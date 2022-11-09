‘He really does not care’: UN Ambassador on Putin’s ‘unprovoked war’

Recent Post
72 comments
If he cared he’d work on solving the real problems in Russia….The Russian people deserve better
@̥̇̃̌ ꕥ▂John Williams█ F̶͋͌͗ ̥̇̃̌ Africa millions starved to death &/or thirst. They needed Ukraine grain. DROUGHT HURTS!
@Spicy Irwin who said Zelensky is Jewish? Did you see his …..when he was playing on piano 🎹 ?
@Steen Romme
Steen:
Dearest comrade please don’t forget about my neighbor’s washmachines, have Putin build his own.
@̥̇̃̌ ꕥ▂John Williams█ F̶͋͌͗ ̥̇̃̌ bahaha all orcistan has left at this point is oil. Will they be eating that for breakfast, lunch and dinner? 😂 winter is definitely coming and they’re screwed.
@̥̇̃̌ ꕥ▂John Williams█ F̶͋͌͗ ̥̇̃̌ Dude, you are spouting a Kremlin wet dream. There is not going to be any ‘suffering’, just some first-world ‘discomfort’. It is not going to change any opinions or the fact that Russia is acting like a terrorist state. Cope harder.
“When I look into Putins 👁 💀 👁 eyes I see the KGB.” Republican Senator John McCain/American Patriot and Hero/Decorated Vietnam War Vet/P.O.W./R.I.P.
@Jason Carney His daughter wrote it in her diary
@Sigma Putin The FBI did NOT make any of the diary’s contents available. Try harder MAGATARD
When i look at putins face, i see🤡
@Sigma PutinD.Trump actually I believe he said that himself, incarcerate D.Trump & seize all Assets,Pensions, +, & Liquidate for The People, +,.
@Уникальные Мы maybe Russians are fighting by the rules but why did Russia invade Ukraine? where was this rule written ? for what reason ? do you really believe they are nazis or satanist ?
Russia invaded so it’s Russia’s fault not Ukraine neither Nato.
As the Leader of Russia Vladimir Putin “SHOULD” have a modicum of intelligence. He is not bothered about the Russian people, or The Planet that we all live on. All he wants is to prove what a warrior leader he is, has he got a “Ghengis Khan” Complex? He ought to be ashamed at how he has let his fellow Russians down.
Shout up
You are BRAINWASHED!
For every one person, called to Russian military duty, three Russians flee the country.
@dan dansen and they get hunted down by mercenaries in the future like years to come
He ought to be…but he isn’t. He never had the interests of Russia’s populace at heart. Typical megalomaniac. In his mind, he IS Russia.
“An appeaser is someone who feeds 🐊🐊🐊crocodiles 🐊🐊🐊hoping to be the last to be eaten.” Winston Churchill
@andy99ish With crocs, you cannot hang around to see if it will eat you or not. You must assume it will. Either shoot it or appease with with more food. Chamberlain in 1938 boasted he brought peace to Europe by feeding Hitler one country.
(What “additional assumption”??)
What a poetic quote but what if the crocodile can eat the entire world. I will feed it to keep the world safe.
Libtards never stop, oh, they will it’s Tuesday
@andy99ish Ukraine is fighting the crocodiles now
seen this one before comes complete with likes attached
Thank you Ambassador Greenfield and also Christiane.
Incompetence.
War criminals that destroyed Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, Syria, Yemen and Palestine.
Yes, thanks a lot, for giving us the groundbreaking information, that the Russian president does what he deems to be in the interest of Russia.
Amampour needs to do her research before saying that “Russia’s economy is doing very well thank you” . She needs to subscribe to Joe Blogs’ channel or others that on a daily basis, track the state of its economy. And the worst is yet to come for Russia starting December 5, 2022 and especially after February 2023.
And I thought Russia ran out of missiles in March and that the Ghost of Kiev would be already in Moscow.😂
@Jimmy Timmy They are running out of money to pay their troops. Or it is stolen before it can reach them of course.
@Jimmy Timmy Having to buy drones from Iran has to sting, eh comrade? Will North Korea help bail out mighty Ruzzia next?
@dq it probably has something to do with Qanon 😂
Yeah, orcistan is screwed, their economy has been ish for years and now it’s non existent.
