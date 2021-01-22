Head Of Arab League Warns Joe Biden: ‘Do Not Toy With The Region’ | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC

January 22, 2021

 

Arab League Security-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called President Joe Biden, a "great" American and "politician" but also issued a warning saying, "do not toy with the region, without understanding the ramification.” Aired on 01/21/2021.
  1. Mr. James | January 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Was that meant to be a threat? How curious.

    • Максим Николаевич | January 21, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      jpNEWPiC88.Men

    • Philip Carr | January 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      Actions have consequences. tRUMP never considered how his actions would effect peoples lives & did not even care about them. As long as the Trump brand benefited & his organization / family profited.

    • COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! | January 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Oh better pump up the illegal wars with shill accounts!

    • COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! | January 21, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Philip Carr Trump never started an illegal war. He backed into a corner in Syria, made peace deals and was going to leave Afghanistan. Then the CIA told lies about Russian bounties to keep us there and all of the MSM acted like it was true because they love illegal wars.

    • Philip Carr | January 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      @COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! What did Trump do about the Russian mercenaries who attacked US troops in Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDWw-Zjwxaw yes that’s it – nothing. He left Syria to Turkey & Russia.

  2. ISYMS | January 21, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Translation: Uh oh, we can’t walk all over the President anymore.

    • Denovan Scourge | January 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Peter StorckBidens not “Yes sir Vlad!!’
      *Bidens “Yes sir China!!”, “Yes sir China ty for the contagions”, “Yes sir CHina, steal our IP plz”, “Yes sir Iran, you can have nuclear weapons”, “Yes sir N.Korea, you can launch missiles over japan”, “Yes sir special interests we can’t give you 80% of the earmarks as long as 20% go to the people”, etc.*

    • Peter Storck | January 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Denovan Scourge I’ll try to remember that Oh ye of little knowledge

    • Stanley Wong | January 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      Translation: Back to the old BS of using “human rights” as cover for pushing US hegemony. At least the last one couldn’t care less, except for bungling into some tit for tat run-around with Iran.

    • Denovan Scourge | January 22, 2021 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      @Peter Storck Everyone can see you like to pretend to know things. What do you pretend the current war with China?

    • Genchaos 9 | January 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      @Peter Storck you’re an imbecile

  3. Michael Sheldon Reed | January 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Biden and the new administration, and Congress also, MUST indeed be careful. We have made a MESS of things in the Middle East going back to Dubya and arguably before him.

    • Mightbeyourfather 6969 | January 21, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @Denovan Scourge Maybe…I agree with the non intervention. Let Israel fight their own battles ….sell them all the weapons they want….cash of course…buuuuut….they need to put some skin in the game. Their last showing in Lebanon was not top notch…..took a few punches. These countries want to fight….they need to man up and do it.

    • Harry Johnstone | January 21, 2021 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      @Denovan Scourge whatever peabrain. liberal fascism? WRONG
      Truman, the Democratic, was engaged in Korea – if not maybe he would have orchestrated one of the first vile coups but he didn’t. Eisenhower, the Republican that took office in 1953 did.
      Put that in your malinformed trump taster and smoke it

    • Denovan Scourge | January 22, 2021 at 3:22 AM | Reply

      @Harry Johnstone Liberal Fascism as in a spin off from fascism admired by the Left since WW1 and 2.
      Many fascist tenets were espoused by American Liberal Fascist like John Dewey and Woodrow Wilson, and FDR incorporated fascist policies in the New Deal.
      You know your Liberal Fascist roots right? WW2 German, WW2 Italy. Since, you’re taking policies they had and all.
      Why are you a Liberal Fascist and racist Harry Johnstone?

    • Christopher Price | January 22, 2021 at 4:28 AM | Reply

      OBAMA

  4. Michael Vin | January 21, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    That wasn’t a threat. That was just some advice. Everything’s all good.

  5. S.D. C | January 21, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Oooooh leader of the Arab league sure sounds scary. He’s making trumplike exaggerations ‘n’ bully tactics too. 🤣

    • COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! | January 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Lex Ruptor BTW your account looks shill af.

    • Titanium Is Real | January 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @COMMIES ARE DUMB AF! AHAHA! Obama and Biden didn’t take sides…They didn’t kiss up to Israel, and they certainly didn’t kiss up to the terrorist states of Libya and Syria. Only your hero kisses up to commies like Kim Jong Un.

    • Denovan Scourge | January 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Titanium Is Real Liberal Fascist are angry with Trump for ending their sabre rattling war with North Korea. You mad bruh?
      Trumps ended to Isis caliphate. You mad bruh?
      Trumps recognizes Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights. You mad bruh?
      Trumps Abram Peace Accords. You mad bruh?
      Trumps No New wars policy. You mad bruh?
      Trump bringing soldiers home. You mad bruh?
      Trump policy to ends dependency on foreign oil. You mad bruh?

    • S.D. C | January 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      @Denovan Scourge
      You sound mad “bruh”
      …like stark raving…

    • Denovan Scourge | January 22, 2021 at 2:28 AM | Reply

      @S.D. C Liberal fascist didn’t like Trump showing everyone how easy it was to make peace around the world. Why are you a liberal fascist?

  6. Willie white | January 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Sounds like a threat Joe. Trumpy 🐻 have embolden his buddies… Huh? Well… As long as they no nothing has changed.

  7. MrJohn0104 | January 21, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    They should have said that to trump

  8. Verum illic | January 21, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Oh, you mean you’re upset you can’t just buy off the President of the United States anymore? Boo hoo.

  9. waltzguy14151 | January 21, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    HA! He sounds worried there isn’t a POTUS in the US that is easily dominated by flattery and disinformation anymore.

  10. sclogse1 | January 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Bolton. He’s now available in multiple drone sizes.

  11. Tori O | January 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Some world leaders are as relieved as we are.

  12. Joygernaut M | January 21, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait until Kamala Harris has to visit the region and they have to deal with the fact that this woman who does not Veil, is more powerful than they will ever be. Can’t freaking wait

  13. esbi1972 | January 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Do not mess up with the Arab countries. They can do that themselves, thank you very much.

  14. Xintiandi . I | January 21, 2021 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    Don’t create trouble, we don’t need more refugees.

  15. Marie Shain | January 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Does he actually think President Biden is scared of them?? Please.

  16. Partinaire | January 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Gheit sounds like he desperately wants to get bombed.

  17. Chuck Johnson | January 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    So does this mean that President Biden doesn’t have a invitation to the sword dance or touching that glowing white Orb ?

  18. jpeid | January 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    The only irony is members of Arab League are great at “toying” with each other without any interference from US or other superpower

  19. Elaniago | January 22, 2021 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    He is saying to not support the people in the Middle East, but tolerate the murderous dictators.

    Khashoggi….

  20. Christopher Price | January 22, 2021 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    Joe- “Where’s my pants?”
    Jill- “You’re wearing them Joe.”
    Joe- “When can we have the pudding?”
    Jill- “You ate it already Joe.”
    Four star general- “Focus Mr. President, we’re almost finished with this security briefing.”
    Joe- “Why are you in my kitchen?”
    Four star general- “Mr. President, we’re on airforce one.”
    Joe- “That explains why my pants are missing.”
    Jill- “You’re still wearing them Joe.”
    Joe- “So no pudding huh?”

