Recent Post
- Trump’s daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
- Hear Pence’s answer when asked if Trump should be president again
- John King breaks down Katie Hobbs’ projected win in Arizona governor’s race
- George Conway reacts to Trump’s new argument in Mar-a-Lago case
- Controversy grows over Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue
53 comments
Spoiler Alert 🚨
He did NOT answer the question!
he did tho. he said there will be better choices by 2024 — essentially, a diplomatic, “nah.”
He suddenly developed constipation of the brain
Exactly
I think he will as soon as Donny is fully exiled from the party
He is so meek and mild aka scared if his shadow, I can’t imagine a president that can’t stand up himself would stand up for his country….. 🐈
Why can’t he just say no!
The ’24 race is going to be led by candidates with strong convictions – whether or not we believe in or accept those convictions. The inability to give a straight yes or no, followed by ones reasoning is a sign of uncertainty. He wouldn’t get very far speaking like this, if he is indeed interested in running.
I can appreciate when an official provides a direct answer _before_ launching into their prepared talking point(s). Sad that it isn’t the norm….
@Stratelier I completely agree.
He’s a non-starter and he knows it. He’s finished and he wears it like a cheap Russian suit.
Pence doesn’t have a chance in hell!! Why would he even consider it?????
Mother told him to.
@Bavid Dowie 🤣
He’s stupid, the Dems want him in there to divide and wreck Trump supporters.
We said that about T-Rump
The most telling post-Jan-6 exchange between Pence and Trump:
Pence: “I’m praying for you.”
Trump: “Don’t bother.”
@KiCa
ITs all they do is judge others, but when you get a peek inside their lives you begin to understand the anger and bitterness that leads them to it…
This is probably the one and only time that actually feel sorry for Trump.
I pray for myself and don’t need someone to do it for me. If I want a leader I want Trump…not Pence. Pence thinks he is going to be running so why would he say anything good about him at this point.
@Teresa Sis “personal relationship with God.”, Maybe don’t talk about that. Too much information.
Pence praying he came out on top. That’s one christian man that can’t be trusted
David Muir: _”Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be President again?”_
Mike Pence: _”David, I think that’s up to the American people.”_
David Muir: _”That’s not what I asked you, Mike. I said, Do YOU think Donald Trump should ever be President again!”_
Too chickensh*t to just stand up, be a man, and say that Trump possibly was going to get me killed on Jan 6th and he belongs in prison, not the White House.
Wasn’t up to the American people last time.
@J.M. they all are master’s this
Consideration. Prayerful consideration. These guys are such liars.
@J.M. : sounds like a perfect Tory to me !
…well, you can’t get a straight answer out of him..
OMG….Pence as a possible POTUS is unthinkable…..he had a chance to show strength when he was Vice President and he failed miserably….We need STRONG leaders and is he definitely not STRONG….
And then there’s the fly…
Joe. 😂😂😂
You can tell this man is so scared to answer that he’s being a coward.
For the republicans it has always been about self preservation. They self preserved all the way through the dt years and now they are paying the price.
Pence NEVER answered a question straight out. If this interview is a prelude to his book then I would just buy the cliffnotes because I would fall asleep in 5 minutes. Do Pence understand that they were about to hang him on worldwide TV?
Mike’s nearly 3 year silence on the topic speaks louder than half attempt at insulting Trump now.
I say the same thing but seeing it would act like he’s a hero it’s like y’all forgot this guy stood behind him and said nothing that’s not what Heroes do no matter what team you want if you’re right hand man is doing something that ain’t right hero step up and check them Mike Pence didn’t do that he waited to three and a half 4 years later and still won’t come to grip to say I don’t think he should run he’s bad for the country good going CNN good going
@Mick Nizz I am fully aware he’s no hero. In fact, I had wrote that as part of my post but it was getting lengthy and I wanted to stick my main point. Pence is no hero. A hero would have at least avenged his family that was put in danger.
@Mick Nizz I think that’s what Kyle is saying….
He will love him again and kiss COVID 55’s ring, sit down pence.
He needs to understand that he was used to get the evangelical vote. That’s another topic all together. But from the beginning, he was VP choice for Trumps gains. Had nothing to do with anything else.
Maybe they will make a skit of this on SNL. Especially his refusal to say yes or no.
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” – Lindsey Graham (2016)
@TheCrack TBFF ”The old Republican party is dead. Time to bury it.” – Josh Hawley
If Trump runs as an independent it will split the conservative vote and they’ll also lose. They’re kinda stuck unless Trump’s family can talk him out of running.
🐻👩🎨🇺🇸⚒️🇷🇺
muh jan 6th! muh democracy!@ 🐑 its the wepubwicans fault!!
Ha ha, ……You quoted “Lindsey Graham”……lol (pointing Finger)
@Mitzi Oldendorf That’s what is wrong with the entire party. You’re delusional if you think it’s anyone’s fault but Trump. McConnell begged the party to follow his plan. They would have won if they listened. I’m glad they didn’t
you’d never tell by looking into his face that Pence was born without a spine,amazing really
Pence has mastered the art of speaking without really saying anything. Mike, take a stand!!
Dear Media, if Trump announces a run, please do your best to refrain from covering every damned second of his run like you did in 2016. Thank you.
_”Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be allowed to run again”_ – Pence’s evasive answer to that shows you how much of a coward he is.
I started to watch David Muir’s interview with Pence. It was like “watching paint dry”. This man is what I heard years ago, Melania gave her opinion that Pence should be his running mate because he would not challenge Trump. And he still will not.