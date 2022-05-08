48 comments

  1. “Mr, Gates, Can we raise taxes on the very wealthy like yourself to pay for this?”

    “..No.” – Bill Gates

    Reply

    1. @Alacritous he is the biggest private farmland owner in the United States. He isn’t going to do anything good with it.

      Reply

    2. how about raising taxes on the very rich multi millionaires like Bernie, Warren, Pelosi, The Clintons, Obama, Biden etc.

      Reply

  3. Does anyone remember the playbook the Obama Administration had put in place regarding prevention and an action plan for pandemic situations? The team put in place which were terminated and disbanded as soon as the trump administration took office (relatively early in the term)?

    Reply

    1. @Koyaanisqatsi 78 And this is in regards to ebola, correct? Interesting, I never knew much about ebola.

      Reply

    2. @Антон Алексеев not if Russia is destroyed first. But that would be a pity wouldn’t it?

      Reply

  5. I’m so impressed with Bill Gates, not only is he the second largest donor to the WHO but he is also speaks with so much influence and I presume also found time to become a microbiologist and epidemiologist.

    Reply

  7. So why is he stealing all the land in Indigenous Country???
    I’ve decided as a COMANCHE that when Bill goes I will return all the lands he has taken back to Indigenous Nations.
    -COMANCHE NATION

    Reply

  8. If we’re all in this together, it would help if they could start telling us the truth in real time and not us having to find out about it years later through massive legal action. How can one trust and feel like we’re all in this together. We’re not. Same as it always was – the haves and the have nots.

    Reply

  9. The next pandemic will be the shortage of foods and other things that has to do with health care

    Reply

  10. The crypto market has been favourable in the past weeks, I keep missing out on this opportunity, I’m most certainly very impatient how can I ever make a profit in the crypto market.

    Reply

  11. As we can see from Russian and Chinese behavior – war, lockdowns. A pandemic is only the start of sorrows.

    Reply

  12. My thing is why would they want a next pandemic this one we’re in now was pretty rough on some people🤔

    Reply

  13. If it’s only a billion per year, why doesn’t Mr.-Buy-all-the-farmland pay for it?
    Hasn’t he taken enough?

    Reply

    1. He has paid more than that to fight polio and other diseases in Africa. Try some reading. He has set up a foundation that is fighting several endemic diseases and doing very well cutting down on the diseases. TRY SOME READING, FOOL.

      Reply

    2. @Jo D who needs money for that? DNA vaccines are cheap to make and distribute and very stable. It’s just that our regulatory authorities block every effort from non-giant pharmaceutical companies

      Reply

    1. Every two months you will get a new patch to fix every new threat, aren’t you comfortable with that yet?/s

      Reply

  16. He couldn’t tell the truth about antibody prevalence early on in a pandemic that was never given serious vector precautions, so his insights are useless. He sold his scientific knowledge to the political situation and we all lost.

    Reply

  17. Nice job Bill, your damage control group has helped you over that rough patch with you know what.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.