show both in front of and behind the cameras. 🎄

  18. Annie Morris | December 25, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Best wishes to you all from Australia. Be well, love your work.

  19. Zaddy lue | December 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    Love you all 💯💞

  20. singularity64 | December 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Best wishes to you all during the festive season from Australia! Keep up the great work!

