    3. @Eduardo Oliveira Christ dude!!! Get an education!!! Only a MAGAt would post his illiteracy with pride. You probably won’t even comprehend half the worlds in this post.

      Reply

    5. There won’t be any plea offering. It’s full on. The goons lawyer can ask but they won’t. They want to prosecute what he did not what the goons lawyer wants him to be or not.

      Reply

  3. The fact that Trump was once the President of the United States baffles me. He was, and still is, the laughing stock of the world.

    Reply

    1. @Middleclass Retireeso u believe cnn and the fbi? Are u even aware of the files Elon released about the fbi and what they did with big tech?

      That’s a far bigger issue than anything trump did but of course u are too brainwashed to understand

      Reply

    3. @bobby bass he can’t get a loan here in America only place is foreign banks he is BINO=billionaire in name only

      Reply

    4. @SNOOPY SNOOP #1 thanks. That was the one I was talking about. Just so nostalgic to see it again. As soon as I saw the UN, I knew what the other one was. (Only other time a leader was openly laughed at, an Iranian leader (not sure who, listened on radio) spoke at NYU and said Iran didn’t have gay people. The audience burst into loud, sustained laughter.

      Reply

    5. @Mkazilakwa Mchilloh it’s fine … the globalists are totally exposed ….. it’s end times for them and ppl like soros. Hopefully they don’t go out evil by releasing deadlier viruses than they already have

      They knew it’s game over and it’s gonna take another world war to wipe these demonic parasites off the face of this planet so humanity can thrive in peace and quality

      Reply

  4. Sounds like a desperate guy that knows there is really nothing that can be done to save his client. He offered no defence. I LOVE IT.

    Reply

    1. @SNOOPY SNOOP #1 those were not the original list of 5 words he had to repeat during his cognitive test. He listed those words based on what he saw around him at that time. He had forgotten the original test words. 😂

      Reply

    5. @Helen Byrd ✊😎😅😂😂😂🤣LIKE KYSER SOZE FROM “THE USUAL SUSPECTS” HUH,DATZ ONE OF MY FAVORITE MOVIES

      Reply

    1. @Danette Bissen Hello Danette, I’ll bring you the full report, You’re dumb if you haven’t been paying attention it’s on you. let’s see, the fact’s don’t care about your feelings, cope & seethe, see you in 2032.

      Reply

  7. “Fight like hell peacefully and patriotically”
    Got it.
    Edit: Over 60+ plus courts all the way to SCOTUS said “Ya ain’t got the goods dude.”
    So much for “Not looking into it”.

    Reply

  8. I just “love” lawyers. They look at you straight in the eyes and lie. I hope his children are watching!

    Reply

    1. Tola Dee you’re very right. Let see mr Trump which is his name and his music instrument like his name which is TRUMPET how they will play a good musical way with that trumpet to defend the boss

      Reply

    4. The truth of the matter is that he knows the classified document case is *_not_* a dead issue. He’s paid to say that.

      Reply

    3. @Brian Wurch
      You win or you lose.
      That is simple.
      Sometimes what appears as one thing is actually something else.
      The end result is the very same.
      Not one of those rejected cases went anywhere.
      If any of them had any merit.
      They would have been followed through.
      The point is that there were 60+ cases that can only be described as efforts to prove.
      Which ultimately resulted in disproving fraud.

      Reply

  13. She missed a great opportunity to ask him about the three hours Trump gleefully watched the violence at the Capitol on TV and did nothing to stop it. Especially after he said that it was Trump`s duty to see that the law was faithfully executed.

    Reply

    2. Great defence but he left out the fact that 60 + courts saw no evidence of a stolen election. We’re all still waiting. So useless defence.

      Reply

    4. @Mrvls Mrv BINGO!
      Paula Reid was quite content to let Drumpf’s lawyer just keep on talking
      (“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” – Napoleon Bonaparte)

      Reply

  14. Trump lawyer: “There was no pressure campaign to overturn the results of the election.”

    Trump: “All I wanna find is 11, 780 votes.

    Reply

    4. @Nic Moreno Now let’s be fair… “had to get” and “requested” really are different things… unless the future client has a history of being a deadbeat

      Reply

    2. So this IDIOT Lawyer never disputes the FACTS, does he. He simply points out that the ball is in the DOJ’s court now. His client committed some of the crimes he is charged with on LIVE TV. There is no defense that will keep Trump out of PRISON.

      Reply

  16. These journalists need to learn to tell these attorneys, politicians and pundits to stop going off on a tangent and answer the question that was asked. Even if it takes interrupting them 90 times.

    Reply

    2. I think actually she tricked him into showing his hand.

      Prosecution should take notes and prepare for a total victory.

      Reply

    3. @justsomeguy Unfortunately she is not a journalist though. She is a talking head with a script. I could do her job with no training or critical thinking skills. I think I see your point but there were a couple of people in this thread talking about something a little different. That was what my original comment was addressing. I see you are more nuanced but I do agree with Jerry Eberts to a degree. Gentle but firm. But to have that skill one must be able to think for themselves and be a real journalist instead of just being a talking head.

      Reply

    3. That’s ALL Trump can afford now also the big time attorney’s don’t want to touch Trump with a 100 foot pole! Trump doesn’t pay them either unless he pays up front, if not, they won’t get paid.

      Reply

    4. That’s no lawyer!
      That’s Donald Trump in a Scooby-Doo mask.
      “It’s political, it’s political…it’s political…he had bad advisors! They lied to him! Do fraud investigation!”

      Reply

  20. Yea it sounded silly to him, too bad he doesn’t get to prosecute himself, I’m sure his opinion would matter so much to a judge.

    Reply

