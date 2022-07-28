44 comments

  1. TWO IMPORTANT WORDS TO BE REMEMBERED….
    *AGE LIMIT* TO BE A PRESIDENT OF THE US. ON BOTH SIDES OF THE POLITICAL AGENDA IN WASHINGTON DC.

    1. @Lee Swailes but it’s not forced retirement. My Doctor is over 65 and is as sharp as a tack.

  3. The only guy who said he was not disappointed just gave excuses as to why things are too tough for Biden. Strong advocacy right there 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    1. He is doing a great job congrats if y vote for him. And don’t. Worry. We getting 3 more amazing years of this

    Mr. Dunn – respect to you.

    1. They have no choice. They’ve lied for the potato for the last year and a half and there’s no more room for excuses. They just can’t cover for him anymore.

  8. If you wanted progressive change then Democrats should have chosen a different candidate. You got exactly what you asked for.

  9. I am not disappointed in Biden as I didn’t have any expectations. I’m a progressive that voted D to get rump out of the WH, Biden was just a more palatable choice. And I’ll keep voting D for lack of a better, viable option.

  10. 4:48 Daaaamn, could that host be ANY more obvious in trying to create a narrative to squash their opinions, even if she has to gaslight them to do it?
    “Don’t you think you’re being too fickle and finding too much fault?!” She sounds like a narcissist playing victim because someone criticized her.

  11. What do these people think the president has the power to do? I hear a level of ignorance about what the president can do as well as how government works. Desiring Biden to be more like Trump is ridiculous.

  15. God I wish people realize how easy it is for a lobbyist to buy a senator… And with the makeup of the senate as it is now… It wouldn’t cost much.

  18. This is why you don’t vote for someone just because the other guy hurt your feelings or to simply due to the color and gender of their running mate.

