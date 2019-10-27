Sen. Kamala Harris spoke at the Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in South Carolina after she said she would not participate. She was protesting President Trump receiving an award for criminal justice reform from the organization putting up the event the day before.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Harris: I Can't believe Trump Got A Criminal Justice Reform Award | MSNBC