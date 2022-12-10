Recent Post
I guess the biggest takeaway for anyone is “never ever travel to Russia under no circumstances”.
@Angel Cuellar , Correct 💯
Nah, just remember its *their* country, not *yours* and everything will be fine.
Or Communist China!
@Mike Caetano how foolish can you be, 50% without toilet, man shut up and try to keep your kids from shooting schools. Don’t kill all your children please
@Alliwishis_2 with biden if you are not trans, g*y ,lesbi*n, or confused you might not survive for long so piss off
I said when they arrested these people that they only did this so they can use them as a bargaining chip
And now Ukraine is about to get raped.
Of course they did.
But they are not innocent
@David Mbiku Mbix But they’re not guilty of some major crime either Not for the prison terms they received these crimes were mostly fabricated
@D34THD3V Yeah that’s true. This was still a bad exchange and sets a dangerous precedent.
How can the US swap a prisoner they dont even hold?
@Angel Ruks Stop already…
Google him.
@The Hermit U assumed.
I’m sure there has to be Russians in our regular prison population if not arrest them just like Putin
That is a good question
Jeffrey this man Victor was the reason why every terrorist group in the Middle East Africa and all the cartels in South America had AKs
One thing the critics either fail to realise, or decide to stay quiet to generate outrage, is that although Bout was sentenced to 25 years, he was only likely to serve 12-15. He would probably be released in the next couple of years anyway.
Besides, by this point the intelligence services have most certainly squeezed every last drop of information out of him before sending him back to Mother Russia. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he suffered a tragic window accident in the near future.
His release date was for 2029 so you are correct.
Echoes Beau of The Fifth Column talking points about Bout’s usefulness to Russia, or rather lack of.
Exactly. Whatever secrets Bout had…….they are from years ago. He’s most valuable now as a Putin prop for the home crowd. As for windows, wouldn’t surprise me.
@gamma he went on the run 2004 in jail since 2008 he has been out of the game for almost 19 years other than a media boost for putin he is no longer of any value to them, all contacts and suppliers are obsolete by now, he has no advantage to offer russia with ukraine
they did implant an explosive chip in the back of his neck, right…one that could be set off remotely like when he is near Putin with enough explosives to take out a long table sized room….or was that only a “Marvel Universe” thing? Sometimes it is SO confusing like Werewolves.
My thanks to Ms. Whelan for her perspective, and her calm focus during what must be a difficult time made more difficult by the posts of her fellow Americans, many of whom seem to not understand a lot of the critical information, or Russian strategy.
👎🏿
@Scott Simmons it’s not about being smarter than everyone else. Truth is the majority of people don’t use critical thinking and will take a half truth media headline and fill their hearts with hate for an innocent person
@Mathew Baxter Scott definitely doesn’t have critical thinking skills.
@don dumb post of the day
The woman next to that reporter asking Putin those questions looked obviously nervous. She was probably thinking : “girl, what the heck are you doing… You’re gone”
@apple&holoYou are absolutely right! We then have to swap spies and hit men for people who went there out of curiosity. Not to mention that their tourist money is supporting deadly regime
Yes.
The Russian reporter asked a direct question which actually made Putin very happy
Trust only me says PUTIN
This is exactly the issue.
No one is willing to trust PREZ PUTIN
ONLY PUTIN CAN STOP PU5IN
THIS IS WHAT EVEN PREZ ZELENSKY HAD SAID.
THERE IS NO OTHER WAY.
ATLEAST IT SEEMS THAT WAY.
REMEMBER HOW THE ENTIRE WORLD WAS IN A STATE OF FEAR WHEN PUTIN ISSUED N THREATS.
