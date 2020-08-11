He thought Covid-19 was like the flu. Later, his organs failed

21-year-old Spencer Rollyson had a mild case of Covid-19 but ended up in the intensive care unit with organ failure. He tells CNN's Erin Burnett that he initially thought coronavirus was like the flu.
“Young people are almost immune to this disease.”
– Orange Hemorrhoid
Biggus Dickus Great name, it certainly fits your statement, which is Bogus, Biggus Dickus. If you are young that statement must make you feel safe. However, even though young people often don’t even know they have Covid – A lower percentage of people 18 – 30 are dying from Covid. Being overweight increases your % rate BUT – Guess you just have to hope you or the people you infect are in the safe part of the %. If you read this could you also consider that you may mix with both older & indeed very young people. Their chances aren’t so great. Good luck, you & those you love may need it.
@Anastasia Isabella It just tells us how many idiots are out there.
Young healthy people.
@parklee manquist
There is no god.
That man is a liar.
They get over it in a day !!
Idk should I be saying in your face or feel bad for them for getting the virus, cuz jackass like him believe the virus is like a flu but when they get it, some how it changes their mind about it.
No one realises how bad it is untill they get it
Covid-19 has only been infecting people since December 19. That’s just 9 months of data. We just don’t know yet what the long term effects are for people who’ve recovered. We know that it causes fatality or a severe illness taking months to recover in around 15% of people. Given that, it’s extremely likely that there’s going to be other long term effects for at least some of those who’ve had mild or no symptoms.
@Sam Cooper liar
@Tim N Trump is a political streaker showing the world the underbelly of American politics and it is not a pretty sight.
It’s called the Cytokine Storm… the immune system’s response is to go into overdrive and attack healthy cells and organs.
@CherBear true
Dems are doing good work:
Exactly and we have drugs that work WELL against that but largely almost all deaths worldwide are untreated.
@Andy Anderson SUPPORTIVE THERAPY AND ACCURATE DIAGNOSTICS OF SYMPTOMS is key. BUT for now we have more aggressive therapeutics to combat the symptoms as soon as it is diagnosed.
George Bin Shams you need help. Seriously.
Anybody who buys this garbage about Covid being like the flu is an idiot.
They are completely different viruses.
@priority-media or FAMILY SOLACE say that to the millios of sick and the thousands of dead say that to there families
@TrumpRulesYou_ DealWithIt Cry your little tears of rage. Stomp your tiny feet and let it out.
Therapy groups have already formed to help when you lose the election.
If you’re so unhappy you’re free to go back to where you came from…..oh wait most countries have banned people from the US from entry
My mother had kidney failure 5 days after being recovered for covid, this explains a lot
@MMJ Credit Card Processor Yeah, let’s blame “They”
Sorry about your mother
Time to get huge! Yes just like everyone dies but some things makes it happen faster and some sicknesses takes over more aggressively
MMJ Credit Card Processor COVID-19 causes blood clots that might clog the kidneys
The kidneys are like filters that screen out toxins, extra water and waste products from the body. COVID-19 can cause tiny clots to form in the bloodstream, which can clog the smallest blood vessels in the kidney and impair its function
Jim Stim COVID-19 causes blood clots that might clog the kidneys
The kidneys are like filters that screen out toxins, extra water and waste products from the body. COVID-19 can cause tiny clots to form in the bloodstream, which can clog the smallest blood vessels in the kidney and impair its function. This has been reported on quite a bit.
To add insult to injury – how much will this cost him financially?
Wow so true!
“The best advice is not to get it.” Listen to the experts. Stay safe please everyone. People are dying, suffering. Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. Meet friends spaced apart in parks. Don’t congregate in massive close groups, especially inside. Respect the rules at elderly care homes. These measures are there to protect you and others around you. Please be heroes and do those things.
@Colleen Mayes Actually genius, I have heard a coroner, doctor, and nursing home owner who were questioning the numbers given by the CDC that applied to their patients. Funeral directors have said this as well. They are pumping up the numbers. #Scamdemic.
@lemurian chickhell yeah tell these fckin people
lemurian chick you think the whole world is in on your conspiracy theory for a us election. Wow. Just wow
Sepsis is nasty. Other name for that is blood poisoning. It can destroy several organs at once.
@Cleo Dean prayers n blessings to you and your daughter for a bright healthy future✌💜😊
It is a nasty thing! I, myself, came very close to dying from sepsis while also fighting necrotizing fasciitis. It’s not easy to fight. I was very lucky. But I now deal with the aftermath of it still 6 years later.
Omg, this is sad to hear.. we better make sure everyone else stays in their basement to prevent sepsis to ever occur, whether they like it or not, it’s for everyones best interest that we enforce this on others.
