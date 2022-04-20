Recent Post
This is the strongest individual I’ve seen from the Democratic Party speak out to a republican colleague without it being a debate in years.
Did you not see the Missouri State rep, Ian Mackey’s speech on the house floor? It was just as blistering. Absolutely awesome.
Wow! What a reply to a uninformed Republican. She knows herself and rightfully defended herself and values. Senator McMorrow spoke truth and had every right to speak her truth!
Only uniformed Republicans ??Really ?
I still don’t understand how using blatant, and in this case offensive and harmful, lies to raise money isn’t evidence of fraud. A politician that asks for money to combat something that isn’t happening is already defrauding the expectations generated by that action. Again, I don’t understand how that isn’t a crime. Free speech, once advantages are gained through fraudulent speech, cannot be unaccountable.
@countdebleauchamp Defimation, libel, slander….perhaps not the constitution, but sure is the law on which our justice system is based.
Yup. Agree. it’s just plain ole wrong to call people names and falsly acuse them of horrible things. like rayzismzz, supreemasses, notseezzes. clean up your act before passing judgement.
Lock up GQP swamp
I wish more lawmakers would stand up like she did. A true inspiration.
@FD The generation that brought us here is the largest part of the conservative base.
@All Time It wasn’t one generation that got us here.
Civilization began about 10,000 years ago. We’ve been messing with the environment ever since. We’ve been trying to govern ever since. There’s a lot of generations in there.
@FD
I tell everyone who deny or give up in advance, as I consider both equally damaging 🙂
And yes, Thunberg has convinced Sweden to change. “Flygskam” (shame of/shaming of flying) is a concept now.
Society is like a super tanker: it takes a long time to turn around.
That is why we need to act now in order to go fossil free by 2050 so we can keep below a 1.5° temperature raise – or at least a 2° raise.
We don’t need to convince all the horses, just enough to implement sane legislation and taxation.
The good news is that solar and wind prices have plummeted by 80% and 50% the last decade and MWh batteries are coming. Renewables are now cheaper and quicker to install than traditional energy solutions.
Acting disappointed if change doesn’t appear magically is unhelpful.
That because most of the lawmakers are only there to make a profit for themselves.
These people making stuff up and pushing it are incredibly gross.
It’s disgusting. Is that all they think about?
Well said Mallory to her shameless colleagues whose only goal is to promote fact less conspiracies on anyone who defies them!!
Why isn’t party leadership talking about this at the national level every week on the Sunday shows?
Why is she the only one to have the empathy and bravery to speak up?
McMorrow should throw her hat in at the national level. Who else is even standing up for the LGBTQIA+ community against this wave of bigotry?
Gotta love this woman. She had a beautiful, inspired response to another GOP nut jobs gaul.
@Phaedrus Moros you mad bro? 🤡
@deadlee Everyone should be mad about five year olds being groomed. Not you though. Right, groomer?
Yes agree 😄👍
I live in Michigan and I will vote for her all the way to the white house!!!!
Mallory McMorrow… wow. Who goes from a state Senate to the US Senate and the Oval office in quick order? MM for keynote address at the next Democratic National Convention. She is lightening in a bottle! Being passionate for decency is no vice!
Bravo, bravo, and bravo Ms. McMorrow !!! Yes, may others be strongly (and so intelligently eloquent) voicing their anger against these vicious and false accusations (à la Putin). We are not in Russia…SPEAK OUT! Follow Ms. McMorrow’s courageous action. 👏👏👏👏
Great response that should never have been required!
This is a clear case of defamation and Lana Theis should be sued to oblivion.
@TRUMP JR who told you CNN lost 90 percent of its viewers, Fox news? Didn’t Fox also tell you Trump won the election? How’s that working out for you? lol.
Those people should not be allowed to run for office! She’s awesome!
Wow, she took the words out my mouth, I hope she keeps speaking out
Agree me too 👍
That was a hell of a response! These lawmakers have lost their damn mind!
An absolutely courageous and beautiful speech, which should be seen as a powerful example for every Democratic candidate, in every state, regarding every issue!
I love her. God Bless Her! We need a billion people like her.
I’m a straight, white, Catholic woman, and I stand with McMorrow!
She’s right, we need to stand up and reject this ridiculous nonsense, and let it be known that WE will NOT stand for it! Thank you for your speech and thank you for standing against the evil of “othering” anyone. We need more like you to say it LOUD and CLEAR!
I’m not sure which is sadder: That this lady needs to so emphatically state the obvious, or that she will be derided and probably threatened for doing so. Society is badly broken!
