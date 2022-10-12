Recent Post
- Biden addresses Putin’s nuclear threats in Ukraine | Full CNN exclusive interview
- Hear Biden’s reaction to investigation into son Hunter
- Tapper: As Putin loses territory, he seems to be gaining swagger
- Hear how McConnell responded to Trump’s racist comments about his wife
- Jan. 6 committee member hints at ‘surprising’ finding to be showcased in hearing
60 comments
Wow I’m not surprised that Turtle man went back into his shell instead of standing tall and defending his wife.
@Lisa how are you doing
@Mullah Omar BAM!!💯💪👌✌️😁🤣😅😂
@Lisa Hahah, don’t talk to Bill as if he thinks name calling is wrong. Look at the word he opened his stupid comment with.
These people are so deeply INTIMIDATED they have their heads between their shaking legs.
@Mohammed Allah Explain instead of being a twitter stan.
@LunarEngineer Do you realize you traded your country for a cheap red hat?
So much for Mitch’s concerns for ‘candidate quality’.
@kay armstrong how is Warnock racist?
Bingo!
Politics are sadly approached as ‘sport’ with real life consequences
Which candidate are you talking about?
WWE combined with a desire to be Rockstars (without talent) and Hollywood aspersions. Hard for me to take them seriously as Nation Leaders when they’re acting like entertainment.
Remember that polling doesn’t win elections, VOTING does. PLEASE VOTE!!!
Imagine being naïve
@Leroy 100 You must be very bored to troll a blue site. Poor you.
Not great???? I think is last hope for USA 🇺🇸
If Charles Manson was the GOP candidate they would support and vote for him
@kay armstrong 👈FOXYMORON
He can’t even defend HIS OWN WIFE.That is a SHAME.
He married her for money….so does not want to defend her!
She to him for connection.
THE 🐢 TURTLE MAN JUST HID IN HIS SHELL AS HE USUALLY DOES BUT THEN AGAIN THAT’S TO BE EXPECTED FROM HIM!!😂🤣😅
It’s obvious who Mitch loves more….. 💋
Mitch defends wealth,his constituents and himself. Typical politician
Mitch was talking about Herschel when he talked about “candidate quality.” He knows Herschel is bad news but party power country. And he lets his wife be demeaned by a man he will happily vote for. Elaine deserves better. Cruz lays down for the wife bashing too. Cowards!
@kay armstrong how do you know he approved…
Beyond disgusting…gives all men a bad name.
@kay armstrong NO COMPARISON @KAY A
mitch can’t defend his wife but people trust him to defend American’s rights? Seriously?
@L 1) She’s Taiwanese not Chinese. People of Taiwan do not consider themselves as citizens of china.
2) Mitch not defending his wife shouldn’t be because of her race/nationality, You defend your spouse because THEY ARE YOUR FAMILY! In the words of Justice Clarence Thomas; “I listen to my wife’s opinions & choices. Remember one of her choices was, you.”
Therefore, if these so-called “men” WON’T defend the honor of their spouses & members of their families should give you a good indication to you what really they think of people & the COUNTRY’S needs within this country! If “they” WON’T defend their FAMILY’S honor against these bigots, clearly shows their lack of honor and how they “won’t” uphold the Constitution that they swore to uphold & defend.✌️
@Vicki Daniels Depending on the source you check, it varies. We’re almost always somewhere in the bottom ten, if not bottom five in education. I just Google it myself, and got three different answers from three different sites. The highest ranking we recieved, or lowest, depending on your perspective, was at number nine.
😊
McConnell: “the orange leader can insult my wife all he wants, as long as I keep my senate seat..”
Power is all they care about. That’s it.
They didn’t take concussions seriously, when Walker was playing – and the result of that is now running for the US Senate
Lol
Very true!!
Brady should run next.
McConnell has had many chances to have a backbone. Sad, very sad that McConnell is the best they’ve got 😢
He left his shell behind a few decades ago. Methinks he just forgot it somewhere and is too embarrassed to look for it.
He’s the most effective person in the Senate.. he has so much power and when he’s the majority leader..he’s gonna do exactly what he promised.. just watch
WHAT’S SADDER IS THAT HE’S LIVED THIS LONG 😅😂😅
I can’t imagine not defending my wife’s honor.😱
lol… sorry, blow up dolls are not women
It’s very obvious who Mitch loves more….
@Donald Stewart – What did Jill do?
You guys sound no different, you’re all hurling insults while feigning moral outrage.
It’s a shame how much they put behind people running for office while citizens are dying.
Can you name which citizens are dying. The US isn’t at war.
Well,,,,, come this Roevember,,,it’s gonna be all over,,,, the clock is definitely ticking,,,,
@Man1 the war on terror is a forever war, and the enemies are domestic as well as foreign.
Wow, what a gentleman McConnell is cause he defended his wife with such firmness, I’m blown away 🙄
OMG – so much for sticking up for his wife
McConnell ALSO said, he would vote for Trump again, if he was the candidate… These people are disgusting…!!
There is nothing more pathetic than someone who doesn’t stand up for their family. Gutless and shameful!
Mitch McConnell really is a miracle of modern medicine. Up till now, it was believed impossible for a man to stand upright without a spine.
lmao hahah
@Maccedo rejoice better now now ..that your pretty face has arrived lol
@BigD. Can we be friends here
It’s not about values; it’s about power and money.