You know giving her this much attention is exactly what she wants
@Outer Marker I don’t think that’s why they voted for her but I do think giving her attention does empower her to do the things she does she thrives on attention that’s what these extremists want attention
@JG Gonzalez MSM attention does not ’empower’ these people in tangible ways.
Steven Miller was probably the most corrosive influence in the trump admin – he did it with minimal media presence.
You’re confusing her ego with her actual political influence.
And again, spotlighting these people _drives opposition to the polls._ A fact you haven’t acknowledged given the midterm results.
@Outer Marker
1. She represents a district that is +22 Republican you can drive all the opposition you want she’s never gonna lose the numbers aren’t there
2. You assume she has any interest in policy making this women only purpose is clicks and shares which there providing
3. even if your speaking in a broader sense cnn covering just MGT has no effect on how anyone votes
@Eduardo Oliveira ; You are out of your gd mind, are you remotely serious?!
plus, she’s looking for a husband replacement… maybe she wants an affair with McCarthy?
It’s ironic that he fought so hard to be their leader, when he is openly their puppet.
Kevin will always be known as the weakest speaker in history.
How’s that “Medical Procedure” going ???
Hangnail ? Bad Hip ? Cold Sore ? COVID 😂
Yeah. I’m sure you had to share that, thinking about the People. And not some vague 💩 about yourself.
… ironic isn’t it
@Eduardo Oliveira He owns you…poor soul!!
@Mark Kramer Democrats are the real americans….
@robert irvine Making that assessment on the outcome of a Speaker’s achievements before the end of the reign, is like giving an accurate forecast of the weather 500 years before the day of the predicted forecast!
This is the end of the GQP — I hope they don’t take us with them. Would love to have seen a fist fight break out. If they’re going to do violence they should be working on each other.
I can’t think of a presidential press secretary remotely as embarrassing as Karine Jean-Pierre. Her inability to deal with questions for which she has no prepared answer makes me squirm with empathy over her embarrassment. Watching her frantically scroll through her briefing book, looking for a rescue, something to read in response to an unanticipated topic, generates sympathy that lasts only until she mouths some inane and yet self-righteous response with a smug look.
The role of a presidential press secretary inherently requires visibility, personifying the administration being represented. I can only assume that some of Joe’s puppet masters decided a that a brain dead, black, lesbian, immigrant press secretary was the perfect diversity hire, signaling their commitment to advancing those groups through appointment to roles for which they are not qualified. Karine is paid $180,000 per year, that money is taken from us!
It’s bad enough she constantly needs to refer to notes, but her habitual mispronunciations suggest that she really doesn’t know what she’s talking about and is just brainlessly reading off her script. “Norstrom pipeline” might be the best example, her boss did blow it up, after telling us he would.
I would add that she’s not just reading from a script; she’s reading it for the first time. If she had practiced her answers in front of the ding bats who wrote them out for her, she would have discovered that she doesn’t know what “emeritus” means, much less how it is pronounced. She’s not just a figurehead puppet reading what others have written for her (just like the president she represents); she is a lazy figurehead who doesn’t even do the bare minimum and go over her text before going in front of the cameras and reporters!!!!
You’re just going to have to accept it Republicans are in charge now
@Eduardo Oliveira Get out more, you don’t know enough people.
@Larry Ross Submit your resume, your rambling blither makes you a legend in your own mind.
@Dan Mcgriff ‘Correction: “in charge (for) now.” Until the country gets tired of investigations of Hunter Biden’s dikpikks or trying to oversight tyhew DOJ. How about an investigation why the IRS didn’t audit 45’s tax records as he claimed — that would open eyes. How about investigating those missing SS texts 1/4/5/6/7? That’d be good.
Moderate Republicans need to work with Democrats to save the country basically. God help you and all of us, seriously.
@Eduardo Oliveira Trump is the biggest POS in the history of America and there is no one more inhuman.
@wiljanhopeable Eduardo Oliveira trolls all the comments trying trigger the people with brains.
@Lyle Carpenter suggest she chair the committee to catch farts
@I CAUSED BIDENFLATION Where are you from….
@Richard Hahaha…Way better than his predecessor…
How is MTG not in jail
@Buckie Smalls the well is poisoned and the meek shall inherit the earth
GARLAND!
Along with a few hundred other un-American, democracy hating traitors.
She can’t recall.
It will come
She is a selfish unqualified person for government and it will show, and justice will come when they least expect it.
😅
Long ago, a Karen demanded to speak to a manager – and that manager was a Karen. The resulting argument tore the fabric of the space/time continuum, thus releasing Marjorie Taylor Greene into this dimension.
And I thought Marj arrived when a goat mated with some barbells
So, so sad …
That’s funny
@YesItsReallyKeith old creepy joe has been circling the drain for 49 years. He so pathetic
If this is true can someone please call the guardians of the galaxy. “The two faced marga beast” as she is known on her planet would be easily defeated by starlord and the crew.
Marjorie finally ripped off her mask and declared; “I’m a MAN,baby!”