No, she was supposed to say that so Putin can say “trust me'”, no question is if free will, it was a set up for that question & answer!!💙🇺🇲
I watch these full addresses by Putin, there are plenty such questions put forward to the supposed autocratic dictator, CNN took the time to show the full question to be asked but conveniently didn’t afford the same in Putin’s response, go figure. In the same press address a question about Merkel’s admission on the Minsk agreement was brought up and answered, that wasn’t something worth showing and sharing, CNN at it’s usual unbiased professionalism
The whole scene was planned. Putin wasn’t actually answering the girl’s question, he was giving instructions/warning to the general population. His message was… believe what I say or else pay the consequences.
I feel hugely for the Whelan family, but it isn’t so much about “value” of each individual, it’s about the security of the entire nation. How much damage can these criminals when released do to the country and the rest of the world potentially. Scary situation.
@Kyle Kyle And the orange merde hasn’t with all those stolen classified documents?
Yall been a clear and present danger on AMERIKKKAN soil..since the beginning of time..conveniently yall seem to forget..yalls CRT BS ..PROVES MY POINT..go sit down somewhere
@Newport Waves Joined Oct 16, 2022🤣
@Angel Ruks Likely he will be caught again and go thru the swap one more time.
@Angel Ruks if i were him i would get right back to it and make a billion again f what anyone says and honestley thats whats going to happen.
Meanwhile the entire Russian military is freezing and it’s not even January. He visits his Bridge but he doesn’t even visit his own suffering military.
Don’t forget Marc Fogel! He’s been detained in Russia for a prescribed cannabis for medical need
They should ask the family of the person who was assassinated if they think it’s a fair swap.
@Gary Szewc blm and LETS GET THE GUNS BACK ON THE STREETS… that’s what matters.
@Harold Moore so wait, she did his time, got released… so joe ain’t no hero… more like a zero letting a arms dealer out… see, dems don’t give a crap about guns or mass shootings…
ps… in 2 words, let’s go BRANDON…
You could whine about the gov’t not doing enough OR you could just not travel to Russia for a wedding or to teach or play basketball. And if you still insist on travelling to Russia, don’t bring your “medical” marijuana. Not a vape pen with a trace amount (<1g) like Griner and definitely not a half an ounce (he had 17g) like Fogel. Oh, and if it's "prescribed" don't hide it in a camera bag. Maybe wrap it in a prescription note.
As much as people just want all Americans brought home no matter what, you have too look at the bigger picture and realize releasing dangerous people back to their home nations isn’t the answer. Otherwise they will start grabbing all Americans travelling abroad and charging them with random crimes just to have people to trade.
@Kurt Hayes I would have left her rather than have a merchant of death released, she went to Russia of her own free will and should have been an example to others who would go visit hostile foreign powers without a care.
@don I say we trade you, since your so happy selling out any American who disagrees with you about releasing a threat just to get back a hostage and in so doing, encourage more Americans to be taken hostage.
I think they already have
@Kurt Hayes No-one is claiming Whelan doesn’t deserve to come home. Why are you misrepresenting the situation?
@Robert T I have no problems with the release of Griner or Whelan. But they should not have released Bout. Russia is in needs of arms, and the US releases a Russian arms dealer. Like, wtf.
He knew the risk. That’s why I don’t travel to nations who don’t like us.
No one that actually killed anyone should be swapped
Then you can never call for law abiding citizens to give up their firearms. Never
No one who, not that, use who for human beings , that for anything else.
@David J what lol
That’s too bad.
“only I can be trusted”, who does that sound like? “I alone can fix it”.
This still doesn’t make the Griner trade a victory. This should’ve been a no deal and she should still be sewing fabric.
Why? For having a vape cart? Seriously?
Something that seems to be overlooked in all of this:
The very NATURE of the INDUSTRY of international COVERT arms dealing.
It’s not an industry in which having a high profile and widespread name/face recognition is a DESIRED attribute.
He’s been incarcerated and isolated in a U.S. high-security prison for what — well over a decade?
During which, all biodata (fingerprints, DNA, digital voice & face recognition, etc.) has been thoroughly documented and disseminated to the counterintelligence community around the world.
… and, most likely, any useful information that can be gained from him, HAS already been gained.
