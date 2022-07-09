58 comments

    Mr.Dunn – respect for you.

  5. I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the pass away of H.E. Shinzo Abe, former Japanese Prime Minister. Our heartfelt condolences to the Abe’s family and Japanese people.
    May Your Soul Rest In Peace🙏🙏🙏

    1. I’m touched as of I know him in person, I believe his life was cut short unnecessarily 💔

    3. Abe have ever visited to Yasukuni Shrine 4 times while he act as Japan PM, 1800 0000 chinese people was massacred in second war ,how chinese people can forgive his stupid action ???

  6. Aahh it’s heartbreaking. I was hoping he would survive. I hope we never have to see another assassination, ever. Nobody deserves to die like this. I feel so sorry for his wife and other family members and friends. Rest in peace.

    1. @Calvin Abbott : Fat chance. Abe’s politics were very in line with that of the U.S State Department and the Neo-Liberal World Order. In fact, Abe and his party has played right into the hands of U.S hegemony in projecting power in East Asia and pushing for a wedge between China and Taiwan. It’s very likely that the young man who shot Abe was a disgruntled veteran who saw no future in Japan as well as someone diametrically opposed to Japan’s increasing militaristic and potentially interventionist role (acting on the behest of the U.S) in East Asia.

  7. As a huge fan of Japan’s culture and customs I offer my deepest condolences to the nation of Japan for this horrific event. May Abe-dono rest in peace.

    1. So sad to hear of this. I don’t mean to change the subject but what is Abe-dono? I’m studying Japanese and have never heard of that phrase.

    2. @BoDiggety It’s an honorific that traditionally means “lord” or “master” but is generally used to show great reverence or respect to someone, sort of like with “sama”.

  8. I still remember him as super Mario in Olympics, he was very down to earth man, having sense of humour and of course kind to his people as PM, so sad what happened to him 😓 really devastated, condolences to the family members and all those people who knew him and believed him.

    1. @Save 🇺🇸 well in USA, it is a mess cause of the political regime, I have a right. This should be very much taking into account what is right and what is law. Shootings in USA, but peaceful countries like norway, Denmark, Japan also facing it. It is matter of control. As a fencer, I was stopped in border while proving that I am pro athlete but those idiots can get guns easily. Let’s say double standards.

  10. RIP Shinzo Abe san. My deep condolences to his family… He was a great man, a great leader of Japan🙏🙏🙏

    1. And inspire many around Japan, He was a perfect and a great leader In Japan, Abe-San will be forever remember as the longest serving leader of Japan

  11. No person on Earth deserves to die like that, and especially a beloved world leader. The nation of Japan is one of the safest societies in the world and I wish them peace as they deal with the aftermath.

    1. @Vlad the Inhaler well, the point of my statement is that nobody should be attacking anyone in the first place. If nobody does, nobody has to defend themselves.

    2. No person should not be in that situation, I think Abe-San inspired many Around 🇯🇵, I was stunned to see this announcement from News officials and around Social Media, R.I.P Abe-San, you will be missed

    4. @Pig Kimjonun nk had no internet acces and china rarely so nk ppl might dont know wht happend

  12. Omg my heart goes out to the Japanese people and to his family and friends who lost a great man…RIP old friend…I had met Shinzo Abe years ago and he was so damn kind to me as I was a vacationer that got lost yet he helped me and I had no clue to who he was at the time…

  13. Sending love and prayers from the Philippines. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is one of the few good and kind leaders across the globe. I remember him visting the Philippines during PNoy Administration and how he has been very supportive of us by extending generous aid to our country. May he rest in peace with the Lord! 💗🙏

  14. My condolences to the people of Japan, and of course, friends and family of the former prime minister. Shinzo Abe seemed like a very calm, respectful man. Very sad to hear that this murder shakes your otherwise safe society.

    1. Abe have ever visited to Yasukuni Shrine 4 times while he act as Japan PM, 1800 0000 chinese people was massacred in second war ,how chinese people can forgive his stupid action ???

    2. @Jewelry Luxshine bro he litteraly does nothing in ww2 bro. Hes father yeah ofc but not him! He might didnt sorry but wth did he do??? He dont kill anyone on those time bruh

    2. Japan hasn’t surrendered, unlike Germany, they kept their old school military establishment.
      Highly secretive community.
      Who knows?

  16. My heartfelt condolences to the Abe family and to the people of Japan. He seemed like a very kind, intelligent man. 🇨🇦 🍁 Canada mourns your loss. My prayers go out to Japan.

  17. I studied in Japan while he was the Prime minister and although I’ve rarely agreed with his political visions, it’s still heartbreaking to watch this. My deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in peace.

    1. And what is it you don’t agree with? That he wanted to keep Japan Japanese, the way Japan SHOULD be? Get real.

  18. I am mortified. I am an American, and to hear that in Japan, a nation of tradition, respect, and moderation, a terrorist would make a firearm and murder a decent, wonderful human being, who was more servant of the people than anything else, a peacemaker and an exemplary spirit in a troubled world, has saddened me deeply.
    My heart mourns for the family of Abe-San, his kin and his compatriots alike. Let not the evil in this world, sadly fomented by misguided seekers of power, overcome or even diminish the strength of love, character, compassion, unity, and hope, of the people of Japan and true humans around the world.
    May the sunrise of hope dispel the sadness of the beautiful islands, and the work of Abe-San live on in the hearts of the people.

  19. Rest in peace Sir Shinzo Abe. Your legacy will always be remembered as a National Treasure. Your life was full of service to the Japanese people and the unification of Japan and the world. May your family be comforted during this sad time.

  20. Even though I live in Australia, I am sending my deepest condolences to all of Japanese people and the family and friends of Shizo Abe during this tragic time. May he rest in peace 🙏 💔😭

