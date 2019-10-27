Harris: I Can’t believe Trump Got A Criminal Justice Reform Award | MSNBC

Sen. Kamala Harris spoke at the Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in South Carolina after she said she would not participate. She was protesting President Trump receiving an award for criminal justice reform from the organization putting up the event the day before.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

  1. jz | October 26, 2019 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    The hypocrisy in this award is stunning.

  2. Beautiful Rosemary | October 26, 2019 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    There’s no sound… Somebody’s getting fired.

    (In my Beyonce voice)

    • kelisseou | October 26, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      I wish whoever makes up the notifications gets fired. All I got for this video was, “youtube se gop,” and that’s it.

    • just a ghoul in the world | October 26, 2019 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      I liked anyway. We get the gist.

    • Frank Heuvelman | October 26, 2019 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      There was sound alright, only so soft that when Chris Hayes started his ad the whole building started to shake while it is 04:00 AM here in Holland. Oh my, ambulances are rolling in. Apparently a part of the building _did_ collapse.
      I’m now going outside to see if I can help getting people from under the rubble.
      *Jee, thanks MSNBC!*

    • TheBase1aransas | October 27, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

      @CommaCam Maybe MSNBC laid off the person responsible for the sound, to keep the video on for a couple more weeks. This whole collapse is Habbening. [They] are all Bagdhag Bob now. It’s done.

    • Odessia Joyner | October 27, 2019 at 6:06 AM | Reply

      Yes there is. I followed advice and turned my volume up. Try it. The message is truth.

  3. ThEDIPPA1 | October 26, 2019 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Volume?

  4. akpnw76 | October 26, 2019 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Audio is super low

  5. reknown123 | October 26, 2019 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Cross out “Justice Reform”

  6. Reuben J. Cogburn | October 26, 2019 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Hello…..
    Delete
    Edit sound
    Re-upload
    Refer to school technology basics 101 handbook.

  7. King Onei | October 26, 2019 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Participation rewards? Hehe

  8. Andrew Austin | October 26, 2019 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Turn up the volume !!!!

  9. Joseph Mascia | October 26, 2019 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Again..

    V:10
    A:4

    WTF MSNBC?!?

    • William Roark | October 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      Joseph Mascia volume “1”…… 1/2 actually
      When Chris’ voice came on….. OOPS!!!

      MSNBC??? REALLY?!!! 🤦‍♂️

  10. windysolutions | October 26, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    He probably bought it

  11. ElusvOptmst1 | October 26, 2019 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    The volume is too low. Wish I could here it. Bye.

  12. Anthony Nycholas | October 26, 2019 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    I had to hold my 3DS right up to my ear in order to hear her. Then Chris nearly blew my ear out.

    • granny kins | October 26, 2019 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      I had on headphones, full volume. Chris took my ears out at the end.

    • Frank Heuvelman | October 26, 2019 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Yeah I know. Blood is dripping out of my ears while I only can hear a high pitch beep.
      Sorry, what did you say? Can you write that down for me? No hearing. What? Can’t hear you…

    • Gwendolyn Hinson | October 27, 2019 at 6:31 AM | Reply

      Yes!!!!!!!!! … when I was trying to hear Corey Booker, the same thing happened to me….

  13. Anthony | October 26, 2019 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Volume is super low, but I was able to hear it.

  14. Heather Royes | October 26, 2019 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Courageous Lady ,🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲

  15. Sandra Arnal | October 26, 2019 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Take that reward back an give him one for criminal activity. 😁

  16. V | October 26, 2019 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Evidently this “award” doesn’t mean squat.

    • bo ter berg | October 27, 2019 at 5:42 AM | Reply

      At least not anymore, after DJT got his grabbers on it.

    • Bipbop66 | October 27, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      @TRUMP Voter Do what you feel is right and never ever go by just one or maybe 2 sources to decide on your political knowledge as you know the internet is full of BS. Choose wisely my friend.

  17. Bob Courtier | October 26, 2019 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    It was the “Just us” award.

  18. Aldon Yenni | October 26, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    HEY THERE IM CHRIS HAYES FROM MSNBC THANKS FOR WATCHING MSNBC ON YOUTUBE

  19. THE PHANTOM | October 26, 2019 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    He still has the Central Park Innocent on Death Row.

  20. Ken Albertsen | October 26, 2019 at 11:02 PM | Reply

    I continue to like Kamala Harris very much.

