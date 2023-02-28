Recent Post
87 comments
I hope Dominion doesn’t settle with Faux. Dominion please take this to a jury trial.
@A S Fox already tried to settle. Dominion said no.
@steven G It’s not about the money for Dominion. They want Fox to lose in court.
@Don Newton It’s not the First Amendment that is the problem – it’s the length to which companies like Fox and individuals like MTG take it – to places that the First Amendment doesn’t actually cover.
@Sonomacats Fox could loose in court and millions will still believe there was fraud. They want compensation.
@Sonomacats did you hear that on CNN?
I agree. Take this shyte to court, Dominion & Smartmatic!!!! NO SETTLEMENT!!!!
I have an idea for you. Why don’t you sue CNN on behalf of that criminally-minded crackpot, Trump, alleging that CNN knew that the election was stolen from him, yet continued pushing the “legitimate-election” lie. 😂
On a more serious note, am I responding to a bot with no name, or to a person who is just too camera shy to even make one up?
Exactly. Get that guilty verdict for the record and the good of the nation.
Fox is not the press!
@Bonnie Robinson CNN is Anti American propaganda
@BigBadJerry Rogers CNN is Anti American propaganda
I know FOX isn’t telling on themselves regarding this case, but if their followers hear this, they have to feel stupid.
@brupe boring Do you know what a Traitor is Brupe?
Hint- Here are the initials…J.B.
@BAWWWWLLSSS What are you?
” Chicken of the Sea ?” 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃
@Tretre38 😴
@Short Fuse I swear I seen you on a Box of Cereal or Something??
@David LaValley Hmmmm sounds like a ” Leftie Problem”
The FCC must void Fox News license to operate. Fox News must be required to change its name.
@Squirrels in Jacket Like it!! Faux Tox entertainment
Lies R Us
@Randi Sweet ✊️😎✌️😁😅😂🤣
Snake News?
Murdoch in the nineteen eighties wrecked the newspaper industry here in U.K. With his deep pockets he steam-rolled well known respected names and replaced them with tabloid sensationalist, populist rags. Often with plenty of pictures of young women with big tits. Eventually he was kicked out of the U.K. Then he discovered America and a system of laws which makes no distinction between free speech = truth, and hate speech = lies. He discovered that in America it is possible to have your cake and eat it. What could possibly go wrong?
After Dominion gets finished with fox, the families of the Capitol Police should file as well.
Maybe even a class-action suit on behalf of all registered voters.
drumpf going down, the MAGAT leadership going down, FOX NEWS going down…gangster movies ALWAYS end the same way
**COUNT ME IN***
I was typing your thoughts and luckily scrolled down before hitting “comment” 😅 This broke apart a lot of families. A lot of arguments.
Yea because fox “news” as a mainstream network pushed these known, blatant lies and literally brainwashed a cult into causing an insurrection at our capitol…fox needs to be dismantled over this…they are traitors to democracy, fox mimicks putins kgb Kremlin state run news its sickening…fox hosts like Carlson are routinely treated as allies by russia
How about a class action for Covid deaths due yo massive disinformation?
Rupert threw his biggest money making employees under the bus. Then drove the bus over them. 🤣
Rupert knew that to say anything else is perjury and would lead to the rest of his short remaining life incarcerated
@J.P Saym0 i think this is more him putting the blame on the the presenters.
@steven G Don’t count on it. His mother lived to 103
@C&B Jones I bet if Jerry hall knew that she wouldn’t of married him 😂
Throwing each other “Under the Bus” maneuvers, lol. “And the wheels on the bus go round n round!” With Tucker,Hannity,Dobbs, Bartirommo, Ingraham, etc. Under those Big Wheels of Rupert. 🤣🤣
Is Tucker shouting “Fire Rupert — my shares are dropping”!?
I’d like to thank the judge in advance for rewarding Dominion with 1.6 billion dollars 😆👍
peddling = re-telling or reporting
Simply a host reporting to its viewers of the claims made by the man they voted for is normal and done everyday
Its not for the hosts to decide what is true or false, its for them to report to the word of the claims made by a person
An example when Biden said on CNN if you take the covid vaccine you wont get covid
Just coz they aired, and repeated what biden claimed, its not CNN that are at fault, as they simply reported on bidens words
EXCEPT DOMINION & OTHER MACHINE COMPANIES RIGGED THE ELECTION.
Plus punitive damages.
Admit what you can’t deny. Deny what you can’t admit.
Why do you think Fox had no right to inform its viewers of election news claims from the person that Foxs viewers had just voted for?
