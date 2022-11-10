Recent Post
- Midterm elections: Where things stand 24 hours after polls closed
- Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
- Kinzinger on Trump: ‘It is certain that his influence is waning’
- First Black governor-elect of Maryland on what he learned from Republican predecessor
- Hear Biden’s response to question about Elon Musk and the Twitter acquisition
45 comments
I love how Biden takes his time answering questions in an intelligent, coherent manner. TFG could not string a sentence together like this to save his life.
@Suomy Nona I know! Orange man and finger rapist Joetato are one and the same! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Suomy Nona where you get your facts? MSM? 😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Suomy Nona what do you expect from a girl sniffing finger rapist named Joetato? 😂😂😂😂😂😂anyway…..go watch some msm and get some more brain farts.
Lmao good joke. The old f@rt can’t form a proper sentence
It’s just an app. Like candy crush.
Who gives a sh! about it.
Elon: Comedy is now legal on Twitter. Also Elon: They’re making fun of me? They can’t do that! That’s illegal! 🥵🥵
He proposed a good plan to stop the war minding the fact that putin is a full madness. What is wrong with you?
@Mcl Black didn’t see that one but if it did happen it was probably distasteful. I would have to see it and know the context but honestly when I see things I don’t like I am capable of just rolling my eyes and scrolling past it and not letting it bother me.
Impersonating gazillionairs is a bad move……….. Did you like how she used her dead mothers acct to get back on……….Class and respect!
@Corgasaurus Thank You for explaining to blockhead
Awe…are your feelings hurt snowflake?
Wolk elite female activists in the government system should really listen to both sides of the spectrum of politics democrat and republican. We all have different views yet here in America we do have freedom so live and let live I think everyone needs to be themselves and quit forming activist groups the groups are never going to agree so just live your life without hurting anyone else and stop trying to force ideas on each other it just raises anger and anger is danger without the d
I’m so happy we have a thinking Man who can articulate above and beyond the 8th grade level. No hyperbole, vitriol and/or self promotion.
Truth
@Tony who do you honestly think is to blame?
@Lynnette Hardy he did not. Get a backbone. Look up the actual quote.
@Jesse Noell like your sarcasm 😁
Who are you talking about? You don’t see him reading to prepared answer to the prescreened question. Who are you trying to fool?
Trump if asked the same question: “Every candidate I supported in the election won. It was wonderful. The best ever. I won.”
Reporter: “The question was about Elon ……”
Trump: “Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m the President.”
Reporter: “No, you’re not”
Trump: “Fake news. So very fake. The fakest news. Everyone knows it. I won the election by a landslide.”
Reporter: “Sir, this was a midterm election not the Presidential election. The next Presidential election is in 2024. This is 2022.”.
Trump: “You’re nasty. You must be with the failing CNN. So bad. Hannity told me that I won.”
Brilliant Russell…Hilarious Brother! And I/WE Definitely needed the Laugh tonight. Thanks.
It’s fun making things up isn’t it? Get help for your TDS too.
Hahaha love it!
Is it strange that I actually believe this conversation could have very plausibly happened? 🤣
Donnie would have said “I heard he likes me.”
@7ABBA7
Under Biden:
Inflation reduction act
Chips Act
Pact Act
American Rescue Plan
Infrastructure Package
Student Loan Forgiveness
Added 7.9 million jobs
Unemployment at a 50 year low
Under trump:
A few dozen miles of wall
Gigantic tax breaks for the rich and huge corporations
A complete and total failure of leadership during a global pandemic
Fewer jobs when he left than when he started
@S Smith But he didn’t .
Americans are no different from Jews in concentration camps, and Democrats can kill Americans at any time. Biden said he could not find out where the virus came from. The whole world laughed.
@Anthony Lagunas i wrote “would have” just as you did for your Donny comment that he “would have”.
@Anthony Lagunas and our lives are better than they were prior to Biden taking office? Mine and many other hard working people say no.
Oh wait career criminals’ lives are better.
FjB Elon is calling the turd out on his lies about time we have truth in social media.
Yes, Mr President! U have a pen that can veto. Tis Joe, Kamala, Chuck n Nancy and our sweeet Jesus!
❤💙🤍 Goooo Biden !
😂
Our laws and regulations concerning satellite internet providers are outdated
You know why he was answering the question like that….. Biden knows something we don’t… he navigated the ‘minefield’ of classified information eloquently i feel… Nuance is exhausting mr president..
Where’s Nancy?
Impeach 46 !!!
Quid pro quo Joe has gotta go !!!
💯!!!
Dumb question – the thing-
But geez – don’t look at Hunter’s laptop.
Donald Trump Jr or Eric Trump laptops
Elon！diet please Love you
maybe elon will be president one day? lololol i cant wait
We call for a boycott of all of the exploiters business…every where the exploiters go from north america to brazil to palestinian..there is poverty and exploitation
The Media interviewing so different compare to Trump era
why does he pause SO long between words tho i get why the braindead republicans constantly meme about him being demented god dayum