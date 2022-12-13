53 comments

    1. When all the men in the Ukraine are dead (which won’t be long) the women will be whores and the children will be trafficked. And there will be a Biden profiting off of it.

      Reply

    2. Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.

      Reply

    3. God bless Holy and Mighty Russia for crushing the demonic globalists. Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z . Bakhmut has just been taken by 5he the Russians, good riddance to the NATO Nazi Ukrainians 🖕🕳️👿. Game over. Viva Russia 🇷🇺 ZZZ

      Reply

  2. Amazing videos and thank you for breaking it down!! Despite the economic downturn, The the best thing to do with your money is to invest it rightly because money left for saving always end up used with no returns*

    Reply

    1. Hey guys thanks a lot, you just saved me from crypto loss by recommending such a successful and a legit broker in the United States.

      Reply

    2. I’ve  been trading with Josh’s platforms for a while now, profits are secured and over a 100 percent return on investments

      Reply

    5. American Federal bank “can print papar without limit”,but this coursing more inflation in Europe than in America.Printing money without limit will create series recesion and shortage of many things,because money value droping down.Anaway many country escaping American petro dollar even close allies Saudi Arabia.

      Reply

  3. THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY ARE SOME REAL TOUGH GUYS WITH OR WITHOUT THE INSUFFICIENT HELP OF THE REST OF THE 🌎WORLD THAT’S GREATLY NEEDED!!🇺🇦 💯💪

    Reply

  4. I hope my Congressman is voting to send more arms, ammo, food and medical supplies to Ukraine. I’m gonna’ call him tomorrow and make sure.

    Reply

    1. Key weapon is fear! My innocent civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are persecuting them.

      Reply

    2. @Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o You need a better job. Why don’t you volunteer for Putin’s “mobilization?” It will do you some good to get out of his Propaganda Corps and get some fresh air.

      Reply

  5. That’s simple .
    Hot chow , Hot showers , real good cold weather thermo gear and clothing .
    Whiskey for down time .
    Well made weapon systems as well .

    Reply

    1. Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.

      Reply

    2. @Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o
      Really ???
      Let’s Review that ….
      Cold winter ?
      Frost bite and poor nutrition defeats troops
      Morale Quickly…
      And you wonder why Russian military troops
      Fled combat zones …?
      Mentally they were already defeated.

      Reply

    1. Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.

      Reply

    1. Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.

      Reply

    1. Key weapon is fear! My innocent civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.

      Reply

    1. Yup our money has been extremely leveraged with the amount of cash we’ve burned to assist Ukraine. Idk if it’s good or bad in the long run, but so far because of us and the UN Ukraine is doing extremely well.

      Reply

    2. No small amount is being sent from the country to Ukraine, which is paying in blood and bodies to not just protect their country but the West as well

      Reply

    1. God bless Holy and Mighty Russia for crushing the demonic globalists. Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z . Bakhmut had just by the Russians, good riddance NATO Nazis

      Reply

  11. Best way to interdict missile strikes is to attack missile launch systems whether ground, mobile, naval or aircraft launched. Also ship or rail deliveries of weapon systems, in transit, if they can be positively identified or stockpiles of these weapons.

    Reply

    1. Gee…why didnt they think of that? Not like it has anything to do with the exponential amount of (longer range) fire coming in their direction already could it? Lol

      Reply

    1. Well hate to break it to you but when republicans take the house in January, they want to cut all aid to Ukraine it shows you who’s side their on.

      Reply

    1. Republicans don’t support Russia and since when do Democrats support wars anyway? You must be a Republican and don’t even know it 😂

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.