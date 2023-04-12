41 comments

    1. A party chair has a major organizational task to perform. She’s fundamentally distracted, which will help cement a small percentage of voters. But not many independents will be swayed by theories of demonic possession in their search for representation.

  2. There`ll be some trying times for Lauren Boebert and MTG. They`ve got serious competition. Insanity rules.

    1. @Sion Barzad You see no connection between belief in demons, belief in things that people say are demonic, the RNC, q conspiracies, and christianity? They’re all directly related.

      Where do you think these peoples alternative world view originates from, the koran?

  5. She has joined the ranks of MTG, Boebert, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz,George Santos, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump,Kari Lake, shall I go on?

  6. She uses terms like “I think” and “I believe” because she doesn’t know for sure but it keeps her safe from getting sued. It’s sort of like Tucker Carlson leading his base by saying, “I’m only asking questions”.

    It serves the same purpose. If the group wants to be lead down a rabbit hole, just point them in that direction.

    1. True! And the same as the bully saying to their victim,”I was only joking! My, aren’t you sensitive!”

  11. The Beyhive is not going to take this well. She’ll be shutting down all of her social media accounts in the next month. Beyhive you know what to do!!!!

  12. It is astonishing how after only one term evil could be unleashed in this nation, I have come to believe that we do have mental illness in this country, I am amazed what we have seen and heard lately about craziness.

    1. It didn’t start with him. On the contrary, he was simply a symptom of a deeper issue and one stop along the crazy train thats been running for at least 30-40 years.

    4. @chuck g If you didn’t know this, then maybe you missed the fact that he’s misogynistic and a sexual predator.

  13. As if there is anything wrong with being Pagan. It’s one of the most gentle and conscientious ideologies there is.

  14. Hahaha 🤣😂. This is one reason why the GQP is in the political wilderness in my state. And I love it.

  15. After hearing her express her views and beliefs, I’m definitely more inclined to believe in demonic possession 🤪😂😂❗️

  17. I’m a pagan. We don’t convert people, we don’t proselytize. We don’t even believe in Satan. This is just absurd.

  18. I think that you have the gist of it. We often make comments in jest, almost for fear of naming the thing that we fight. I have said many times that we knew these people were out there, but never did we think in such numbers. They are enhanced not just by ignorance, but also by a full out willingness to submit themselves to those who seek power, for its own sake. We as a people, have to understand what is at stake, and where we are weak. These are always going to be evolving situations and there is always going to be risk of a failure. We can only do our best.

  19. its scary to think that this person, so perfectly insane, only lost by 14 points. I am from Michigan, how could this crazed person receive more that ten percent of the vote?

  20. Her going after Beyoncé will fail in epic proportions 😂 This is straight up crazy. Come on, people, vote her out.

