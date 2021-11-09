Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in St. James | TVJ News – Nov 8 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
So if unnu put one centimeter of asphalt on top of tonns of mall unnu expect that road fih stand up.
Dem coat the gravel with asphalt.
So Kevin smith did right man he only get the date and the location mixup
Same thing me say
I was looking for this comment.
SOSO TALK POOR LEADERSHIP FROM THE ELECTED GOVERNMENT OVER THE YEAR’S.
You talk it like joke
The ark needed
God a clean up the dirty living
Them Chinese road yah a foolishness literally 2 inch a tar them pave the road with
Can someone please show the Covid Prime Minister this footage because the only thing him care bout is the Big C and Vacc the entire country can burn or flood fi all him care smh
Kevin Ark is needed, time for people to get in the ark
The ark wash weh
Lololol
@Suzikay God a wash away the blood, giving st James a good purge.
Road infrastructures are poor and that’s why it devastated like that
What do all of you expect? The government built new highways all over the country without considering proper drainage.
We are the same.people who cost him to build them we are the same people who litter gullies and blame the government
We are the ones squatting in the gullies too.
Very smart to build road ways with no way for the water to run…
They r brilliant !!
HALLELUJAH
That’s a big problem in Jamaica they do not have any proper draining system..
@DynamicT doesn’t matter if you have a “proper draining system” if you have heavy enough rainfall it will be overwhelmed. I live in London and roads are flooded regularly.
@Big Whitey London don’t have adequate drains either
Is our thing this in Montego Bay, when rain fall people fret.
The people who is for the cult you see
that water that is what your cult boy can’t do. This is the power of my God almighty so you all better learn
Water drainage need to be cut deeper with strainers on some parts of the covers to prevent debres and ppl need to stop dump garages in the gullies and rivers
“Newly built roads”. Lol. Smh. We all know how the corruption and crime
Jamaica has always been one of the worse road builder in the world.
Now you guys need the ARK.. But it look like Kevin set sail with the ARK already..
IT’S NOW THEY NEED THE ARK!
Plz NWA use grill block the entrance of the drains. We know our people will litter, that small mesh can’t work.