Recent Post
- Covid misinformation convinced this man to seek island sanctuary. Now he’s missing
- Retired general breaks down ‘competition’ between Russian military leaders
- Hear why this GOP congressman isn’t on board with impeaching Mayorkas
- Documents show employer reported Ana Walshe missing, not her husband
- New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist’s response
43 comments
Kevin McCarthy has been watching a lot of Tucker Carlson lately. His voice is scary similar https://youtu.be/RJOWyaiC2XY?t=34
Especially when your balls have been squeezed numerous times.
I had that same thought.
How about introducing legislation to help fix the problem?
Republicans don’t legislate.
What? Republicans offering any kind of solution or policy other than grandstanding? Stop the madness…
They no nothing about legislation all these people know is conspiracy theories.
@Joe tuktyyuktuk Democrats dismantled a system that was working and getting better. They broke it and will not fix it or admit they are too incompetent to lead.
“I’m a rich person, telling you what to think, from a company full of rich decision makers, who tell us to talk about a bunch of rich people in DC”.
Lol the liberal party
Those people are so out of touch with reality that they need to slither back to their basements.
So glad Republicans don’t waste time on stupid things like a million hearings about Benghazi…
Priscilla alvarez got my attention 😍
Impeachment is for prosecution of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Last time I looked it wasn’t a crime to not be very good at your job.
Remember the CARAVANS IN 2018 during TRUMPS after 2 years into his presidency
Why didn’t they impeach him for that?? HYPOCRITS
McCarthy should resign from being Speaker of the House and from congress since he can’t do his job at all.
mayorkas and Buttigieg both need to go. you cannot fail as much as they have in their only tasks and still remain employed in the private sector
Failed? Just because you don’t like the results doesn’t mean they failed. She’s them tears.
REPS: Impeach first, charge a misdemeanor second.
Mayorkas is the type of boss that will throw you under the bud immediately.
He has already. Border Patrol on horseback he claimed they use whips on illegals.
He lied
@Matt Livermanne yup. Just sweep that under the rug like cnn did
@Shane Alan Mexico will pay for the wall ..i will release my taxes when the audit is done …..dominion was flippin votes italian satelites were flipping votes …what happened to lou dobbs lol , why is rupert testifying in dominion lawsuit lmao hugo chavez software to flip elections lmao ….chinas bamboo ballots lmao …
Wouldn’t this have to get through the Senate? It’ll never make it past the Senate.
Yes. It would require 67 Senate votes to convict and remove. Impeachment is like an indictment in standard law, and requires a bare majority. Big difference. So it’s absolutely meaningless for an impeachment of a cabinet official. It only happened one other time in U.S. History – right after the Civil War.
If Senate does their job and the follow the oath they took, it should.
They’ve forgotten about inflation already? Or they never had any intentions of doing anything about it in the first place?
First clean the cess pool…
Pay attention. Stopping insane spending will be addressed during budget negotiations.
@Perfect Sacrifice Deadline is in less than 24 hours. They should have worked on it last week.
Theres no person in history more deserving of impeachment
Right
Democrats since 2017: “The border is secure. There is no crisis.”
Thought that was Trump in 2020.
@David Norene – Really? Are you special needs?
Because they need all the help they can to keep lining their pockets with our tax dollars
so as expected, the GOP is not doing the job they were elected to do….RUN THE DAMN COUNTRY.
The things Ken Buck said about Mayorkas tell you everything you need to know about Mayorkas. May Mayorkas never be comfortable in public again.
Lol. May Mayorkas.
He hasn’t committed an impeachable offence. People just love finding someone to blame
lmao “Do we have operation control of the border”? Im pretty sure we can amass any amount of troops and planes at a moments notice at our border. Thanks southern states for sending such smart boys to congress!
If you get him you have to get his boss that’s where it started