It’s ridiculous that the Ukraine should have to sustain huge damage to its energy supplies without being able to respond in kind due to some misguided conception that this way it maintains the moral upper ground and that targeting civilians will just harden their resolve. The latter is true in the case of a country that is the victim of aggression; however, it is not the case with the citizens of the country that is committing the illegal invasion. Those citizens know their country is in the wrong and so long as it is winning they are comfortable, but if they start having to suffer the effects of war, they quickly get frustrated with their government, knowing that they are suffering unnecessarily. How can the Ukraine lose the moral high ground if they respond to an attack with a similar attack? Such claims are ridiculous and just increase the pounding it gets from Russia, which sees a way to inflict losses while going unpunished.
A bully only stops bullying when he gets punched squarely in the face.
The Ukraine should be given long range artillery capable of hitting power stations, substations, arms depots and artillery in Russian territory, for the purposes of deterrence, to be used each and every time Russia fires its own long range missiles or sends drones into the Ukraine. Let those Russians feel the cold this winter.
…and why not blow up the production plants for these drones in Iran?
@Gene M you need to reread your history books Gene. Little backwards in your comment.
@Gene M you really need those history books . There was no Russian Empire at that time bud.
@Lori Davis I was born in Ukraine Republic and finished high school there. My history also based on stories from my grandparents!
Your books now far away from reality, it’s a total lie.
You have to separate Ukrainians as a nationality and citizens of Ukraine.
Which group are you belong to?
@Spervuur Produksies what do you know about Ukraine?
Highly likely, you have no idea about history of my country.
Have your family suffered from Ukranian nationalists with neofascist ideology?
@Gene M I have been to the Ukraine, friend. And I can tell that you are spouting utter bullshit.
Some things may well be worth dying for. Undoubtedly Putin’s vanity isn’t one of them.
Imagine if US was invading Ukraine because of WMD’s and CNN were pedaling Zelensky must go, we need regime change narrative. All CNN comment section sheeple be like. Ukraine bad…Ukraine bad…I feel sorry for you guys being bombarded with propaganda entire life.
People are dying for their kin, for their right to teach children in schools in their own language of great culture. cansel culture is real
Why do you think enlisting in U.S. Arm forces have fallen ….this government is full of Satanist…
@Belly Dancer Em they all deserve to be fertilizer. Most are pro war and the rest were complacent until they started getting drafted. Orcs are cowards.
The ambassador is very smart and quickly cut through the false Russian optics.
She’s from wakonda
How much grains United States send to help poor countries?
Ukrainians should not sell grains, because they will be hungry in winter!!!!!!
@Terry Saunders you live in Marvel univers
Couldn’t agree more with the US ambassador.
Of course he cares, about himself, his legacy, and his money and power.
Man Putin and Trump sound the same.
@Princess Tiarra yes, just like mob boss types, just in political power.
What boggles me is the Russian soldiers literally dying for Putin’s tantrum… this war makes no logical/economic sense at all….
If the grand strategy had worked, or the war was going well for Russia, it would have made a lot of sense.
They are just meat
@russiansAreFilthyApes meat
Truer words have never been spoken… putin doesn’t care about anyone but himself… GREED
Best interview and insights from an insider in this incredible set of events in a very very long time…unfortunately a very gloomy one…Ukraine needs our support more than ever in this clash of civilizations. And if it means everyone needs to fork in a few $ per month then so be it, best use of my taxes in bloody decades…
To Harry Seldom : Your comments are very correct. Thank you. RS. Canada
I concur. Money spent now is well spent in defense of Europe as well as the rest of the planet.
Putin and his gangs deserve no quarter.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and call russia a civilization…
Not the stimulous bill?
Ummm, I am a American Vet, lost everything fighting our wars. You can send me that cash please.
If the GOP turns Congress, it is inevitable that they will threaten US support of UKR. To them, it’s an issue they can and will use as leverage. Despite their self-proclaimed Christian values, issues concerning morals and ethics are simple tools to secure their power. They’re righteous when they speak, but ruthless when they act.
Paul Manafort is to thank for that. Working for trump for free got him a 180 degree turn on Ukraine and Russia.
I like our U.N. Ambassador very much.
Ukraine – you’ve got this, peace, love, freedom for all ⚘❤
Linda Thomas, you are fantastic! Keep up your good work
Ms. Thomas-Greenfield is an amazing woman who is very well spoken, intelligent and highly professional. I have watched her in the Security Council, hold Russia’s feet to the fire, in a professional, but direct way. Bravo, mama, you are appreciated in your service.