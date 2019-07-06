Heat warnings issued in parts of eastern, central Canada

Heat warnings issued in parts of eastern, central Canada 1

July 6, 2019

 

Dave Phillips of Environment Canada explains the different criteria for issuing a heat warning.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

26 Comments on "Heat warnings issued in parts of eastern, central Canada"

  1. Richard C | July 5, 2019 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Hey, he’s right. It’s frickin hot out!

  2. Renegade 1 | July 5, 2019 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Little late with that warning eh?

  3. Suzie Que | July 5, 2019 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Yeah. It’ s getting hot. But hey, I’ m not complaining.

  4. theylied1776 | July 5, 2019 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it a heatwave in Canada if it gets above freezing?

  5. me 1234 | July 5, 2019 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile in west central alberta 10-18*C and steady rain.

  6. Don’t Poke The Bear | July 5, 2019 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    While it’s higher temps in some places in Canada it’s cooler in other parts Canada. Average temps in Canada are still average as usual.

    • td603 td603 | July 6, 2019 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      Got the data to back that up Einstein?

    • Don’t Poke The Bear | July 6, 2019 at 1:10 AM | Reply

      Yep 👍 It’s called observed Junior. Nothing scientific about it. Been around since the 60’s. Climate is always changing.

    • BigMamaDave X | July 6, 2019 at 4:06 AM | Reply

      @Don’t Poke The Bear 👍😎 Same here. Get old enough, and you’ll notice the seasons; the repeatition, as well as the occasional aberations…

    • HONKAMANIA Welcome To The Democratic Circus | July 6, 2019 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      @td603 td603 There’s plenty of data throughout the Youtube comment sections proving you’re a liberal shill and a complete imbecile !!!

  7. Chris Kish | July 5, 2019 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Oh crap a heatwave! We should have paid more tax.

  8. HRWormy | July 5, 2019 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    its always hot in the middle of july, let me guess they are pushing the climate change narrative.

  9. Lorax Dave Walters | July 5, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    There’s a sidebar with temperatures in cities. The highest was 31, lowest I saw was 7.
    Climate change has melted Santa’s slave elf plantation. Elves are heading south in droves. Some have taken jobs as garden gnomes, but others are boiling in the streets.

  10. Abcs Yhhi3jejej | July 5, 2019 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    40 is a common in many parts

  11. Chris Miles | July 5, 2019 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    So … Trudeau and his Liberal cronies have turned the east into Hell? Seems legit.

  12. roof pizza | July 5, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    I still can’t believe she’s married to Brian Burke.

  13. Fred | July 6, 2019 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    Heat warnings in July? Reminds me of the 1930’s.

  14. Vim Hill | July 6, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    maybe warmer where you are, its july 4th here in the Canadian Rockies and we are wearing our jackets, be nice if it was warmer here, I wish the global warming were true

