  1. They are finally waking up to what everyone else saw. Maybe they will also see they’ve been lied to for 30 years..🤔

    1. Calling the election conspiracy theorists the sheep they are is going to be so satisfying these next few weeks. It’ll change nothing in their minds, but it will be satisfying nevertheless.

  3. She really shot herself in the leg when she told “McCain republicans” to go to hell and get out …lmaooo

    1. @M Magnificat Interesting, I’ll go read up on that. It’s been a while. But I would say Trump is merely piggybacking on issues that have been discussed a lot without actually doing anything about them. Or focusing on the wrong “solution”, then making things a lot worse.

      There are plenty of reasons not to let Trump back in power again, even when we play with the usual “other side is also dodgy” game. Not even getting into the election fraud lies.

    3. @Dory G This very well could be satire. Problem with Trump supporters is that when they say ridiculously, inanely outlandish things, they are totally serious.

    5. @Russ Wilson Lucky Trump, he’s got bone marrow issue, otherwise, if he served in the military, most likely, he would have been captured.

  4. I have the utmost respect for anyone who puts Country over Their Political Party affiliation. They are real Patriots.

    4. @Maniac 207 “At the end of the day, we made the ethical decision that because, in part, we could not determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the diary occurred, we could not publish the diary and any part thereof,” O’Keefe said at the time.

    5. @Robin Parker
      The madness of Trump is so hard to grok Robin.
      I have been pretty vocal lately on youtube , because the social health of America is vital to the world as a whole . The toxic poison of Trumpism and the GOP/corporate rule , has been affecting the whole world – setting a terrible example – I believe encouraging psychos like Putin to try their hand .
      I believe that the facts have become more evident to sufficient numbers of people for the US to begin to reawaken , but this rebirth will take time .
      The insanity is profound and widespread .
      Truly , God bless America to wake up . 🤗

  5. “Arizonans know BS when they see it”, said Krazi fLake, not appreciating the irony because that is precisely why she lost.

    1. The border will remain open and crime and drug trafficking will continue to go up. Congratulations, Kati Hobbs will make sure you get what you deserve.

    4. @Aisha bint Abu Bakr hi I’m Loretta De Los Rios using Frank’s account to make this comment with his permission. Ignorance! Look it up! 😖Trump 2024!🇱🇷📯🎸🎻🎺⚘🎶🥂👍🤲👋🙏🥰🌺🍰

    1. If you’re looking for civility, the comments of a social media platform isn’t the right place to find it.

    2. Only slightly more than half of the voters could see her BS. I’m not so sure that is very comforting.

    5. @Roselande That manly woman thought she could latch on goldwater…..He been dead since 1998…She blew that whisout just like the Bohls Middle School TEACHER . Both are evicted. goldwater is trash like dump friedrich trump….

  10. I think Kari was anticipating such a huge red wave that she was going to win by 15 or 20 points so she could go full bravado and hubris and cast out McCain voters. But she learned that subtraction is rarely the path to victory.

  12. “The numbers – unlike the election deniers – do not lie” – John King has been in top form this past week

    3. She will now fade away like a dying flower. She is done..as for the 50% of AZ people who voted for her lunatic rants…they should get with the program. Praise Jesus. Lake is OUT ! 🎉🎉🎉🎉

    5. Speaking of BS, Biden and his biggest supporters like CNN, MSNBC and CBS are proof that if you tell a lie long enough, people will actually believe it.

  14. She threw away her career thinking she was acting cool she acted so unprofessional we were all ready to puke.

  17. I’m not a Republican and did not agree with John McCain on many issues, but I admired and respected him tremendously. He was a decent man who served both his country and his state honestly and faithfully. And he was the one who made it possible for the Affordable Care Act to continue to help millions of Americans. For Kari Lake to disrespect him the way she did was appalling. I can’t imagine how she could think that would be okay with Arizona voters.

    Reply

  18. Who would have thought stepping up to a podium and declaring “I’m going to be a nightmare for 8 years!!!!” was a bad idea.

    1. Who would waste their time with what you have seen inthe last few weeks,,,Dumb Americans voteing to continue with High Fuel Prices,,,,Food shortages,,, High er Heating Bills this Winter….no Boarder protection…..and even bigger inflation……you must be the Dumbest race on the planet….

    3. AZ is tight with lots of cowboys vs retired yankees but now that it has legal marijuana the Democrats and Indians are starting to outnumber the maga monkeys .

