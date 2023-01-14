Recent Post
48 comments
Shoes ON THE OTHER FOOT NOW, PUPPETS CANT KEEP COVERING UP THE CORRUPTION. ABOUT TIME THIS IS ALL COMING OUT!!🙏🙏
Hillary Clinton also got her Lawyers to sort out her computers and
they landed up getting Bleach Bit WIPED CLEAN..We are being told by Joe
Biden his Lawyers were sorting out his Classified Documents
…………..WE HAVE ALL SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE………………. lol
Neither Trump or Biden should have had classified documents on their properties unsecured and not for official White House business.
Special council will investigate and charge each accordingly.
Waiting for someone to say way my a gram wat guy he is 🤣😂so transparent waited six years to return them 🤣😂😂
The shoe is most definitely not on the other foot. Compare the way the two teams returned their documents. turmp’s involved committing multiple felonies, Biden’s did not.
HELLO WHERE ARE THE 30 HIGHLY CLASSIFIED RECORD THAT TRUMP TOOK REMEMBER 30 EMPTY FOLDERS ✔️✔️🙄
Oh the irony.
didnt have em didnt know they were there not his peoblem someone else did it. come on man.
Lawyers moonlighting as movers… sigh. I knew things were bad, but… oh well an honest days work is probably good for them.
my lawyer never cleans my closet or garage.
Personal lawyers
https://youtu.be/KxFFTn5oO50
@LotsOfFun Have you ever served in the most powerful position in the world?
A vice president doesn’t have authority to declassify documents, how did he get them? Only presidents have the authority to declassify classified documents..!
He retroactively declassified them in the past with his mind.
So you admit that *Rump couldn’t have declassified the over 700 pages of documents he stole as he was no longer president when he took them?
He was working with them and they never made it to the archives. No declassifing needed.
They think that all Americans are dumb and ignorant. So when a criminal cooperate with his own investigation he will not be prosecuted? Not in America not in this lifetime.
Obama should be prosecuted as well. Bunch of traitors.
We need to get our act together start protecting our classified documents and stop this happening. Trump and Biden makes you think how many others.
“Penetration, however slight, is enough to perpetrate the crime” he had them in an unsecure location…knowing or not, it’s a crime. Ignorance is no excuse
@Jar of Mikeys so childish aren’t you I think the American people deserve answers transparency
Actually, the crime requires mens rea. Criminal intent. Trump has it, Biden doesn’t. Trump kept them, Biden gave them back.
@Jar of Mikeys Right, Biden can have an executive order saying he is above the law!
He declassified them with his mind to his past self.
@John L I agree. Trump needs to be transparent about his crimes and answer all the questions.
The WH should not do nothing but let the process take place
MSM ON FULL SPIN MODE
Working overtime! Lol
For once the spins aren’t from getting plastered drunk trying to forget how fucked we are
People on each side will fan the embers of politics but given it’s the second time with a president, perhaps all former presidents should have a good look in their closets and storage facilities and there be a good evaluation of the monitoring of the storage and use of classified documents.
Let’s go brandy
Corruption at its finest
I hope they do fingerprints on those classfied documents.
Then we’ll know Hunter was sharing them with the Chinese
Probably covered with poop stains of Biden.
You can tell he takes Classified documents seriously, he probably even locked the garage!
Let’s not forget that vp can not declassify. And why hidden until after the mid terms
Let’s not forget that “declassify” is a red herring. turmp having the power to declassify documents is irrelevant because he did not use it on the classified documents he stole.
The law should not be worried about how an outcome looks politically
The only thing that can be done is to pass legislation that prohibits any future president from doing this. I understand the Biden situation is unique because he wasn’t the president at the time, but much of this can be alleviated if we just do away with that privilege, all together.
Interesting, so he had a large number of sensitive documents around the same time he was working with the Chinese according to the hunter emails.
We don’t call him Beijing Biden for nothing.
I normally don’t watch CNN, but watching them having to report on this is pure gold. 🤣
Take a good look, cause your normal channel doesn’t do such a thing when it comes to Trump.
@Tele Bubba 👆
Odd, huh? Not something you’d expect them to do…if you’re used to the way Fox does things.
No more excuses a process needs to be in place where a designated someone has to tooth and comb scour any paperwork upon packing before documents are transported AND the archives should be asking for outstanding items when someone is leaving a position. STOP WASTING THE USA TIME WITH SMUG TRAMP RUNNING FOR A SHAMELESS DICTSTORSHIP HERE. HELL NO!