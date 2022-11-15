53 comments

    5. He is so meek and mild aka scared if his shadow, I can’t imagine a president that can’t stand up himself would stand up for his country….. 🐈

  3. The ’24 race is going to be led by candidates with strong convictions – whether or not we believe in or accept those convictions. The inability to give a straight yes or no, followed by ones reasoning is a sign of uncertainty. He wouldn’t get very far speaking like this, if he is indeed interested in running.

    1. I can appreciate when an official provides a direct answer _before_ launching into their prepared talking point(s). Sad that it isn’t the norm….

  5. The most telling post-Jan-6 exchange between Pence and Trump:
    Pence: “I’m praying for you.”
    Trump: “Don’t bother.”

    1. @KiCa
      ITs all they do is judge others, but when you get a peek inside their lives you begin to understand the anger and bitterness that leads them to it…

    3. I pray for myself and don’t need someone to do it for me. If I want a leader I want Trump…not Pence. Pence thinks he is going to be running so why would he say anything good about him at this point.

  6. David Muir: _”Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be President again?”_
    Mike Pence: _”David, I think that’s up to the American people.”_
    David Muir: _”That’s not what I asked you, Mike. I said, Do YOU think Donald Trump should ever be President again!”_

    1. Too chickensh*t to just stand up, be a man, and say that Trump possibly was going to get me killed on Jan 6th and he belongs in prison, not the White House.

  8. OMG….Pence as a possible POTUS is unthinkable…..he had a chance to show strength when he was Vice President and he failed miserably….We need STRONG leaders and is he definitely not STRONG….

  10. For the republicans it has always been about self preservation. They self preserved all the way through the dt years and now they are paying the price.

  11. Pence NEVER answered a question straight out. If this interview is a prelude to his book then I would just buy the cliffnotes because I would fall asleep in 5 minutes. Do Pence understand that they were about to hang him on worldwide TV?

    1. I say the same thing but seeing it would act like he’s a hero it’s like y’all forgot this guy stood behind him and said nothing that’s not what Heroes do no matter what team you want if you’re right hand man is doing something that ain’t right hero step up and check them Mike Pence didn’t do that he waited to three and a half 4 years later and still won’t come to grip to say I don’t think he should run he’s bad for the country good going CNN good going

    2. @Mick Nizz I am fully aware he’s no hero. In fact, I had wrote that as part of my post but it was getting lengthy and I wanted to stick my main point. Pence is no hero. A hero would have at least avenged his family that was put in danger.

  13. He needs to understand that he was used to get the evangelical vote. That’s another topic all together. But from the beginning, he was VP choice for Trumps gains. Had nothing to do with anything else.

  15. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.” – Lindsey Graham (2016)

    2. If Trump runs as an independent it will split the conservative vote and they’ll also lose. They’re kinda stuck unless Trump’s family can talk him out of running.
      🐻👩‍🎨🇺🇸⚒️🇷🇺

    5. @Mitzi Oldendorf That’s what is wrong with the entire party. You’re delusional if you think it’s anyone’s fault but Trump. McConnell begged the party to follow his plan. They would have won if they listened. I’m glad they didn’t

  18. Dear Media, if Trump announces a run, please do your best to refrain from covering every damned second of his run like you did in 2016. Thank you.

  19. _”Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be allowed to run again”_ – Pence’s evasive answer to that shows you how much of a coward he is.

  20. I started to watch David Muir’s interview with Pence. It was like “watching paint dry”. This man is what I heard years ago, Melania gave her opinion that Pence should be his running mate because he would not challenge Trump. And he still will not.

