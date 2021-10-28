Heated Exchange in Parliament Over Ruel Reid’s Special Leave | TVJ News – Oct 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
13 comments
So how she a duty house speaker!?
Corruption Corruption Corruption
Jamaica is one of the most corrupt place on this planet
All when these politicians are gulity as charged they are still being protected by their peers..JLP has no intergrity left and i will see what jamaicans do when local governmnet comes..
So wait …correct me if I’m wrong…the man getting paid and he’s NOT working? WHAT!!
A better way to resolve this mess would be to start the trial.
Bun out Andrew Holness and his band of Thieves
And let the madness continues
Minimum wage not raising but the thief a get pay without working
This is absurd ,I can’t watch no more.
Only on one Ossian parliament is on one accord. This is a big shame .
Holness and him 40 thieves
Fool all a them