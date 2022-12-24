Hear Trump lawyer’s response to Jan. 6 criminal referrals December 24, 2022 104 comments Tagged with donald trump, January 6, Newsroom, Paula Reid, timothy parlatore Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
The criminal with the orange face and his lawyer should start thinking about a plea
Trump will be President after the 2024 election and will pardon himself.
@Eduardo Oliveira 🤡dumbazz
@Eduardo Oliveira Christ dude!!! Get an education!!! Only a MAGAt would post his illiteracy with pride. You probably won’t even comprehend half the worlds in this post.
Trump won’t do a plea deal in this case.
That would be admitting that he lost.
There won’t be any plea offering. It’s full on. The goons lawyer can ask but they won’t. They want to prosecute what he did not what the goons lawyer wants him to be or not.
Any lawyer with some dignity and self respect would not be working for Trump……
@Eduardo Oliveira Ingenious , how so ?
@Jill Neeld That’s true. Trump has a reputation of stiffing his attorney’s.
@Jill Neeld Trump be poor boy
Agree – and with such a straight face.
And won’t get paid!!!
The fact that Trump was once the President of the United States baffles me. He was, and still is, the laughing stock of the world.
@Middleclass Retireeso u believe cnn and the fbi? Are u even aware of the files Elon released about the fbi and what they did with big tech?
That’s a far bigger issue than anything trump did but of course u are too brainwashed to understand
Best president ever Trump 2024.you must think Brandon is doing a good job wow
@bobby bass he can’t get a loan here in America only place is foreign banks he is BINO=billionaire in name only
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 thanks. That was the one I was talking about. Just so nostalgic to see it again. As soon as I saw the UN, I knew what the other one was. (Only other time a leader was openly laughed at, an Iranian leader (not sure who, listened on radio) spoke at NYU and said Iran didn’t have gay people. The audience burst into loud, sustained laughter.
@Mkazilakwa Mchilloh it’s fine … the globalists are totally exposed ….. it’s end times for them and ppl like soros. Hopefully they don’t go out evil by releasing deadlier viruses than they already have
They knew it’s game over and it’s gonna take another world war to wipe these demonic parasites off the face of this planet so humanity can thrive in peace and quality
Sounds like a desperate guy that knows there is really nothing that can be done to save his client. He offered no defence. I LOVE IT.
Trump must have found his number at the bottom of a pizza joint’s menu.
His only argument seems to be that the charges are “disingenuous”. 🙃
Trumps defense is “I don’t remember” but I have a great memory.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 those were not the original list of 5 words he had to repeat during his cognitive test. He listed those words based on what he saw around him at that time. He had forgotten the original test words. 😂
… “the Mob takes the 5th”.
@4 Touchdowns in one game 11780
@Ken Teague yes that’s the right number😀
@Helen Byrd ✊😎😅😂😂😂🤣LIKE KYSER SOZE FROM “THE USUAL SUSPECTS” HUH,DATZ ONE OF MY FAVORITE MOVIES
I’d like to thank all 70 judges who laughed into Donnie’s face 😆
@Danette Bissen Hello Danette, I’ll bring you the full report, You’re dumb if you haven’t been paying attention it’s on you. let’s see, the fact’s don’t care about your feelings, cope & seethe, see you in 2032.
@Danette Bissen Trump is guilty , anyone with a quarter of a brain should realize this by now.
Me 2..
“Fight like hell peacefully and patriotically”
Got it.
Edit: Over 60+ plus courts all the way to SCOTUS said “Ya ain’t got the goods dude.”
So much for “Not looking into it”.
He is using Giuliani’s defense.
We have the theories, we just don’t have the evidence. 🤓
I just “love” lawyers. They look at you straight in the eyes and lie. I hope his children are watching!
Tola Dee you’re very right. Let see mr Trump which is his name and his music instrument like his name which is TRUMPET how they will play a good musical way with that trumpet to defend the boss
10:50 How can you tell if a Trump lawyer is lying? Answer: Check to see if their lips are moving! 🙂
😂😂😂
Some people are dumber than a box of rocks and way less interesting.
9
The truth of the matter is that he knows the classified document case is *_not_* a dead issue. He’s paid to say that.
He can only get lawyers that layout his defense publicly giving the DOJ the advantage.
Get Him in court and ask the same Questions 😂😂
@B. T. or 5th ….
