Hear what Trump says will happen if he’s indicted

  1. This would have never went this far if people had dealt with Trump months ago. In the history of the United States we have Never had a president to stir up strife, division, and hatred on this level. He does it because no one has held him accountable. Stop 🛑 this now! Enough is enough. Will someone please do your job and stop rewarding Trumps bad behavior!!!

  2. None of the 4 possible criminal offences outlined in the warrant have anything to do with classification of documents stolen. It’s that they were stolen.

    2. @H all hiding, all, being sought. its like raking leaves while wind is blowing, will take some time. but EVERY traitor will be caught, and punished.

  4. “I don’t know what was on the presidents mind…”?!
    Seriously – when are people going to stop pretending (?) to be surprised by what Trump says and does?
    This is right out of the Trump playbook 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

    1. I completely agree, we all know he just makes up convenient lies. Its infuriating that he gets even a modicum of good faith from anyone with a pulse.

    2. @Major Anthony Nelson “Let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago. People say this [raid] was unprecedented — well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, okay,”

      “And how long is the government going to try to get that back? They jawboned for a year, they were deceived on the voluntary actions taken, they went and got a subpoena, they were deceived on that they feel, and the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. so how long, you know, how long do they wait?”
      -Bill f**king Barr

  9. This kind of rhetoric sounds like a conditional call to arms… and will probably get more of his followers jailed or killed. And they don’t realize he could care less about them

    2. @Truth Warrior Let’s hope so.but that’s what he meant by that .
      I had a bad feeling for Jan.and the same I have again.

  14. Sounds like a threat and incitement to me. He has done it before. Take him seriously, he has no limits and no guardrails. Indict him, lock him up, and arrest anyone that acts on his threats.

    1. Well.. I’m a person of the United States and I would not only “stand for it”, I’d jump my happy a$$ around and crack a beer. Hell… I might even do a little dance! 😂💙🇺🇸

  16. Exactly that’s what he’s doing, and he needs to get it in his head he’s not the president he’s a regular joe

  17. The week long parties, dancing in the streets, the sheer delight will slow work, close highways….America is to be Reborn praise the Lord

  18. The period of Grace and Mercy has expired, now it’s in Gods hand. He’s going to suffer consequences of one’s own words. Duly noted and filed

  19. As a European I can only say that when as a nation you give in to these kinds of threats you don’t deserve to be viewed as a land of law and order. Don’t expect respect from us if you don’t hold this conman accountable. Good luck in preparing for a few idiots who think they owe the conman their loyalty.

  20. Donnie loves to insinuate threats but stops short of having the balls to actually make them. That’s how he gets away with things. And that’s why he’s a coward.

