00:09 – The focus of the G7 summit: China’s growing aggression and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
00:22 – Urging President Biden to address the release of American Navy Lieutenant who is in prison in Japan.
01:15 – Recap of why the family thinks the three-year sentence is unfair and undeserved.
02:01 – Reading a letter from American Navy Lieutenant expressing his current state in Japanese prison.
03:42 – The Navy and Pentagon has not been helpful; emails outlining the investigations are false.
04:52 – Alliance with Japan should not allow unjust imprisonment of Navy officers.
05:22 – Wrapping up the discussion.
Thanks
Killed 2 people and got ONLY 3 years?. Even here in the US, he would have gotten a lot more.
And the family is freaking crying?, Unbelievable.
He should have gotten at least 10-20 years.
You’re missing the point.
HE WAS DRUNK
@Mazzaroth Is being drunk an excuse?
@Liberal Conservative being drunk while being an American Soldier !!!
@E4T6 Please explain..?
Driving when you are not feeling well is negligent. Two people died. The fact that it’s only three years is a sign that the court has taken the circumstances into account.
Notice the complete lack of self awareness and complete lack of empathy for the victims…the people who were senselessly killed in the accident. It’s all about “us” and “our” problems
Did I say the same thing about Griner?
What does the victims family say?
3yrs for 2 deaths. If he had this condition, why wasn’t she driving? No sympathy for him.
common. If this guy action causes the death of another, he must be accounted for. whether negligence or due diligent, he has to prove that in courts. if the courts think that he should have done something else to avoid the incident but ignores them, then he should be liable. being an American don’t make anyone immune to laws of another country.
I’m not understanding why she keeps saying that the sentence is unjust. He got three years for a double vehicular homicide. If anything, it’s unjust that he _only_ got three years. Yes, it’s a tragedy if it happened the way she claimed (which I’m leery of since hearing one biased side doesn’t tell a whole story), but people go to prison all the time for accidentally killing someone else.
Was he aware of health issues? He probably shouldn’t have been driving, he also put his daughter at risk.
Justice was served consider yourself blessed
President Biden to Japan – ‘ you need to stop TikTok running in your country ‘
japanese PM – ‘ what am i gonna tell my japanese people ‘
President Biden – ‘ tell them nobody is allowed to be popular than Apple and Google ‘
When your own people don’t sympathesize for you, you’re the problem. Your husband did the crime, he needs to pay the time. Just paying off the family isn’t enough.
The victims families asked for 4.5 years they wanted this man to be punished and the judge obliged. 3 years seems adequate.
You mess up in Japan -where its too easy not to. Japanese society is very calm and respectful – and visitors should in turn behave that way. If you can’t – do ruin it – stay away. Nah – he has to serve out his sentence.
WE LOVE JAPAN 🇯🇵 PEACE
BIDEN PLEASE GET OUR HERO PRAYERS FOR THE OTHER VICTIMS EVERYBODY IS A VICTIM PEACE PLEASE LETS WORK SOMETHING 3 YEARS IS A DEAL BUT HE HAD A MEDICAL EMERGENCY
He should do the full 3 years
She should be thankful he got off so lightly. He knew it was possible to get elevation sickness when he went up the mountain, but still did it. Two people died because of that negligence.
Accidental death due to negligence in Japan is not severely punished.
Long prison sentences can be imposed only in cases of illegal fatalities.
However, in civil courts, there may be judgments that allow you to receive a lot of money such as alimony.