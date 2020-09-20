He Said She Said: TVJ Smile Jamaica – September 18 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjsmilejamaica #tvjnews
I love your show from I was a child every morning 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩💖😎😎😎😎
I just love these two 😌
Thanks Simone and Neville for this very important topic. It’s true relationships take patience and trust and we have to know which battles needs addressing. I’m thinking respect is the key to a lasting relationship.
You two are hilarious!😂😂 Love you both stay safe and blessed!🙏🏿🙏🏿
Love seeing Neville back in the studio and with Sim Simone, good healthy team and fun
Staying quiet can be irritating, it should not be for too long. Causing more strife and dissension and start fire that need not be
But to either say or to acknowledge hearing the person and or to say let me digest such and such, so we can speak to what I comprehend within a 12-24 hr time frame, no longer as to make things to be contentious
Staying quiet worked for me…I didn’t know what to say after awhile..the accusations kept coming..trying to plz her I isolated from friends and associates..lost income .. depleted saving etc.. then I just stopped talking..it worked ..drove her crazy. Got me out of and away from a very abrasive.. abusive person… Which I had done the ghosting thing before the heart attack and the nil bank balance.. broke and alone with my beer and a spliff..I feel so peaceful now ..!
No no no going into a persons phone is disrespectful and when a person has to second guess a partner and or friend that is a RED FLAG
I 1000% concur with Neville and what Sim added to the other side of the thought process
I do not agree to the wording or phrases “duty” “please”
Analyze this example:
What if all of a sudden, he or she (husband or wife) became foot fetishistic…. again how far does ones duty as a spouse goes without compromising ones character, integrity, and moral values
Then as a spouse no one can’t please each other, just be content and grow in love, never allow the wiles of this world steep into your soul to be in sin and conform to worldly lust and desires of the flesh, eyes, body, mind, spirit
Just saying, let God abide and abound
Wonderful insightful segment
Thank you Smile Jamaica Team
I think love is a distraction from the the real important issues in life..like making a living ..food on the table.. mortgage..securing a pension.. get out now before it’s too late.