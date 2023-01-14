48 comments

  1. Shoes ON THE OTHER FOOT NOW, PUPPETS CANT KEEP COVERING UP THE CORRUPTION. ABOUT TIME THIS IS ALL COMING OUT!!🙏🙏

    1. Hillary Clinton also got her Lawyers to sort out her computers and
      they landed up getting Bleach Bit WIPED CLEAN..We are being told by Joe
      Biden his Lawyers were sorting out his Classified Documents
      …………..WE HAVE ALL SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE………………. lol

    2. Neither Trump or Biden should have had classified documents on their properties unsecured and not for official White House business.
      Special council will investigate and charge each accordingly.

    3. Waiting for someone to say way my a gram wat guy he is 🤣😂so transparent waited six years to return them 🤣😂😂

    4. The shoe is most definitely not on the other foot. Compare the way the two teams returned their documents. turmp’s involved committing multiple felonies, Biden’s did not.

  5. Lawyers moonlighting as movers… sigh. I knew things were bad, but… oh well an honest days work is probably good for them.

  6. A vice president doesn’t have authority to declassify documents, how did he get them? Only presidents have the authority to declassify classified documents..!

    2. So you admit that *Rump couldn’t have declassified the over 700 pages of documents he stole as he was no longer president when he took them?

    4. They think that all Americans are dumb and ignorant. So when a criminal cooperate with his own investigation he will not be prosecuted? Not in America not in this lifetime.

  7. We need to get our act together start protecting our classified documents and stop this happening. Trump and Biden makes you think how many others.

  8. “Penetration, however slight, is enough to perpetrate the crime” he had them in an unsecure location…knowing or not, it’s a crime. Ignorance is no excuse

    2. Actually, the crime requires mens rea. Criminal intent. Trump has it, Biden doesn’t. Trump kept them, Biden gave them back.

  11. People on each side will fan the embers of politics but given it’s the second time with a president, perhaps all former presidents should have a good look in their closets and storage facilities and there be a good evaluation of the monitoring of the storage and use of classified documents.

    1. Let’s not forget that “declassify” is a red herring. turmp having the power to declassify documents is irrelevant because he did not use it on the classified documents he stole.

  17. The only thing that can be done is to pass legislation that prohibits any future president from doing this. I understand the Biden situation is unique because he wasn’t the president at the time, but much of this can be alleviated if we just do away with that privilege, all together.

  18. Interesting, so he had a large number of sensitive documents around the same time he was working with the Chinese according to the hunter emails.

  20. No more excuses a process needs to be in place where a designated someone has to tooth and comb scour any paperwork upon packing before documents are transported AND the archives should be asking for outstanding items when someone is leaving a position. STOP WASTING THE USA TIME WITH SMUG TRAMP RUNNING FOR A SHAMELESS DICTSTORSHIP HERE. HELL NO!

