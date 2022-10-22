62 comments

  1. Please keep Jesse Dollemore in your thought’s while he is recovering from his surgery, and cancer.

    2. @Electric Gigolo No, they didn’t. They didn’t say “X person will win.” They never do. They merely gave _probabilities_ based on _samples._

      And the number of people who can’t grasp that difference speaks to the third-world state of mathematics education in America. Although, now that I think about it, third-world students tend to be much better at maths than Americans or Canadians.

    4. @Harry Jove
      Amen! 🙏
      They said the word “cast”, which is also term used in fishing. 🎣
      So, if it helps..
      I make cell phone art on occasion.
      I’ll be 50 years old in a couple of weeks.
      Nobody *EVER* chose to mail me a voting guide book, (I lived in many places in America too, native to Michigan)..
      So, I chose to make my own guide.
      This is what *I* did:
      First, I went to Google images.
      Next, I took a screenshot of Dr. Seuss’ book cover “One Fish, Two Fish”.
      Then, I added these words:
      “Proposal One Fish
      Proposal Two Fish
      Vote Red Fish 🐡
      Vote Blue Fish 🐟
      Thus creating my own November voting guide book cover!
      Have a blessed day. 🤗
      Inside Michigan, USA 🇺🇸
      P.S.
      To those whom are offended:
      Please forgive me, my dad used to make fun of the Government all the time. Born in 1920 he was.
      The apple didn’t fall far from that tree. 🍎

  3. Amazing the people that cant see the grift right in front of their eyes. Or simply refuse to. Im believing the latter.

    1. @L Rodriguez Please do us all a favor and open a book on political systems and/or governments and learn something, even just a little teensy-eensy bit, about the various forms democracy can take before posting such ignorant and stupid comments.

      Note: If you lack sufficient reading comprehension skills to understand the big words used in that book, just have a grownup read it to you at bedtime.

  4. Let’s all do our part this November to Make Accountability Great Again!
    Vote! Vote so hard it hurts! Vote like you’re Mark Meadows–in at least two or three states! 😉

    1. @See Banff I feel that. I haven’t been able to vote for a Republican in a while.
      I don’t think you can even call the current party “conservative” anymore, which is sad because the American form of government really relies on considered, thoughtful debate. Being a Republican to me used to stand for tradition, responsibility, honor, justice and temperance–all of which seem in short supply among its current representatives. At this point I think the party as a whole needs to be sent out in the wilderness again as a lesson, and stay there until braver and saner heads prevail.

      Keep up the good fight, See. Hopefully we are at “peak crazy” because we really need to start pulling the same direction right now given the world we currently live in.

    3. @B C You too. 👌👍🇺🇸

      (warning. the following is recycled, but still useful, and relevant, I hope)

      On a lighter note, (or maybe a scarier note)….

      Do you think the movie “Idiocracy”, which I thought was a futuristic dystopian political satire, might instead be a futuristic dystopian MAGA reality horror?
      (Watch it if you didn’t get the chance.)

      Take care.

  6. Just Remember Everyone Has The Right To Vote And Not Be Intimidated nor Be Discouraged or Harrassed !
    Anyone violating Another’s Goes Against Everything Our Democracy was For!

    3. 1) the people who really need to hear this aren’t watching this channel, and 2) America didn’t have much of a democracy to begin with anyway. Capitalism and democracy are incompatible.

  7. Actually for me it’s not about the economy. when my folks asked who I was voting and who I would suggest, my response straight D. My dad started to have a discussion, i stopped him and explained corrupt vs traitors. Anyway that’s 3 straight D for Arizona ,
    May not even matter MAGA is strong here in the midterms. Old and have nothing better to do but vote

  9. It actually brought tears to my eyes to see the massive turnout of early voters! So damn proud of you!! Go Blue!! 💙✌🏻🗳🧢

  10. Even the former disgrace, who was a dem before running for pres., said the dems always do better on economy.

  11. What are Republican policies and legislative agenda to reduce inflation, deal with low wages and rising prices? That’s right McConnell said we can just wait until after the midterms. 😠

  12. It’s sad that in America we have so many choices of everything except voting. 2 choices only…. Democratic or Republican.

  13. Fulton County voter’s are facing record challenges to their eligibility. Don’t give up keep fighting for your right to participate in Democracy.

  15. It is one thing to worry about loss of value – inflation- and energy prices , but it is totally different thing to think the republican candidates per se in their districts would have the competence at all ti do the right things. That elections have been made “reality Tv shows” instead of thinking about selecting ( and actually nominating) the competent candidates is the horror here

  16. Inflation is a world wide issue with one of the factors being corporation raking in over 50 % in the US alone.

  17. Looking at what happened in VA, it’s possible other voters may go to the WRONG election sites because “private company” errors. I hope voters take advantage of the opportunities out there to legally vote because it MATTERS. ☑️🗳

  18. “You can drop off your absentee ballot OR you can vote in person”? An absentee ballot is for when you absolutely can’t vote in person as in you will be out of your district. If you are there to drop off your absentee ballot…you can vote in person!

  19. Gas prices and inflation are going to be the least of everyone’s worries if we lose our democracy. We’ve dealt with inflation, high gas prices, recessions, depression and we’ve made it through them all. BECAUSE we held on to our DEMOCRACY.