Its Foxs duty to its viewers to inform them of news they tune in for! a media network dosent have to like or agree or even believe a news report… but only to report it as honestly as it happened… and reporting Trumps claims isnt illegal!
Its reporting !
Fox never claimed the claims factual or proven… but simply reported new-worthy news
A lie can travel around the world before the truth can get its shoes on.
@RodThat’s still true
@Rod OMG!, that was true!!!
@John R “If that’s true, I love it” – Donny Jr
@Rod The orange thing was controlled by daddy Pootin.
Seriously, why is FOX still allowed on the air? Shouldn’t the FCC shut these guys down?
And end free speech for fox too? The media propaganda machine is what needs shut down. Are you a fascist?
FOX news…They need to rename it FARCE news more accurately. But then again that would be more honest.
Fox is a parody of a news channel. Murdoch has injected his morals into the U. S. body politic.
For the same reason, the other channels are allowed on the air after they told you, Donald Trump would never be president, how he was gonna be removed from office. Once he was president, how he’s going to go to jail for his many crimes but it’s still free eight years later..
I wonder what kind of lowlifes would vote for someone who showered with his 12 yr old daughter
First we have Fox bragging about the Kevin gift bag he gave Tucker. Now we have Rupert, Tucker’s boss throwing him and others under the bus. Drink up everybody.
Everytime I hear Fox news is having a bad day, a little smile comes across my face.
#FJB
funny isnt it
Fox hosts reported the election fraud claims made by Trump- that horrid
but
CNN reported the false election fraud claims of Stacy Abrams that fine
reality is… reporting on claims made by others..isnt illegal..its simply reporting
call it informing/re-telling/peddling/reporting/passing on info
but whats its not is illegal
@Nigget-tv-videos funny how Stacey Abrams conceded that race (it’s here on YouTube) and then went through the Judicial system to air her grievance and did nothing illegal.
Fox “News” and their lies have torn families apart. Those families should file a class action lawsuit.
@Andrew Pinson Run along kid. Adults are talking.
Class action lawsuits?
Oh Rupert Murdoch just gave proof for
A Full Rico case of Treason and Sedition against the 🇺🇸 by Fox news staff and personal…..
For the Sedition 20+ years .
For the Treason the Death sentence.
Any good D.O.J. Official could have them
Shipped to Gitmo 🇺🇸 under National Defense Authorization Act 1032 and 1031 for the execution of those sentences.
Fact .
WOW THATS AN EXAGGERATION. I DONT WATCH FOX FOR 2+ YEARS BUT THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN, SO I NEVER HEARD ANY OF THEM SAY THAT.. THIS IS TO COVER DOMINION DEEDS IN THE ELECTION. THATS WHAT IT IS- A COVER
CNN lies
Russia Collusion for years – debunked
China covid leaks CNN called Trump racist and said not true. China did leak it. CNN debunked.
Jan6 democrat hoax – soon to be debunked.
Nicholas Sandmann fake news and lies. – Sandmann Is rich because of CNN lies.
CNN needs shut down.
F China Joe Biden
I can’t help but think how much better the world would have been without Rupert Murdoch
He’s done more damage to the social fabric than any terrorist organisation could have.
mark m The problem is that his son Lachlan is even WORSE than his father and he is the heir apparent
Do you have the same view of Soros?
@Dogs Rule Tough, they are going to get him back!
Murdoch heading to the US improved the honesty of Australia and US.
Tucker Carlson definitely did. Don’t leave him out.
He was mentioned, as well. So was Hannity.
I hope they televise the trial! Watching FOXNEWS go down in flames in real time would be priceless!
On fox too
Witch hunts again. CNN #1 in fake news
It would also be vindicating for the honest and hard working Journalists and Reporters who did what they were supposed to do and give honest and truthful news. What would this country be like now if all we had was FOX😢
I’ll bring the beer.
Faux News will get its day soon.
Gotta love how Rupee calls the bus: “FOX, no. But, well, Lou Dobbs, sure, and Maria, well, yeah. But not FOX, oh never”. Nice try, Rupe.
Fox news should be forced as part of any Judgement or settlement to air a confession (written and approved by Dominion and Smartmatic) detailing that they lied knowingly and repeatedly to their audience. They should have to play that confession as the intro and outro to every show,they air, every day for the next four years. Make sure their viewers know!!!!
I wonder if CNN will do the same for the million or so US people who died of COVID when their lies are exposed.
Yes on all the cable channels and also the local Fox affiliates
They are so stupid they will not believe it
its sad to think that we live in a world where blatant criminality is on display daily and the first thing we do is wonder whether or not anything is ever gonna get done about it. what kind of justice system is this…