He will only plead the fifth
Under oath, yea that works for me.
He’ll just say “I don’t recall.” That is now the tagline for MAGA GOP types.
So, 60+ cases brought to court & rejected, is not an effort to prove or disprove?
The guys an idiot won’t last 5 min in a courtroom..
Rejected on ‘jurisdiction.” is successful attempt to do neither. Sleeping dogs avoid responsibility.
@Brian Wurch
You win or you lose.
That is simple.
Sometimes what appears as one thing is actually something else.
The end result is the very same.
Not one of those rejected cases went anywhere.
If any of them had any merit.
They would have been followed through.
The point is that there were 60+ cases that can only be described as efforts to prove.
Which ultimately resulted in disproving fraud.
Trump to his lawyers, “will u lie for me” Lawyer “yes I will” Trump “your hired”
One pizza and beer coming up.
Accurate
And if you don’t do what Trump says … “Your Fired!”. 😬
Trump’s lawyers need their own lawyers
😂😂😂😂
She missed a great opportunity to ask him about the three hours Trump gleefully watched the violence at the Capitol on TV and did nothing to stop it. Especially after he said that it was Trump`s duty to see that the law was faithfully executed.
Great defence but he left out the fact that 60 + courts saw no evidence of a stolen election. We’re all still waiting. So useless defence.
I do hope you all watch how this goes …
@Mrvls Mrv BINGO!
Paula Reid was quite content to let Drumpf’s lawyer just keep on talking
(“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” – Napoleon Bonaparte)
That should be the only thing anyone should ever ask 😡
Trump lawyer: “There was no pressure campaign to overturn the results of the election.”
Trump: “All I wanna find is 11, 780 votes.
Talking about Georgia. Same Maricopa County experience every time.
@21 accounts Removed nooo.. it was a BILLION. Too many to take to a court apparently :/
@Jim Ellis I’ve never seen such paperthin slicing! Huzzah.
@Nic Moreno Now let’s be fair… “had to get” and “requested” really are different things… unless the future client has a history of being a deadbeat
Ironically, there are way more than 11k illegal votes in that state..
Funny man. I envy the confidence of a man driving full throttle towards a wall not giving a damn.
All Trump’s lawyer earned was a guest spot on CNN and his pizza and beer gratuity.
So this IDIOT Lawyer never disputes the FACTS, does he. He simply points out that the ball is in the DOJ’s court now. His client committed some of the crimes he is charged with on LIVE TV. There is no defense that will keep Trump out of PRISON.
I will cheer when all these stupid tRump attorneys lose their license to practice law!
Yeah really
I think a man driving full throttle into a wall is nuts. Why would I envy nuts?
These journalists need to learn to tell these attorneys, politicians and pundits to stop going off on a tangent and answer the question that was asked. Even if it takes interrupting them 90 times.
He answered
I think actually she tricked him into showing his hand.
Prosecution should take notes and prepare for a total victory.
@justsomeguy Unfortunately she is not a journalist though. She is a talking head with a script. I could do her job with no training or critical thinking skills. I think I see your point but there were a couple of people in this thread talking about something a little different. That was what my original comment was addressing. I see you are more nuanced but I do agree with Jerry Eberts to a degree. Gentle but firm. But to have that skill one must be able to think for themselves and be a real journalist instead of just being a talking head.
@Jason Blackwell That has been my point from the beginning.
@Kahe Tiger MSNBC is basically the polar image of Fox news..
I’d love to hear one of these guys actually tell the truth
The can’t – money is too important to them- they are part of the Trump Cult
But where’s the entertainment value in that??🤣
What else would you expect this guy to say.
Typical lawyer speak
“I plead the 5th” is about the only other thing I can imagine is in his script
Another crooked lawyer…
Even a lawyer can graduate from the bottom of the class. Poor Timmy.
But, he could have been the fastest kid on the slow bus
That’s ALL Trump can afford now also the big time attorney’s don’t want to touch Trump with a 100 foot pole! Trump doesn’t pay them either unless he pays up front, if not, they won’t get paid.
That’s no lawyer!
That’s Donald Trump in a Scooby-Doo mask.
“It’s political, it’s political…it’s political…he had bad advisors! They lied to him! Do fraud investigation!”
Like joe did?
Yea it sounded silly to him, too bad he doesn’t get to prosecute himself, I’m sure his opinion would matter so much to a judge.
