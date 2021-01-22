Arab League Security-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called President Joe Biden, a "great" American and "politician" but also issued a warning saying, "do not toy with the region, without understanding the ramification.” Aired on 01/21/2021.
Head Of Arab League Warns Joe Biden: ‘Do Not Toy With The Region’ | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC
Was that meant to be a threat? How curious.
Actions have consequences. tRUMP never considered how his actions would effect peoples lives & did not even care about them. As long as the Trump brand benefited & his organization / family profited.
Oh better pump up the illegal wars with shill accounts!
@Philip Carr Trump never started an illegal war. He backed into a corner in Syria, made peace deals and was going to leave Afghanistan. Then the CIA told lies about Russian bounties to keep us there and all of the MSM acted like it was true because they love illegal wars.
@COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! What did Trump do about the Russian mercenaries who attacked US troops in Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDWw-Zjwxaw yes that’s it – nothing. He left Syria to Turkey & Russia.
Translation: Uh oh, we can’t walk all over the President anymore.
@Peter StorckBidens not “Yes sir Vlad!!’
*Bidens “Yes sir China!!”, “Yes sir China ty for the contagions”, “Yes sir CHina, steal our IP plz”, “Yes sir Iran, you can have nuclear weapons”, “Yes sir N.Korea, you can launch missiles over japan”, “Yes sir special interests we can’t give you 80% of the earmarks as long as 20% go to the people”, etc.*
@Denovan Scourge I’ll try to remember that Oh ye of little knowledge
Translation: Back to the old BS of using “human rights” as cover for pushing US hegemony. At least the last one couldn’t care less, except for bungling into some tit for tat run-around with Iran.
@Peter Storck Everyone can see you like to pretend to know things. What do you pretend the current war with China?
@Peter Storck you’re an imbecile
Biden and the new administration, and Congress also, MUST indeed be careful. We have made a MESS of things in the Middle East going back to Dubya and arguably before him.
@Denovan Scourge Maybe…I agree with the non intervention. Let Israel fight their own battles ….sell them all the weapons they want….cash of course…buuuuut….they need to put some skin in the game. Their last showing in Lebanon was not top notch…..took a few punches. These countries want to fight….they need to man up and do it.
@Denovan Scourge whatever peabrain. liberal fascism? WRONG
Truman, the Democratic, was engaged in Korea – if not maybe he would have orchestrated one of the first vile coups but he didn’t. Eisenhower, the Republican that took office in 1953 did.
Put that in your malinformed trump taster and smoke it
oh good
@Harry Johnstone Liberal Fascism as in a spin off from fascism admired by the Left since WW1 and 2.
Many fascist tenets were espoused by American Liberal Fascist like John Dewey and Woodrow Wilson, and FDR incorporated fascist policies in the New Deal.
You know your Liberal Fascist roots right? WW2 German, WW2 Italy. Since, you’re taking policies they had and all.
Why are you a Liberal Fascist and racist Harry Johnstone?
OBAMA
That wasn’t a threat. That was just some advice. Everything’s all good.
yes , but funny why didnt he do it to Trump…lol
@João Nunes Would Trump have listened? No.
@Lex Ruptor i know…iam only saying that guy is barking at the wrong tree
@Lex Ruptor Experts said the a vaccine would take 5-10 years, Trump didn’t listen and got 2 in 9 months. I can list things like that over and over, but a liberal fascist only has faith in MSNBC propaganda, no the source.
Yup. Good call
Oooooh leader of the Arab league sure sounds scary. He’s making trumplike exaggerations ‘n’ bully tactics too. 🤣
@Lex Ruptor BTW your account looks shill af.
@COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! Obama and Biden didn’t take sides…They didn’t kiss up to Israel, and they certainly didn’t kiss up to the terrorist states of Libya and Syria. Only your hero kisses up to commies like Kim Jong Un.
@Titanium Is Real Liberal Fascist are angry with Trump for ending their sabre rattling war with North Korea. You mad bruh?
Trumps ended to Isis caliphate. You mad bruh?
Trumps recognizes Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights. You mad bruh?
Trumps Abram Peace Accords. You mad bruh?
Trumps No New wars policy. You mad bruh?
Trump bringing soldiers home. You mad bruh?
Trump policy to ends dependency on foreign oil. You mad bruh?
@Denovan Scourge
You sound mad “bruh”
…like stark raving…
@S.D. C Liberal fascist didn’t like Trump showing everyone how easy it was to make peace around the world. Why are you a liberal fascist?
Sounds like a threat Joe. Trumpy 🐻 have embolden his buddies… Huh? Well… As long as they no nothing has changed.
They should have said that to trump
He was in their pocket why would they
Why? Trump was backing out of Syria and wanted to make deals to leave Afghanistan. Biden is the one that backed every illegal invasion.
Oh, you mean you’re upset you can’t just buy off the President of the United States anymore? Boo hoo.
What are you talking about? Biden’s son was paid off by Russia, Ukraine and China. You propaganda bots are hilarious.
@COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! apparently Repubs are dumb as fk too.
No – he means stop killing our people!
@COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! Says the bot spewing fascist propaganda…
LOL. Wait, you’re serious………………………………?
HA! He sounds worried there isn’t a POTUS in the US that is easily dominated by flattery and disinformation anymore.
And bribes. Probably many stuffed his pockets and told him to go outside and count all his dollars
Nope. It goes – “Sigh. Another one who thinks he’s Batman here to clean up Gotham. Donald-Don’t-Care was a good break. But at least they’ve stop producing the John Wayne types.”
The Arab League knows exactly what the Obama administration did. They’re worried Joe is going to finish the job…
Bolton. He’s now available in multiple drone sizes.
Some world leaders are as relieved as we are.
I can’t wait until Kamala Harris has to visit the region and they have to deal with the fact that this woman who does not Veil, is more powerful than they will ever be. Can’t freaking wait
Every woman has to wear a veil out of respect. Harris is no different.
Hataz gonna hate 👋
You should respect other people’s culture. You big ol RACIST!
Syrian First Lady and his daughter don’t wear veil. And Rep. Tulsi has visited that region before.
Do not mess up with the Arab countries. They can do that themselves, thank you very much.
Don’t create trouble, we don’t need more refugees.
More refugees, more justification for taxes, anyone can be blamed, more power. Perfect Liberal Fascist advocacy.
Does he actually think President Biden is scared of them?? Please.
Gheit sounds like he desperately wants to get bombed.
So does this mean that President Biden doesn’t have a invitation to the sword dance or touching that glowing white Orb ?
The only irony is members of Arab League are great at “toying” with each other without any interference from US or other superpower
He is saying to not support the people in the Middle East, but tolerate the murderous dictators.
Khashoggi….
Joe- “Where’s my pants?”
Jill- “You’re wearing them Joe.”
Joe- “When can we have the pudding?”
Jill- “You ate it already Joe.”
Four star general- “Focus Mr. President, we’re almost finished with this security briefing.”
Joe- “Why are you in my kitchen?”
Four star general- “Mr. President, we’re on airforce one.”
Joe- “That explains why my pants are missing.”
Jill- “You’re still wearing them Joe.”
Joe- “So no pudding huh?”