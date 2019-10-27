Sen. Kamala Harris spoke at the Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in South Carolina after she said she would not participate. She was protesting President Trump receiving an award for criminal justice reform from the organization putting up the event the day before.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Harris: I Can't believe Trump Got A Criminal Justice Reform Award | MSNBC
The hypocrisy in this award is stunning.
@Mickey Rosa wrong. He is right along with what Trump passed with the first step act.
@Crystal Giddens Ha ha no trump didn’t’
As an MSNBC groupie- You would know about hypocrisy
There’s no sound… Somebody’s getting fired.
(In my Beyonce voice)
I wish whoever makes up the notifications gets fired. All I got for this video was, “youtube se gop,” and that’s it.
I liked anyway. We get the gist.
There was sound alright, only so soft that when Chris Hayes started his ad the whole building started to shake while it is 04:00 AM here in Holland. Oh my, ambulances are rolling in. Apparently a part of the building _did_ collapse.
I’m now going outside to see if I can help getting people from under the rubble.
*Jee, thanks MSNBC!*
@CommaCam Maybe MSNBC laid off the person responsible for the sound, to keep the video on for a couple more weeks. This whole collapse is Habbening. [They] are all Bagdhag Bob now. It’s done.
Yes there is. I followed advice and turned my volume up. Try it. The message is truth.
Volume?
Audio is super low
Cross out “Justice Reform”
Hello…..
Delete
Edit sound
Re-upload
Refer to school technology basics 101 handbook.
Participation rewards? Hehe
Turn up the volume !!!!
You have that knob……
@Ryan Wilson I do…but it makes no difference!!
Again..
V:10
A:4
WTF MSNBC?!?
Joseph Mascia volume “1”…… 1/2 actually
When Chris’ voice came on….. OOPS!!!
MSNBC??? REALLY?!!! 🤦♂️
He probably bought it
The volume is too low. Wish I could here it. Bye.
I had to hold my 3DS right up to my ear in order to hear her. Then Chris nearly blew my ear out.
I had on headphones, full volume. Chris took my ears out at the end.
Yeah I know. Blood is dripping out of my ears while I only can hear a high pitch beep.
Sorry, what did you say? Can you write that down for me? No hearing. What? Can’t hear you…
Yes!!!!!!!!! … when I was trying to hear Corey Booker, the same thing happened to me….
Volume is super low, but I was able to hear it.
Courageous Lady ,🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲
drugfkd and a liar,thats about fkn it,iq of its shoesize does not want world peace!
Take that reward back an give him one for criminal activity. 😁
for world peace,get off the crack,nutta!
Evidently this “award” doesn’t mean squat.
At least not anymore, after DJT got his grabbers on it.
@TRUMP Voter Do what you feel is right and never ever go by just one or maybe 2 sources to decide on your political knowledge as you know the internet is full of BS. Choose wisely my friend.
It was the “Just us” award.
HEY THERE IM CHRIS HAYES FROM MSNBC THANKS FOR WATCHING MSNBC ON YOUTUBE
He still has the Central Park Innocent on Death Row.
I continue to like Kamala Harris very much.