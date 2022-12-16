Recent Post
“child”? right. the 1+ million of Americans died of covid, the Jan 6 attack, the stolen documents. what do you expect of a child?
Those two are so bad at their job, they couldn’t do anything about it.
@Mr A Which is it, they didn’t do anything about it, or denied help that was to help with your buddies the floor shitter?
Thank you for your service to our great, culturally diverse, flawed yet powerful government and absolute love of constitution and country.
Nancy Pelosi is amazing when she lets loose. The intervention line killed me.
I think she was serious and I think she’s right. The man isn’t and hasn’t been all there for some time.
@jimmyconway356
0 seconds ago
This is like the kettle calling the pot black ..these two are sociopaths who couldn’t care less about anything but money and self power
@Jimmy Conwayyou just described Trump 😂
Amazing how she and her husband do the insider trading too.
She a mangy old dog
Gotta agree with the speaker. Clearly not right in the head.
Trump “isn’t on the level”, that’s a lot nicer than I put it.
@Jimmy Conway That’s 20x more true for Trump, fact. They’re still in office, Trump isn’t. Trump and _you_ are three time losers, also fact. With supporters like you, the future looks grim for Republicans.
@Passing through Time Trump was always way _below_ the level, lol! You’re a three time loser and so is Trump, congratulations!
@Eduardo Oliveira Wrong, troll. A professor called him the dumbest g– da–student he ever had.
@Jimmy Conway No, that is tRUMP. Troll.
@Passing through Time Wrong. WRONG. SO VERY WRONG.
This is by far the best piece CNN has done so far.
I’m glad you called it a piece, it is a piece! CNN doesn’t tell the truth about anything, bonehead!
@queen samara I hope one day I may be able to save a democrat from being brainwashed. That does not mean I will subject myself to the fake news.
@Wm N Anything?
@Wm N And yet, you watch. Magas are so stunned.🤣🤣🤣
@queen samara No one has ever accused magats of being smart
The way she stood up and pointed at him like she was scolding a misbehaving child. 😂😂 I f*cking love her.
Too bad all the sad, deluded, desperate fools voted for him
@Tank Hill May God bless your evil heart. No point of arguing with an internet troll.
Of course you love her. If she told you you were getting a unicorn you would believe her you silly little 🐑
@J C it’s not a big deal anymore to be an American criminal. I’m a gangmember, and that’s why I vote Democrat. Centre Villa 49th St Gang East L.A.. We run these streets now no pigs
It’s so obvious CNN has fake comments and fake accounts.. REAL Americans think all these politicians are creepy.. YouTube comment section is for Sweatshop accounts. Politicians ruin everything that’s good in this world. Republicans and Democrats make me sick. It’s designed for the 1% to have us fight each other..
“I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating.” 😆
Perfect line….”I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating” BTW I would suggest you not peruse the trading cards while eating either IMHO.
Fabulous, candid interview. More like this please!
Yesss, it felt more real. 😊
“I’m gonna punch him out, I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.” -Nancy Pelosi
Enjoyed the interview thoroughly, we will miss you Madam Speaker Pelosi!!
This is great fun–they’re delightful and very funny, something we haven’t seen much when they’re fighting the good fight.
Great interview.
Thanks to Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer for their service, especially in protecting the world from 45.
This gave me my ENTIRE LIFE!!!!! OMG!!! I AM CACKLING OVER HERE
OK. He’s a lifelong criminal on so many levels. Just get him convicted and in prison already. This is way past tiresome.
Nancy, God bless you and your family. I fell in love with politics when you became a speaker. Wishing you all the luck in your next endenvour
“I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating.” Golden. LOL
She a mangy old dog what eat her own throw up
It’s great to hear parents once the kid has left the room … or in this case thrown out of the room.
Remember when Trump was President and we had cheap food, electricity, gas, and a secure border, no war in Europe, low interest rates, and his administration didn’t have men dressed as women running around committing felonies?
Hahahahahahaha
You libs are so pathetic and brainwashed
“There needs to be an intervention” …….the line of the century
I don’t care what anyone says, that was a great interview