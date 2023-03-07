Recent Post
Hard to insult DeSantis when he has the personality of a bread clip.
@John Herold I just proved my point. Keep your head in the sand. It’s up to you.
@Joboygbp Edwards you keep telling yourself that pal. Watch out for the sand dunes though. And maybe you can eat all those rotten tomatoes your throwing my way.
@John Herold Sorry the truth hurts. Deal with it.
@Joboygbp Edwards yea sure, I forgot watch out for those casinos marked The Sands too. LOL
@Joboygbp Edwards on second thought, Stay out of ALL casinos son. That Darwin thing.
If the GOP was a person, it would have the honesty of George Santos, the brains of Lauren Boebert, the compassion of Marjorie Traitor Greene, the morals of Matt Gaetz, the integrity of Lindsey Graham, the spine of Kevin McCarthy and the personality of tRump.
Honestly, the fact that Trump was once the President of the United States baffles me. He was, and still is, the laughing stock of the world.
@Ron Peer definitely. Biden’s done better than any President in my lifetime. Whether it’s him personally, or whether he knows how to surround himself with really smart people, he’s done great.
Bi bi biden
It shouldn’t baffle you as much when you see those big trucks with lot of flags driving around.
@ITube4RealFun yee haw, I’m ignorant, hateful and proud of it
The reason why people in our government always fight each other over power and power has been one of the biggest problems in society.
POVERTY is the biggest problem.
Desantis is mean, rude and spiteful. America will not like him once they learn more about him.
but those sexy white femmebot boots he likes to wear, oh la la.
He’s just like Chump, vindictive. It’s gonna Chump vs Chump Jr in the primary.
@M that might get him some “swing” votes. Lol
Working at that whole 2024 election it’s going to be a proper remix mess😂🤣😂
They would normally be on the same team, until now…
Our system is garbage 🗑️
Our system is all about the money.
Garbage in, garbage out
So we’ve reached the point where political pundits ask ‘Why isn’t he calling him names yet?’
That’s just a regular part of the discussion now.
That’s not what they’re saying
He’s already called him a groomer.
Only with regards to republicans.
So, I’m in a completely different country, and I am a gardener, and even I understand that they are not using each other’s, CORRECT, names when they are vaguely referring to someone unknown.
DePrayingMantis?
At first nobody realized how badly the Titanic was damaged and therefore doomed, and this is a perfect metaphor for America. The folly of the last several years is the tip of the iceberg, excuse the pun, because like Titanic, this country is doomed and it’s going to sink sooner than imaginable.
Joe Biden is by far the best President of the last 50 years! A jobs President. An infrastructure investor and a ssecurity and ocare protector.
Every time Ron meat ball says woke I fall asleep.
DeSanctimonious isn’t exactly a veiled swipe…
Sadly DeSantis is wrong about Fl. I’ve lived in the most liberal place in Fl the last 4 decades always keeping my head down around anything political in conversations however the past 6 years have been unbearable and I worry my house may be burnt down if I open my trap.
What makes FL a red state ? is it the cubans ? or the old retirees ?
Trump is AWESOME! he’s single handedly tearing the GOP apart. I’m loving it.
GOP is the new comedy show.
All Ron has to do to clinch the nomination is to be a media star for 50 years and have a popular TV show for 16…good luck buddy
Not being into “wrasslin” can kill you with his base too. He needs to challenge Trump to a wrestling match. That could win him the swing vote.
DeSantis reminds me of the rich kid football kicker stuffing nerds into their lockers — when 4 linebackers stand behind him
How’s it possible this is what America can come up with.
The Koch Gangsters and Putin did.
Not calling someone by name or refusing to recognize them is a narsittic way of controlling the person on the receiving end
