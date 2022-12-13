Recent Post
- Hear Fauci’s response to Elon Musk’s attacks
- US army veteran explains how he finds Russian land mines hidden in Ukraine
- Family of missing NY college student studying abroad speaks out
- Hear Ukrainian official explain key weapon for next stage of war
- Trump ally Kari Lake sues Arizona election officials over governor’s race loss
53 comments
Love that dude’s comment-“ don’t smoke in dangerous places “. Slava Ukraine. From Tampa Florida.
When all the men in the Ukraine are dead (which won’t be long) the women will be whores and the children will be trafficked. And there will be a Biden profiting off of it.
Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.
God bless Holy and Mighty Russia for crushing the demonic globalists. Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z . Bakhmut has just been taken by 5he the Russians, good riddance to the NATO Nazi Ukrainians 🖕🕳️👿. Game over. Viva Russia 🇷🇺 ZZZ
Amazing videos and thank you for breaking it down!! Despite the economic downturn, The the best thing to do with your money is to invest it rightly because money left for saving always end up used with no returns*
Hey guys thanks a lot, you just saved me from crypto loss by recommending such a successful and a legit broker in the United States.
I’ve been trading with Josh’s platforms for a while now, profits are secured and over a 100 percent return on investments
Mr Josh comes highly recommended best TA guy by for worked with during the fall..
Lol I love the bots in this thread. Someone get the chat-gtp library figured out? 🤔
American Federal bank “can print papar without limit”,but this coursing more inflation in Europe than in America.Printing money without limit will create series recesion and shortage of many things,because money value droping down.Anaway many country escaping American petro dollar even close allies Saudi Arabia.
THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY ARE SOME REAL TOUGH GUYS WITH OR WITHOUT THE INSUFFICIENT HELP OF THE REST OF THE 🌎WORLD THAT’S GREATLY NEEDED!!🇺🇦 💯💪
I hope my Congressman is voting to send more arms, ammo, food and medical supplies to Ukraine. I’m gonna’ call him tomorrow and make sure.
Key weapon is fear! My innocent civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are persecuting them.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o You need a better job. Why don’t you volunteer for Putin’s “mobilization?” It will do you some good to get out of his Propaganda Corps and get some fresh air.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o this bot is everywhere..
That’s simple .
Hot chow , Hot showers , real good cold weather thermo gear and clothing .
Whiskey for down time .
Well made weapon systems as well .
Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o
Really ???
Let’s Review that ….
Cold winter ?
Frost bite and poor nutrition defeats troops
Morale Quickly…
And you wonder why Russian military troops
Fled combat zones …?
Mentally they were already defeated.
“Was that your drone?” “Its very important. Dont smoke in dangerous places” hilarious truth
Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.
He is intelligent and pragmatic
Key weapon is fear! My civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.
Mind blowing words. Just mind blowing.
but he didnt actually say anything…
Give them what ever they need. They’re fight our war for us.
Key weapon is fear! My innocent civilians are already feeling it as my armed men are after them.
I couldn’t agree more.
💯— they are amazing and resilient people
Dying for a nation of dysgenic pigs?
So Putin was right about usa huh
From some random tax payer here in the states, slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🇺🇸
Yup our money has been extremely leveraged with the amount of cash we’ve burned to assist Ukraine. Idk if it’s good or bad in the long run, but so far because of us and the UN Ukraine is doing extremely well.
No small amount is being sent from the country to Ukraine, which is paying in blood and bodies to not just protect their country but the West as well
God bless Holy and Mighty Russia for crushing the demonic globalists. Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z
Bakhmut is taken by the Russians, good night NAZI UKRAINE.
Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z
Bravo Bravo brave Ukraine 🇺🇦 👏
God bless Holy and Mighty Russia for crushing the demonic globalists. Ura Russia 🇷🇺 Z . Bakhmut had just by the Russians, good riddance NATO Nazis
Best way to interdict missile strikes is to attack missile launch systems whether ground, mobile, naval or aircraft launched. Also ship or rail deliveries of weapon systems, in transit, if they can be positively identified or stockpiles of these weapons.
Gee…why didnt they think of that? Not like it has anything to do with the exponential amount of (longer range) fire coming in their direction already could it? Lol
Yes, and the West should give them the necessary weapons.
Godbless soldiers
We need to send these folks everything they need!
Well hate to break it to you but when republicans take the house in January, they want to cut all aid to Ukraine it shows you who’s side their on.
And more moneyZ for Ellen skyy plus hei loves the Peruvian superfood
He officially claimed responsibility for crimean bridge explosion in a call
Don’t be a Republican traitor and support Russia. Be a patriot and support Ukraine!!
Republicans don’t support Russia and since when do Democrats support wars anyway? You must be a Republican and don’t even know it 😂
Craven fed
God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦
Sending my love to every Ukrainian and all of Ukraine!
We must do MUCH more to help Ukraine. Her freedom is a global imperative!
Slava Ukraine ❤
Russia has started this war and Ukraine is gonna win it.
I think it’s good to share the work 😊