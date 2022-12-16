45 comments

  1. “child”? right. the 1+ million of Americans died of covid, the Jan 6 attack, the stolen documents. what do you expect of a child?

    2. @Mr A Which is it, they didn’t do anything about it, or denied help that was to help with your buddies the floor shitter?

  2. Thank you for your service to our great, culturally diverse, flawed yet powerful government and absolute love of constitution and country.

    2. @jimmyconway356
      0 seconds ago
      This is like the kettle calling the pot black ..these two are sociopaths who couldn’t care less about anything but money and self power

    1. @Jimmy Conway That’s 20x more true for Trump, fact. They’re still in office, Trump isn’t. Trump and _you_ are three time losers, also fact. With supporters like you, the future looks grim for Republicans.

    2. @Passing through Time Trump was always way _below_ the level, lol! You’re a three time loser and so is Trump, congratulations!

    2. @queen samara I hope one day I may be able to save a democrat from being brainwashed. That does not mean I will subject myself to the fake news.

    4. @J C it’s not a big deal anymore to be an American criminal. I’m a gangmember, and that’s why I vote Democrat. Centre Villa 49th St Gang East L.A.. We run these streets now no pigs

    5. It’s so obvious CNN has fake comments and fake accounts.. REAL Americans think all these politicians are creepy.. YouTube comment section is for Sweatshop accounts. Politicians ruin everything that’s good in this world. Republicans and Democrats make me sick. It’s designed for the 1% to have us fight each other..

  9. Perfect line….”I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating” BTW I would suggest you not peruse the trading cards while eating either IMHO.

  13. This is great fun–they’re delightful and very funny, something we haven’t seen much when they’re fighting the good fight.
    Great interview.
    Thanks to Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer for their service, especially in protecting the world from 45.

  15. OK. He’s a lifelong criminal on so many levels. Just get him convicted and in prison already. This is way past tiresome.

  16. Nancy, God bless you and your family. I fell in love with politics when you became a speaker. Wishing you all the luck in your next endenvour

    1. Remember when Trump was President and we had cheap food, electricity, gas, and a secure border, no war in Europe, low interest rates, and his administration didn’t have men dressed as women running around committing felonies?

      Hahahahahahaha
      You libs are so pathetic and brainwashed

