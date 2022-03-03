Recent Post
- ‘We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine
- ‘He has no idea what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin
- Amanpour: These countries could convince Putin to stop attacking Ukraine
- Ukrainian volunteer medic: ‘I’m seeing dead children’
- Zelensky: ‘We’ve hardly slept for seven nights’
68 comments
This is an unnecessary conflict by a dictator, but that’s what dictators do.. .
@Товарищ Старший Сержант Лавров. eat more 💩💩💩👈🤡🙉
@marian roberto Biden stole the election and terrorists run the blue party.
@James Rice you know that it was Trump that was responsible for getting the vaccines out to Americans through his operation warp speed ..right
support Biden support USA support American！
So as usual, invade them and bombs then as u always do …Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Iraq
My heart goes out to all the Ukrainian people praying peace will come soon
Putin is a dictator but after this he will work uber driver again as 1990 when he work taxi driver 😎
Iranians or Ukrainians Joe?
dein Mann?
https://youtu.be/yrMwaRzeLJI
@Abram Rex Joaquin Ukraine is definitely winning one war due to its couch commandos which is propaganda war.
And on ground poor Ukrainians are getting killed as Russia ranks 2 in world firepower index. And if Russia gets serious then Ukraine will become next Syria, Libya, Afghanistan type country.
I hope this unites the American people. The division I have seen in the last six years is not American.
@H A HAHAHAHA not at all, what I saw was criminal clown Trump being mesmerized in the presence of dictator Putin. But Putin intimidated ahaha give me a break.
@Phoenix Storm Jr. 👈 not bidens side. He is destroying America
That’s their own job how tge FK is one man supposed to make 74 million people give up their hatred? Get real
They know they’re wrong and they know we’ll forgive them like Jesus when they realize they are and apologize for praising a wannabe dictator and saying Go Putin recently at their little hate rallies!
@B R yup, it’s amazing how libtards can’t see that Dems are just as divisive, if not more than Repubs. Shows how bad they’re brainwashed.
@Ryan “pulled us out of Afghanistan”
And left 85 Billion$ dollars, in taxpayer funded, war fighting equipment on the ground. Thanks for bringing up the biggest failure in American History. A 20 year war ending with giving the opposition 85 Billion dollars.
In the words of Vladimir Putin: Enough is Enough..
And thats exactly how we all feel today,.
Just not quite as He expected i`m sure 🙂
@Eyja Eternal What … no response? Suddenly your pro-war convictions have no response to my FACTS?
@Bart Järgengärblbärgeler I`m by no means Pro War, and i did respond to Your `facts´,.
If You truly believe that we can describe every aspect of reality in one sentence, Your facts wont matter much, no offense.
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
Putin and Xi Working Together to Force Biden into a Two-Front Crisis He Can’t Win
Good thing US under Biden still imports Russian oil… that will definitely help shutting Putin down…
God bless and give strength and courage to the people of Ukraine.
@Last Chang you obviously did not understand my comment. The point was being made that China benefits from Russia acting this foolishly.
@Bart Järgengärblbärgeler Wow, that’s the most clever spelling of freak I have ever seen. No, I think it is a travesty what has happened to Yemen. Eventually, Saudi Arabia will also pay for their crimes. As well as Iran, two countries that can play another as a pawn in their own struggles. Proxy death and destruction.
Massive unexplained power outage in Taiwan. China practicing.
@Challenger 50 Perhaps. Taiwan has lots more weapons than Ukraine and you just can’t march tanks across the border.
No
We stand with the Ukrainian people — from across the ocean. In safety.
China is russia’s backing, Russian goods have been bought by Chinese, Europe and the United States manufacturing a lot, even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day Taiwan has a bad war, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, at any time can destroy the development of the United States, and even affect the lives of Americans, the American people should know that China’s threat to the United States is far more than Russia, because some presidents and politicians in the United States have given the Manufacturing Industry of the United States, the work of the United States, all sent to China.
Irida Snow: so…so…be the 4th reich?? The final solution ? You want to go fight for the ss for the very cause of hitler ?
because the ” enemy ” is bad. go get em. kill them all with bioweapons and drones. wtf!
wtf!
wtf
wtf
wtf
wtf !
go there and fight . stop posting shits!
OK))) Russia will soon also stand with America, as America is now. Will you be happy when it happens?
@Irida Snow You must be a bot. That would lead to holocaust.
💛💙💛💙🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💛💙 we stand with Ukrainian people 🤗🤗🤗
Infamously in 2015, while Ashton Carter was being sworn in as the secretary of defense, Biden put his hands on his wife Stephanie’s shoulders, rubbing them and appearing to whisper in her ear. “Joe Biden, We Need to Talk About the Way You Touch Women,” Gawker wrote at the time, collecting a series of photo ops in which Biden appears to behave in an overly familiar way with women, young and old alike. “America Shouldn’t Tolerate ‘Biden Being Biden,’” Time remarked. In the midst of his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2007, Biden took broad swipes at his opponents Hillary Clinton, John Edwards and Barack Obama, including one that was downright puzzling about the future president.
mean, you got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” he said. “I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”
“Joe Biden: moron racist, or poorly transcribed?
The question to liberals why isn’t it bad when Joe Biden does something bad says something bad ?
