22 comments

  3. Stormy Daniels approaches the Pope, bows to him, kisses his hand then whisper “holy father, I have sinned” the Pope answers “I know, I watched” 🤣

    Reply

  7. ” I saw them coming. ” ..Was that a confession? 🤔

    Reply

  9. I wouldn’t want be alive at his age. I hope I die when I’m 60 years old. If I had family I would want to live longer. But as I don’t and won’t have I want to live till I’m capable to care of myself. Otherwise I don’t want to exist. I don’t want to be heavy weight to anybody.

    Reply

  13. He doesn’t even speak a little bit English without preparation. Only Italian, Latin and Spanish. All three languages are similar to each other… This man just made a big career through the Church

    Reply

  20. I still can’t get it out of my head, seeing his reaction to a woman in the crowd who pushed his button somehow and his response was go away you piece of vermin, it seemed to me he not like women, to react as he did.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.