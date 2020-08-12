Harris Is A ‘Symbol Of Joe Biden’s Commitment To Really Govern For All Of America’ | MSNBC

August 12, 2020

 

Former National Press Secretary for the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign Ian Sams joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin to weigh in on the historic selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential candidate. Aired on 08/12/2020.
38 Comments on "Harris Is A ‘Symbol Of Joe Biden’s Commitment To Really Govern For All Of America’ | MSNBC"

  1. Jack Tripper | August 12, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    By “all Americans” you mean corporate America…

    • Eva Martinez | August 12, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      If Kremlin agent Donny Trumpov does not admit defeat in November, he will face a mental hospital at Miami overlooking the ocean!

  2. Rodger Trout | August 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    🗑️🔥 dumpster fire if there ever was one

  3. Edgar Villasenor | August 12, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Wonder how long it’ll take for comments and likes to be disabled

  4. GeorgeSpringersUglyMonkey ya | August 12, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    this healine tho, i mean is anyone else seeing this I feel like im taking crazy pills! lol

  5. Compete ToDefeat | August 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    The people that run this outlet are truly delusional…

    • Eva Martinez | August 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

      If Kremlin agent Donny Trumpov does not admit defeat in November, he will face a mental hospital at Miami overlooking the ocean!

  6. brian nero | August 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    This HAS to be a joke…..please

  7. Memory Drain | August 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Okay, NBC. You’re pushing that Trump is afraid because of “the polls”. What exactly is so good about Biden and Harris? What policies are they fighting for (outside of the get rid of Trump, which is not a policy) to improve this country? I mean… They bring nothing to the table besides loving cops, the military industrial complex, and big time lobbyists from around the world.

  8. Robert Graham | August 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Is this news or opinions? Sounds like a Biden rally ,and yeah right Biden has been out the last six months building his campaign,that’s nonsense

  9. Ryan Shields | August 12, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    that title though. is anyone falling for this? you’re sure giving it everything you’ve got, I’ll give you that, msnbc! 😂

  10. Nickibeebs | August 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    The likes and dislikes ratio 😂🤣

  11. RLS | August 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    😅😆🤣😂😉😁 That’s All, just ridiculous laughter!

  12. Don Chico | August 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Lmao ‘ A symbol of … ‘ Hahahaha the left really is desperate and lost! hahahahahahahaha

  13. abraham keener | August 12, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Yep.. he’s whipped

  14. mark haas | August 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Kamala Harris last year: ” I believe Joe Biden’s accuser”.

  15. StrawHatWolffy | August 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    They are really trying to make her look good. 😂

  16. Will Smith | August 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Left wing medias gonna die when biden wins.

  17. Jim Battersbee | August 12, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Thanks for the laughs America, who’s next for the white house, the Kardashians??

  18. Chris Booth | August 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    According to Pelosi’s most recent CNN interview China is rooting for Biden. So I guess we can expect something similar to the Mueller report if he wins? Seems fair.

  19. Ellen Pearl Jackson | August 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    with history being made today will someone also tell Donald Trump about Frederick Douglass when he said we as black folks should try to find him and tell him how proud we were at him also Frederick Douglass died in 1895 30 years after the civil war and he was born a slave and saw to it that he freed other slaveshe and Abraham Lincoln were friends he often went to the White House and have great conversations with Abraham Lincoln this is real history Donald Trump

  20. Z1BABOUINOS | August 12, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    *1977 Biden:*
    _Integrating _*_black students_*_ would turn schools into a j u n g l e, a _*_racial j u n g l e._*

