They are finally waking up to what everyone else saw. Maybe they will also see they’ve been lied to for 30 years..🤔
Calling the election conspiracy theorists the sheep they are is going to be so satisfying these next few weeks. It’ll change nothing in their minds, but it will be satisfying nevertheless.
Keri’s landing in the lake, as a major flame out. Karma at work here.
She really shot herself in the leg when she told “McCain republicans” to go to hell and get out …lmaooo
@M Magnificat Interesting, I’ll go read up on that. It’s been a while. But I would say Trump is merely piggybacking on issues that have been discussed a lot without actually doing anything about them. Or focusing on the wrong “solution”, then making things a lot worse.
There are plenty of reasons not to let Trump back in power again, even when we play with the usual “other side is also dodgy” game. Not even getting into the election fraud lies.
@B. T. YUP……MAN…….
@Dory G This very well could be satire. Problem with Trump supporters is that when they say ridiculously, inanely outlandish things, they are totally serious.
What? 😮😮😮
@Russ Wilson Lucky Trump, he’s got bone marrow issue, otherwise, if he served in the military, most likely, he would have been captured.
I have the utmost respect for anyone who puts Country over Their Political Party affiliation. They are real Patriots.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr what unacounted boxes?
evidence?
still swallowing the same old sh!’t, do you?
Kari Lake did just that, so yes, Agreed!!!
Never forget January 6th.
@Maniac 207 “At the end of the day, we made the ethical decision that because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the diary occurred, we could not publish the diary and any part thereof,” O’Keefe said at the time.
@Robin Parker
The madness of Trump is so hard to grok Robin.
I have been pretty vocal lately on youtube , because the social health of America is vital to the world as a whole . The toxic poison of Trumpism and the GOP/corporate rule , has been affecting the whole world – setting a terrible example – I believe encouraging psychos like Putin to try their hand .
I believe that the facts have become more evident to sufficient numbers of people for the US to begin to reawaken , but this rebirth will take time .
The insanity is profound and widespread .
Truly , God bless America to wake up . 🤗
“Arizonans know BS when they see it”, said Krazi fLake, not appreciating the irony because that is precisely why she lost.
The border will remain open and crime and drug trafficking will continue to go up. Congratulations, Kati Hobbs will make sure you get what you deserve.
Oh, they smelled her coming a mile away 😂
@Bill Zardus
你好丢鞋底北京现在几点了
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr hi I’m Loretta De Los Rios using Frank’s account to make this comment with his permission. Ignorance! Look it up! 😖Trump 2024!🇱🇷📯🎸🎻🎺⚘🎶🥂👍🤲👋🙏🥰🌺🍰
…SKARI FAKE! lol
I am so cheered up by
John Graham’s quote .
We need civility
If you’re looking for civility, the comments of a social media platform isn’t the right place to find it.
@Phaedrus Smith Why…..give receipts
“People of Arizona know BS when they see it” …… They sure did, Kari Lake!
I love the people of Arizona!
Only slightly more than half of the voters could see her BS. I’m not so sure that is very comforting.
@Percival Googlyeyes it was enough this time. But otherwise you are right.
🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂
@Roselande That manly woman thought she could latch on goldwater…..He been dead since 1998…She blew that whisout just like the Bohls Middle School TEACHER . Both are evicted. goldwater is trash like dump friedrich trump….
I’m still very concerned about the amount of humans in AZ that were ok with her nonsense.
@xczechr arkansas fucked with lazy eye Sara
@3rdminist3r oops thx fixed 😂🤦🏼♀️
@ryan mac I’m black and I don’t care if she is a racist. I’m glad she won.🙄
Thank you !!!!! How many any one. Even the liberls losrrs posidvle go with this
@Umelo Karnes because you’re a racist 🤷♂️
It’s crazy how people decided to vote against the person who said they would never concede a loss.
I think Kari was anticipating such a huge red wave that she was going to win by 15 or 20 points so she could go full bravado and hubris and cast out McCain voters. But she learned that subtraction is rarely the path to victory.
yep…the swamp is too big.
I honestly don’t think that she has learned.
@Roselande agree…to learn you must listen….Kari is too busy hurling insults at POWs.
Yes, because of inflation, all the red mongrels thought it was in the bag
…if the dem voters hadnt got out the vote, she would have won! thats skari…
Nice to see policy , platform, precision and politeness come back. I hope they stay forevermore.
“The numbers – unlike the election deniers – do not lie” – John King has been in top form this past week
“Arizonans know BS when they see it.” The wannabe grifter got that part right.
Exactly
She got close to 50% of the vote though
She will now fade away like a dying flower. She is done..as for the 50% of AZ people who voted for her lunatic rants…they should get with the program. Praise Jesus. Lake is OUT ! 🎉🎉🎉🎉
@Evans Gawu From the nutcase
Incel and self hatred……does were her voters
Speaking of BS, Biden and his biggest supporters like CNN, MSNBC and CBS are proof that if you tell a lie long enough, people will actually believe it.
She threw away her career thinking she was acting cool she acted so unprofessional we were all ready to puke.
She was so condescending to her fellow journalists.
@Coo Keys Puke inducing smugness.
@bwanna23 …2 years. She will be press secretary. It was her audition!
Right, now we gotta hear from her the next 4 years as governor, ugh
@Lisa Riggs For what……..
Kari Lake finding out that she lost is probably going crazy right now. Oh wait, she is crazy. Nevermind !!!!
😂
We should never kick a person when they are down, but we can make an exception in Kari Lake’s case.
Says an idiot!
If we don’t start making grifters pay, we’ll lose civilization completely.
😁😁😁
and we tolerate everything but intolerance!
let me get you the steel capped boots.
I’m not a Republican and did not agree with John McCain on many issues, but I admired and respected him tremendously. He was a decent man who served both his country and his state honestly and faithfully. And he was the one who made it possible for the Affordable Care Act to continue to help millions of Americans. For Kari Lake to disrespect him the way she did was appalling. I can’t imagine how she could think that would be okay with Arizona voters.
The border will remain open and crime and drug trafficking will continue to go up. Congratulations, Kati Hobbs will make sure you get what you deserve.
Apparently it was ok with nearly 50% of Arizonans so if she was wrong, she was barely wrong
John McCain was a traitor
@Brian Boe Sure thing Russian troll bot
Damn – Just cuss she did. Blow the kind of republican. And no one speaks to us e at all
Who would have thought stepping up to a podium and declaring “I’m going to be a nightmare for 8 years!!!!” was a bad idea.
Not to the fake news in US – they are corrupt liars who deserve to be treated for what they are!!
@Wesley Gordon “The Truth I don’t like to hear” = Fake News
Some people just can’t get enough reality TV in their lives.
open mouth insert foot
@Slothy yep, and that’s much better than what Lake Monster was offering.
We crow about lake losing however, she only lost by less than 1%. That is scary.
Who would waste their time with what you have seen inthe last few weeks,,,Dumb Americans voteing to continue with High Fuel Prices,,,,Food shortages,,, High er Heating Bills this Winter….no Boarder protection…..and even bigger inflation……you must be the Dumbest race on the planet….
That’s OK cultists don’t think in variables. Only absolutes. They lost.
AZ is tight with lots of cowboys vs retired yankees but now that it has legal marijuana the Democrats and Indians are starting to outnumber the maga monkeys .
Yes frightening
There is truly a problem with Americans. Kari lake and Herschel both should’ve got blown away!
She got one thing right: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Very perceptive, Kari.