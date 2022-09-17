42 comments

  1. Everyone that believes in Karma knew this was coming didn’t know how but all that “ Lock her up talk”was going to catch up with Trump sooner or later 😊😢😅

    Reply

    1. Karma, Jesus and Santa Claus… who wouldn’t believe in an invisible force that punishes and rewards??

      Reply

    2. @poolplayer poolplayer they must think that they’re special and it wouldn’t/couldn’t happen to them, they’d jump over a dollar for a nickel…

      Reply

    1. @– Not sure what gave you the impression they were on the side of conservatives after years of going after conservatives such as Trump.

      Reply

  6. A message has to be sent.
    An example has to be made.
    Let him fight his way out of prison, like everyone else would have to do.

    Reply

  7. The first thing that comes out of every defender of Trump is “What about Hillary” And that was their whole defence..

    Reply

    1. I was saying it!!!
      Hillary took the high road like someone with great integrity would. She’s got to be just a little bit giddy about the mess Trump has got himself into. Karma indeed

      Reply

  9. She’s correct, why would it be good for the country to not prosecute him? We either stand for something or nothing !

    Reply

  11. It’s NOT a hard call to make… at least, not if the DOJ & Merrick Garland are gonna prove (once and for all) that no one is above the law. Period.

    Reply

  12. Remember in 2016 when she literally warned us about everything Trump would do? And then he literally did the things she warned us about.

    Reply

    2. @Sandman Floor Refinishers Tell me the lies, if you have 30k examples there wont be much of a problem with that. Or are you talking about the lies you been fed and know believe? I’m betting on the later.

      Reply

  15. Although “you don’t indict a POTUS, sitting or former POTUS”, well…precedents can always be broken! There’s a first time for everything. If the circumstances warrant it, you have to act accordingly!!! But the problem is that there is one set of rules for the <1%, and then another set for the other 99%.

    Reply

    1. @tom martinez anyone in high positions. Even Corporations. The whole web of them. Example, not only punish the high officials accepting a bribe, yet also the company and actual persons giving the bribe. So yes, and non profits too, as well as NGOs and more.

      Reply

    2. @Eric Kane I have heard Japanese business men that fail are know to commit suicide…… here in the USA you get the justice you an afford.

      Reply

  17. I really appreciate this interview… Professional, Respectful,… and with class! Thank you Dana.. Thank you Hillary!

    Reply

    1. 2020 began a decade of Karma!! Good doers enjoy the experience, wrong doers experience the guilt. Karma is not a religious thing it’s Universal Law, that with stood the test of time!!

      Reply

  20. You know she just wants to break out in a chant of,”lock him up”! She wouldn’t be human if she didn’t at least think about it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.