Not to mention that the “players” and key contacts in the arms smuggling industry change rapidly — for the same reason stated above.
So, really, how “valuable” IS this guy to Russia — today as opposed to 14 years ago?
…probably not that much.
Nor, arguably to U.S. intelligence.
Which, just might explain why he was traded for… a basketball player.
Conversely…
…for elected (and ex) officials in the U.S. — who, one would THINK, should know better — to continually telegraph the importance of getting Whelan back… as the highest priority and key objective for negotiations … only serves to ensure that he remains in Russian custody even LONGER — and the price of getting him back will be even HIGHER.
This, HARDLY, seems like something that would be considered as a savvy move in the context of:
“The Art of the Deal”
Maybe journalistic responsibility should play into this also.
No matter HOW much it sells soap.
Let’s just get real. Victor Bout has been out of circulation for 15 years. He arrived in the USA in 2010, but was already if I recall busted in 2008 in Thailand.
If he’s not extremly carefull, nevermind pootin and his connections, he’ll get killed by people he angered before he was busted, but his opperations and connections at the time kept him alive. The media pt. want to paint him as ”super valusble”, actually that’s not true.
Bout has served half of his prison time, he’s lost almost all his connections, because guranteed the US goverment has got as much info from him as is humanly possible. This is the point at which you trade a goon like Bout because in another 5 years he’ll have absolutly no value left as a trade.
If he sets foot outside russia interpol will be all over him, he’ll show up on face recognition like a supernova, he’s been finger printed, inspected photographed digitised etc.etc. If he breathes the various law authorities will know.
Right at this time pootins propaganda machine can use him as a destraction for a couple of days perhaps weeks, sort of a smoke machine, after that he’s just an old man who better watch his back. His skill set is old and outdated and at best he’ll be an irretant to the people who filled the vacum he left, and they’ll resent his presense. He’s deffinately not going to waltz back into his former possistion, attempting that will earn him a overdose of lead or poison.
I agree. Selling weapons is almost like a phase. After 15 years he has probably phased out. Maybe the next phase is selling candy to children.
No matter who Putin gets his goverment, his life will inevitably collapse, Iam sure America mainly wanted to secure its citizen safety before it collapses, tho Putin got a thin line to thread for survival weather he get a few prisoners out of America, it doesnt really matter
@Raymond Parnell Yes, he will serve Russia and Wagner and he still has his “black book” of contacts in Africa, Americas & even Asia. You don’t think he had a nominated successor and Loyalists in his Organisation? He’ll be back in the saddle easily. How many gangsters in prison retained control/authority while locked up? Heaps!
@Raymond Parnell nobody in Africa has facial recognition?
@Jesus’ Magic Panties He doesn’t need to be out front as long as he has Lieutenants following his orders. Many gangsters well known to Authorities Police and Intel Services but nevertheless still in operation. You miss fact that for a long time Bout wasn’t just helping the Soviet/Russian side dudes but also worked with Israelis, Sth Africans, Arabs, USA etc. He was a useful Asset until he lost balance/trod on Western toes one time too many.
“Only I can be trusted”. Sounds like someone we all know here in the U.S.— Mr. Trump.
Yeah Biden and the Democrats. Don’t believe your lying eyes men are really women.
You got that right John. Well, said ” we know who . “
Lol no wonder he was smiling while he said that
Trump statement goes from you can only trust me to you shouldnt never had trusted me
Like his interview with Axio: I take zero responsibility, if it someone Obama had a idiot-Successor proof mechanism to deal with a pandemic, Donald would then taken full credit
Lessons to be learned indeed. Brittney Griner should use whatever influence, money, advocacy & free time to rally support for Paul Whelan’s quick & safe return or at the very least she should use her example for other American’s traveling abroad. After all she knows best what it feels like to be held as a political hostage & therefore remember Paul Whelan.
How is that going to keep Africans safe ? How is that going to heal the wounds of Africa.. she sold out all of AFRICA for an early release..