China is russia’s backing, Russian goods have been bought by Chinese, Europe and the United States manufacturing a lot, even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day Taiwan has a bad war, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, at any time can destroy the development of the United States, and even affect the lives of Americans, the American people should know that China’s threat to the United States is far more than Russia, because some presidents and politicians in the United States have given the Manufacturing Industry of the United States, the work of the United States, all sent to China.
https://youtu.be/KfD_CaSIxmQ
I dont
The Ukranian people were set up.
Pretty sure Biden’s check engine light is on
As much as the Western powers on the Ukraine issue have the exact opposite picture in the case of other conflict-ridden countries in the world. The world power has nothing as strong as the Russian aggression against the Israeli aggression in Palestine or the Saudi aggression in Yemen. .The world media is also one-eyed.
The last time the whole world came together on such an issue, it may be difficult to find history. The language of the whole world is now the same, Russian aggression must stop in Ukraine. Russia is being given one sanctions after another. .East, West or the Middle East, everyone is vocal against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The international media is also like another fighting soldier. Every day, the media is covering the various incidents of civilian women, men and children in Ukraine who lost their lives in barbarism. .People in almost every corner of the globe are weeping as they watch the heartbreaking scenes of inhuman life or the loss of a loved one as a refugee.
But neither the media nor the world power is seen to be so vocal in any other region’s conflict. .The world is as silent on the Ukraine issue as it is on the Israeli aggression in Palestine, or the Saudi alliance’s attack on Yemen. .As much as world leaders and analysts are concerned about the number of homeless Ukrainians, the question remains, was it in the case of the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees!
The duality of the West is most evident in the media. .The war in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan is being portrayed as the war in Ukraine. The media, which calls pro-independence Palestinians terrorists, portrays petrol bomb-making Ukrainian civilians as fighters.
.Clear racist behavior in the speeches of many. They say it is sad that such an attack is taking place in a country that is far more “civilized” than Iraq-Afghanistan. It is unacceptable for people to take refuge in bunkers to escape missile and shelling.
China is russia’s backing, Russian goods have been bought by Chinese, Europe and the United States manufacturing a lot, even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day Taiwan has a bad war, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, at any time can destroy the development of the United States, and even affect the lives of Americans, the American people should know that China’s threat to the United States is far more than Russia, because some presidents and politicians in the United States have given the Manufacturing Industry of the United States, the work of the United States, all sent to China.
Hhhhhh
Love isreal ❤🇮🇱❤
You think these people give two shits about human rights. Please give me a break, These soulless devils only care about their own national interests. Defending Ukraine is in their best interest, otherwise they wouldn’t give a damn. Ukraine hasn’t gone through even a percentage of what The U.S and their allies have done in Palestine, Iraq, Libya or Afghanistan. Yet they want act like they’re the good guys, These hypocrites are unbelievable. What about the muslim Uighars in China or Yemen Or somalia. you won’t hear a thing about it on the media. Malcolm X said it best, “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”
@ksks djdj That about says it all. Greed gave China the manufacturing complex.
We’re here applauding these people but we really need to be physically helping them too.
After the 20-year war, the vast majority of Americans are not yet ready to send more American soldiers to die overseas….
China is russia’s backing, Russian goods have been bought by Chinese, Europe and the United States manufacturing a lot, even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day Taiwan has a bad war, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, at any time can destroy the development of the United States, and even affect the lives of Americans, the American people should know that China’s threat to the United States is far more than Russia, because some presidents and politicians in the United States have given the Manufacturing Industry of the United States, the work of the United States, all sent to China.
@Phoenix Hunter You’re easily manipulated. I imagine msm could convince you of the necessity to send troops anywhere.
I never worried about nuclear war until Biden said don’t worry about nuclear war.
That’s good, because we should be worried. Putin’s gone crazy AF, if he goes nuclear, Moscow could be renamed Tunguska 2.0.
Don’t worry about nuclear war. The next pandemic will be here before you know it.
@BigBadJerry Rogers the queen is out, no more toxines.
I stand with Nordstroms.
! Fund the police. There are Uranians at the mall.👊👊👊👊✌✌✌God Bless Iran. 🇺🇦
@Shanna lee can’t tell if youre a really obvious troll or person with schizophrenia
“He has no idea what’s coming”
Michael Scott: WE ARE GOING COMPLETELY CARBON NEUTRAL!!!
Biden is the guy who let Putin this twice now.
“We will defend NATO with troops but we won’t defend Ukraine with Troops”
Ukraine is going to get took over because of this.
Unless Europe wants a mini nuclear winter, the contest between a nuclear superpower, and a weaker nation will always end in slaughter for Ukraine. This is what happens when one makes a deal with America, and walking away to get left holding the peace bag.
“C’mon man, leave Uruguay alone”
– Joe Biden
We must save the “Iranian people!”
I’m glad we chose not to get into open war but how long is this whole process of crippling Russian war power going to take? Weeks, months, or years? The politics tend to run deeper than any concern for the suffering of others so I think its important we know that.
Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Ukrainian heroes! Glory to its allies! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
“We can’t just build back better, we’ve got to… huhr?…. build back better” – Joe Biden
I strongly support Russia because Americans and their allies have caused more harm on humanity You look at Afghanistan Iraq Libya do you still remember what they did in Japan’s hiroshima and Nagasaki these are the world’s beasts