Former National Press Secretary for the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign Ian Sams joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin to weigh in on the historic selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential candidate. Aired on 08/12/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Harris Is A ‘Symbol Of Joe Biden’s Commitment To Really Govern For All Of America' | MSNBC
By “all Americans” you mean corporate America…
If Kremlin agent Donny Trumpov does not admit defeat in November, he will face a mental hospital at Miami overlooking the ocean!
🗑️🔥 dumpster fire if there ever was one
Wonder how long it’ll take for comments and likes to be disabled
It’s MSNBC, they won’t bother. Keep up your show. I’m getting a chuckle out of it.
this healine tho, i mean is anyone else seeing this I feel like im taking crazy pills! lol
Democracts are toast 😆
tintuel.com/v7picr3 👀
GeorgeSpringersUglyMonkey ya —what? You so drugged up that you don’t remember? Take it again, OD yourself!🤣
You are taking crazy pill
CHECK THE COMMENTS GEORGE, IT EXPLAINS ALOT. LOL.
LOL. Don’t worry, you’re not. These people forcing this don’t privately feel this way. They put their big boy pants on and go to work doing things they hate like most other adults. The more they hate their job the more they pretend to love Biden and Harris.
The people that run this outlet are truly delusional…
If Kremlin agent Donny Trumpov does not admit defeat in November, he will face a mental hospital at Miami overlooking the ocean!
This HAS to be a joke…..please
Okay, NBC. You’re pushing that Trump is afraid because of “the polls”. What exactly is so good about Biden and Harris? What policies are they fighting for (outside of the get rid of Trump, which is not a policy) to improve this country? I mean… They bring nothing to the table besides loving cops, the military industrial complex, and big time lobbyists from around the world.
very true
Is this news or opinions? Sounds like a Biden rally ,and yeah right Biden has been out the last six months building his campaign,that’s nonsense
Don’t need to Campaign. tRUMP is losing without needing any help.
DannyB1954 Really? And how do you know? You might be surprised! Trump 2020!!!!
that title though. is anyone falling for this? you’re sure giving it everything you’ve got, I’ll give you that, msnbc! 😂
This young lady deserves this victory
Lisa Novak nah.
@Lisa Novak NOBODY DESERVES ANYTHING.
@Ryan Shields race has nothing to do with it. I married into a bi-racial family and I love them all the same. They are no different than I am.
You are a racist bigot and just like trump, and I prefer not to talk to someone like that. I am a Christian, I don’t believe in being a racist. I was raised better then that
The likes and dislikes ratio 😂🤣
😅😆🤣😂😉😁 That’s All, just ridiculous laughter!
Lmao ‘ A symbol of … ‘ Hahahaha the left really is desperate and lost! hahahahahahahaha
Yep.. he’s whipped
Kamala Harris last year: ” I believe Joe Biden’s accuser”.
Eh facts shmacts
They are really trying to make her look good. 😂
They better try harder
Left wing medias gonna die when biden wins.
Thanks for the laughs America, who’s next for the white house, the Kardashians??
According to Pelosi’s most recent CNN interview China is rooting for Biden. So I guess we can expect something similar to the Mueller report if he wins? Seems fair.
with history being made today will someone also tell Donald Trump about Frederick Douglass when he said we as black folks should try to find him and tell him how proud we were at him also Frederick Douglass died in 1895 30 years after the civil war and he was born a slave and saw to it that he freed other slaveshe and Abraham Lincoln were friends he often went to the White House and have great conversations with Abraham Lincoln this is real history Donald Trump
*1977 Biden:*
_Integrating _*_black students_*_ would turn schools into a j u n g l e, a _*_racial j u n g l e._*