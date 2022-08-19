Recent Post
59 comments
It turns out that competent lawyers won’t actually sit in front of a federal judge and lie for you.
I think you hit the nail on the head with your comment, Ghost. Any lawyer with scruples, who cares about keeping his law license, will not lie in court. That kind of lawyer isn’t what Trump is looking for. He wants a lawyer to repeat his lies, both in court, and on TV stations far and wide.
@Chuck King 👈. Yes he has. biden has been going, going poopie in his depends. 😂🤣😂
@M Hall You’re some kind of corny. Don’t quit your day job. You probably follow and love the orange guy.
@M Hall you mean Brandon can Graff? Yes…let’s go indeed.
him the criminal =
But I’m telling you to lie for me!
I want you to go up there and lie! That’s what I’m paying you to do! Lie, lie, LIE!!
So I’m not guilty for what I’ve done!!
Lawyer = 🤨..😒 ….
You *butthead* !
Trump should represent himself !…after all , he knows more than all the top lawyers combined , ….no body knew that,…now you know !
@Josedantes baez you know, I was expecting better trolling from you, but I was mistaken.
@Eddapults Tab 6 years waiting on charges 😆 🤣 😂 😹
@S.D. C 6 years of investigation…when is enough just wondering
“But a lawyer has to do it right and ethical” – This statement concludes why he declined. Simple!
LoL 😆😂😆
That is not what he said!
Exactly
@karl harrison
I think Albert was making a comical reference… What Jon actually said, was that he wasn’t willing to stop serving the people he’s currently working with, and caring for Donald would be a full time job…
I think Jon, is understating… Taking care of Donald Trump is a full time job for a small army of lawyers, a team of animal trainers, and a pharmacist armed with a broad selection of sedatives and antipsychotics.
“How often does a lawyer get a chance to represent a former president?” With any other president it would be a lawyer’s career moment. But with Trump it would be, from the initial consultation, until dodging the ketchup coated plate thrown at you, the worst decision of your legal career.
A higher percent than ever before in history.
he had other clients… a conflict of interest… all the ratz need attorneys
Just ask Giuliani. He lost his law license and he’s been supboeona’d to court…. He sure is singing a different tune now. I wouldn’t be surprised if he flipped on trump lol
“I’d like to represent the former president, it would be a real addition to my CV, but I don’t want to take on a losing case.” — Most any lawyer
Trump should ask Federico Andino Reynal to represent him. I’m sure Alex Jones would put in a good word.
What a dodgy weasel this John Sale is! “Representing the former President would be a privilege but I don’t have the time!” Yeah right!! 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤣🤣 He knows Dump’s case is in the dumps, could lose his law license, and won’t get paid for it in the end … to add insult to injury. Honesty is apparently not the best policy for him!!
@Pig_catapult – True indeed! 🙏
He wasn’t willing to swear “to the poverty”, “to the under the bus”, ”to the prison” or “to the death” loyalty to Trump.
How insane would you need to be to become a lawyer for Trump knowing what we do about him and how poorly it has turned out for his past lawyers. Any lawyer would need a massive amount of money upfront to guarantee being paid and would need to stop working the moment the first bill goes unpaid.
One would think his base would see that no one will represent him.
Im interested, what do you know about him?
@Ryan Parker About who?
Sale sounds exactly like the kind of amoral attorney that would willfully ignore the context, history, and circumstances to put on their resume that they’ve represented a former president and get a significant payday from it. ANY attorney worth a sh*t would simply walk away from this “opportunity”. There is NO POSSIBLE WAY to take this on ethically.
Don Lemon’s masterclass in interviewing. He didn’t let the lawyer get off easy, hitting him very hard at the end of the interview by getting him to reveal that he had earlier represented Rudy Guiliani in a Trump-related matter, in the former guy’s first impeachment!
My very thought ,who would want to defend such a awful person who???
remember, we’re talking about lawyers 😉
Lawyerspeak for, “I wouldn’t touch this case with a 10-foot pole.”
TEN GO LONGER 25
Mr.Dunn – respect for you.
Where is the video
I love Mr. Dunn as well as the other law enforcement that testified in Congress. 🙏 them all and their families and others that were attacked protecting US, We The People!!!
From Yoda: “Wise you would be; link to click not.”
The night Watch = bot.
.ML, Is Malta a tiny republic in the Mediterrainian sea. So it’s prob. a troll or some other scam! 🤗
Well we know he has one attorney that has had to go to jail for him another attorney who is about to be indicted and another attorney testifying in front of the January 6th committee so I think it’s safe to say that most smart attorneys are not going to think that representing this man is worth it. Plus they know they won’t get paid
“I think this is an opportunity for other lawyers to:
“Get stiffed.
“Get lied to.
“Get ignored.
And get indicted themselves, because he’ll get you to lie for him. Whether you think you are, or not.”
That lawyer that sign the paper saying no more classified doc at Mar a Lago gonna need a criminal defence lawyer him or herself.
Here’s what I got from this: This man is a very good lawyer, and still believes in THE law. It was no mistake that he mentioned TWICE that he would never do anything unethical, and he would tell the threats and other bullcrap to stop. What he didn’t say, was that we all know both of those things go very against Trump’s MO. He is a very wise lawyer not to get mixed up in Trump.
@Chad Andrew No he didn’t.. Don asked questions and went on with why attorneys aren’t saying yes.. He literally said, “I just said that to George Conway, it would be an honor to represent a former President.” How is that Don saying bad things??? Bias much?
He could never be biden lawyers then
Heard trump hired the attorney who has a lot of rapper clients. Can’t remember his name but I know Gucci mane is one of his clients
@Derk A Der You’re correct. Also Cardi B.
” I would have to give up all of my other clients”, yes, code for he does not want to be disbarred like Rudy. No honest lawyer can defend POS 45.
“I turned down a once in a life time opportunity” – not sure if I want my lawyer to be this ridiculously self contradictory. Imagine in court “your honour, my client is completely innocent or he is not…I don’t know”
@Marie Lucas da faq r u saying? Say it in English
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” -Carl Sagan
@b r who did you vote for in 16 and 20 just curious ? ? I will say that reluctantly voted Hillary in 16 not Trump in 2020 and I’m not registered to any party although I’ve voted republican since reagan to me it’s always been about the candidate ..and not the party. I was never fooled by Trump because all you had to do was look at his whole life and knew who you were supporting and I didn’t want to have to stand before my creator guilty for not using the gift of discernment in such matters
Well done!
“I think it’s a challenging assignment.” Yes, defending the indefensible always is.