He sold his soul and gave away the farm for a title. We all know who is pulling his strings.
Look to who demanded all the concessions to get their votes.
Lol. He’s a politician. You really think he’ll keep his promises.
@Dan Mcgriff ; Do you have comprehension problems?
@Dan Mcgriff Did you just join 2023?
She’s got Kevin’s “balls” in her vice-grip hands!
This is why voting is so important!!!
There is a saying, “If voting changed anything, the powers that be wouldn’t let us do it!
Biden national clown 🤡 day
@Dennis the Menace Personally aside from the fact that people crossing the border are being used as political pawns l really don’t care about the border situation. As for inflation, it’s a worldwide problem that Biden or the Democrats didn’t create. Republican voters that are still in that orange fog or are just ignorant of economics will never understand that.
@Bryan Spindle you know I don’t blame the illegals they are trying to get away from the empowered cartels that Biden created yes there’s world wide inflation. So less send a 100 billion to Ukraine that will help or wait close a pipeline that will really help there’s literally no help for you people don’t worry we will save you from yourselves idiot
True, and these voters have brought America this mess, but even worst was when the American voters brought us Trump.
This may be the best thing to happen to the Democratic party. The world gets to see exactly who and what the Republicans are all about.
@William Winn as opposed to the fox propaganda machine?
@LotsOfFun who should we listen to, fox?
@Mary Knight can’t be worse then what the democrats have done to our couture and county..
@Jayden Shands what the hell are you talking about?
@Jayden Shands not one word of what you posted is the truth.
Two years later, and the traitors are still in the house.
@Jen Lancaster RIGHT! ANY OTHER DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY WOULD NOT ALLOW THIS! AND WE USE TO TELL OTHERS TO FOLLOW USA EXAMPLE? REALLY? TRAITORS ALLOWED TO BE IN CONGRESS & MAKE LAWS FOR OTHERS TO ADHERE TO BUT THEY DON’T HAVE TO ADHERE TO ANY. LAST WEEK WAS LIKE WATCHING A BUNCH OF JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL KIDS.
Isn’t it amazing how these traitors have never faced any justice?
@BigBad Daddy Better than lie, lie and lie…
@M Hall If only 45th stayed at MarOLago…living a good life out of politics…
That’s because the DOJ will not prosecute anyone for the insurrection. There is no accountability or Justice in the US. This lack of courage by the DOJ will damage the country irreparably.
The footage of McCarthy walking away looking dejected. That’s him realizing how much of his soul he just sold to become Speaker ¯_(ツ)_/¯
@Griff I don’t know if the Democrats won the house she still might be speaker. But since they lost she can’t be you see that’s how it works genius
@Luke_SkyWanker oh my!!
@Dan Mcgriff You are an embarrassment to Griffs everywhere.
@Dan Mcgriff Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as one of the greatest House Speakers. McCarthy will just fade away.
While at the same time, Hakeem Jeffries awaited to make the same sale!
Can they appoint Greene to a committee to discover why she’s crazy?It shouldn’t take too long .
@M Taylor they are on the same intellectual wave length . Dumb and dumber !!
You know you really have to wonder why her husband divorce her after 25 plus yesrs.. I know marriage can be rough at times but after those many years it just makes you wonder. She was traveling a lot with Matt Getts and other men!! Just wondering if she stepped out on her husband on top of being crazy!!🤔
She belongs in porn, not power.
A Canadian observation. McCarthy implied he is tough with his I never give up remark implying he is a leader which is laughable (which happens to be my motto). He didn’t give up……he just gave in!.
I laugh how he thinks he “WON”. 🤭🤭🤭
This comment coming from someone whose leader wears blackface and speaks like an effeminate simp!
Kevin showed he is not a leader, but a weak, spineless coward.
You got that right!
@Garfield right?!?!
DOJ needs to do it’s Constitutional duty of checks and balances. Any and every House or Senate member that has committed a crime, like aiding and abetting insurrectionists, or sexual misconduct with a minor need to be investigated, indicted and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Drive home the message that no one is above the law!
Exactly 👌 💯
There are more than 200 republicans who were involved in Trump’s coup, but not 1 of them have faced any consequences, and most likely never will…many were just reelected.
@Lost Cause Patriots Don’t act violently trying to undo a legal election because their leader lost!!
@Easy E Network Are you sure??
@Gustavo Deugarte oh..
You know giving her this much attention is exactly is she wants.
This guy needs to let the guy he’s interviewing finish his thoughts.
Seems to me over the last few days MTG and McCarthy are a little to close. If I were his wife I’d watch that.
Guys if you haven’t been paying attention. This is going to get horrible for us. Not just because of politics but lots of countries have switched back to the gold standards. If we have a house divided we are all fucked. Period
How this woman is in Congress is beyond us.
Are you talking about AOC? Because it sounds like you’re talking about AOC.
It is called winning an election FYI.
@Mark Kramer True, but it does say much for those that voted for her. She has done nothing useful for those she represents back home. To be clear I’m talking about MTG.