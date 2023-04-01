Recent Post
22 comments
🙏
Thank you for everything you do Pope Francis. Thank you God for letting us keep him
Stormy Daniels approaches the Pope, bows to him, kisses his hand then whisper “holy father, I have sinned” the Pope answers “I know, I watched” 🤣
I had to leave no young boys there.
GROOMERS TELLING JOKES WITH OTHER GROOMERS
HAHAHAHA THESE GROOMERS ARE SO FUNNY!
God bless
” I saw them coming. ” ..Was that a confession? 🤔
God bless you Pope Francis🙏🙏
I wouldn’t want be alive at his age. I hope I die when I’m 60 years old. If I had family I would want to live longer. But as I don’t and won’t have I want to live till I’m capable to care of myself. Otherwise I don’t want to exist. I don’t want to be heavy weight to anybody.
Pope Francis: Keeping you in prayer for continued good health! Blessings!
✨🙏✨
🤗 He’s my favorite Pope and I’m an atheist!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I was today years old when I noticed the pope hat has a reservoir tip.. Is he ribbed too?
He doesn’t even speak a little bit English without preparation. Only Italian, Latin and Spanish. All three languages are similar to each other… This man just made a big career through the Church
I like the little boys🤪
Mark, i am happy that you do just leave peoples children alone.
He’s just a man
Father pope frances, you are in most of our prayers in what all you do, God bless you always!
He seems like such a down to earth person for being one of the most powerful people in it.
Querido Papa Francisco,
CUÍDESE Y BUENA SALUD!
I’m headed for Rome
I still can’t get it out of my head, seeing his reaction to a woman in the crowd who pushed his button somehow and his response was go away you piece of vermin, it seemed to me he not like women, to react as he did.