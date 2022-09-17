Hear how Hillary Clinton thinks DOJ should treat Trump September 17, 2022 42 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
42 comments
Everyone that believes in Karma knew this was coming didn’t know how but all that “ Lock her up talk”was going to catch up with Trump sooner or later 😊😢😅
Karma, Jesus and Santa Claus… who wouldn’t believe in an invisible force that punishes and rewards??
@poolplayer poolplayer they must think that they’re special and it wouldn’t/couldn’t happen to them, they’d jump over a dollar for a nickel…
She told us who Donald was. She tried to explain the implications and got lambasted for it.
@A election deniers.
@pookiehoney funny thing is he was the best president the countrys seen in decades.
Lock him up! Not just for the USA but for the world and humanity!
People in positions of authority should be held to a higher standard and penalty if they abuse that authority.
@– Not sure what gave you the impression they were on the side of conservatives after years of going after conservatives such as Trump.
Are you referring to crooked Hillary?
@PinkPromise are you talking about crooked Hillary?
I think elected representatives should be held to a higher standard than members of the public.
1 Camellia Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwPyhPJ9_Sw
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
A message has to be sent.
An example has to be made.
Let him fight his way out of prison, like everyone else would have to do.
1 Anthony Cantu Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwPyhPJ9_Sw
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The first thing that comes out of every defender of Trump is “What about Hillary” And that was their whole defence..
Still mad Killary Lost ? 😂😂LMAO
The will power for her not to say “Lock him up!” Is astonishing!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I was saying it!!!
Hillary took the high road like someone with great integrity would. She’s got to be just a little bit giddy about the mess Trump has got himself into. Karma indeed
She’s correct, why would it be good for the country to not prosecute him? We either stand for something or nothing !
@tom martinez odd then how Republicans let that slide if it were true though huh? 🙄
MAGA STANDS FOR PEACE AND LOVE
JOIN US OR LOSE LIKE YOU DID IN 2020 🙂
Damn! I was hoping she would say ” Lock him up!”
She’s not going to lower herself to his level.
@Lucas Kelley trumper alert!
@BusLady LOL, she’s the one that lives in a septic tank.
It’s NOT a hard call to make… at least, not if the DOJ & Merrick Garland are gonna prove (once and for all) that no one is above the law. Period.
LOL, prove what?
Remember in 2016 when she literally warned us about everything Trump would do? And then he literally did the things she warned us about.
Trump signed the law extending the minimum sentence from 1 yr to 5 years. What a stable genius.
“… actually IN the office…” 😂Hilary told us EXACTLY who Trump was and no one believed her.
I still don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth and never will.
@Sandman Floor Refinishers Tell me the lies, if you have 30k examples there wont be much of a problem with that. Or are you talking about the lies you been fed and know believe? I’m betting on the later.
Although “you don’t indict a POTUS, sitting or former POTUS”, well…precedents can always be broken! There’s a first time for everything. If the circumstances warrant it, you have to act accordingly!!! But the problem is that there is one set of rules for the <1%, and then another set for the other 99%.
People in high positions should be treated more harshly, with more dire consequences than regular people.
@tom martinez anyone in high positions. Even Corporations. The whole web of them. Example, not only punish the high officials accepting a bribe, yet also the company and actual persons giving the bribe. So yes, and non profits too, as well as NGOs and more.
@Eric Kane I have heard Japanese business men that fail are know to commit suicide…… here in the USA you get the justice you an afford.
I really appreciate this interview… Professional, Respectful,… and with class! Thank you Dana.. Thank you Hillary!
Trump: “Lock her up! Lock her up!”
Hillary: “I wait for karma…”
2020 began a decade of Karma!! Good doers enjoy the experience, wrong doers experience the guilt. Karma is not a religious thing it’s Universal Law, that with stood the test of time!!
She’s totally right about the misogyny in this country.
Also no man is above the law .
You know she just wants to break out in a chant of,”lock him up”! She wouldn’t be human if she didn’t at least think about it.