I am an RN… YES, technically called “cytokine storm.” The immune system self-destructs and sepsis happens. So sad.
dean mushtuk wear your mask. Here’s some Info https://youtu.be/npXP5wqNzaI
I hope to give hope. I’m a transplant patient and therefore immune compromised. I already had many kidney and blood problems. I got Covid-19 and had no hospital that would take me. The city is overwhelmed. On the advice of a doctor in the USA I rented a tank of oxygen (oxygen setting was #2) and took 60mg of prednisone for 10 days. That is all I did and I came back from the brink of death. Today was my best day yet. I survived.
So glad you are still here.
Thank God 🙏🙏🙏🙏!
Nice!
I’m a transplant patient as well (kidney). I’m glad to hear you’re still here. Thank you for sharing, it makes me feel a little less terrified.
I was in hospital in the UK and that’s pretty much what you get. Oxygen is what gets you through 80% of the time, once you get it badly enough to go to hospital.
Face it, the worlds let it run wild with ignorance to a virus no one had time to even understand.. now it’s a ticking time bomb of long term affects, the people who should of made the right choices didn’t in ignorance, and the people who suffer are the ones who tried to contain it. And humanity thinks a person in power is trust worthy to act for all, even when the majority clearly see they are unfit mentally to serve the people due to their selfish ignorance. When is right to remove head officials under critical circumstances. What powers should be implemented. Brazil ? America ? Many more. One person’s ignorance shouldn’t cost other lives.
Crystal Giddens its a good thing that’s not applicable to the viral test that everyone is getting.
@Michaela West TRUMP 2020 & 2024!! RECLAIMING HIS TIME!!! DEAL WITH IT!!
@Steve Greer NO, THEY WERE WORKING FOR THE DEEP STATE!!
@Crystal Giddens – The LUNATIC LEFT Can’t handle the TRUTH!! The best way to tRiGgEr the left is to tell them the truth!! GREAT JOB!!!
Bear Bear are you nuts? Or you just infuriated because you just learned that Beiden chose a woman of color as his running mate??? Get over it!!! 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾
I really hope that you Americans are listening to the guidance of Drs. and Scientists…..
@parklee manquist preloaded? Delusional. So there could be long term damage, we have NO idea. 140,000 dead. Doesn’t matter if nobody knows which is not true with 140,000 150,000 dead.
@Kevin Jones We are not stupid, how are we hypocrites? hmm?
@Donato Davis theyre upset ’cause they arent regurgitating donnies words like the mindless little drones
they must be libruals
@Donato Davis Their case and death predictions were dead wrong, they’ve gone back and forth on masks, they say violent BLM riots are great for stopping covid but Trump rallies are dangerous, they lied to cover up for China, the list goes on. You’re downright stupid if you’re still listening to anything Fauci says. He’s an idiot.
@nofy bn You’re both stupid and hypocritical. Read my other comment.
Like the over prescribing of antibiotics isn’t an issue in itself does anyone realize how serious this is?BUT LETS REOPEN SCHOOLS!
What
An American Cantata: Will the race is on and here comes Kemp on the outside with DeSantis closing fast not wanting to be last to have his kids come home with a hug and a bug, And Mom and Dad, you’ll not sweep this bug under the rug. It’s off to the ICU for you two. And it’s five, six, seven, eight open up the pearly gates. Well there ain’t no cause to wonder why, Trump’s told another lie.
I’m curious to know if Kemp & DeSantis have kids or grandkids who are school age AND if they do, will they be setting in those public schools nowhere all is so safe? Doubt it. 👺
Oops. Mis-typed, not nowhere – where all is so safe
Whopee! : )
@Hecubus “We’re all gonna die..”
Trump’s base isn’t a bunch of idiots. One cannot survive long as a farmer, long haul trucker, plumber and steel worker just to mention a few, if he or she is an idiot. They know that Trump’s wall will never be built, that he lied about his taxes, lied about giving them a tax break and gave it to Wall Street instead and so on. They’ve stuck by Trump because of ‘pride’. When one is a low to middle income person, about all they have free and clear, is their pride. These talking heads on CNN and CNBC can talk tell their heads fall off about Trump and they’ll play hell taking this ‘pride’, their one true passion away from them. Don’t believe me, try and take Jesus away from an obese woman with five children with fathers who are unknown and long gone and the only time she feels loved is when she is in church or reading the Book of Matthew.
“It’s the sniffles”
Donald “The One Pump Chump” Trump
“78% of COVID patients had heart abnormalities.” Yet we want to throw our kids back in school, being told that “they’ll be fine if they get it.” Do you want your young child to develop heart abnormalities?! Also lung damage?!!
And sterilization
Bet this “young” man eats a pound of bacon and slathers the grease from the pan on a loaf of bread for breakfast.
He now has a pre existing condition for the rest of his life.
It’s a new disease in humans. We know so very little about it. What if it imbeds in nerves like chicken pox? What if it causes cancer like HPV? It will be years before the actual morbidity is known.
No matter what there’s still going to be a bunch of idiots who refuse to take this seriously