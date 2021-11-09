Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in St. James | TVJ News - Nov 8 2021 1

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in St. James | TVJ News – Nov 8 2021

36 comments

 

  7. Can someone please show the Covid Prime Minister this footage because the only thing him care bout is the Big C and Vacc the entire country can burn or flood fi all him care smh

    Reply

  10. What do all of you expect? The government built new highways all over the country without considering proper drainage.

    Reply

    1. We are the same.people who cost him to build them we are the same people who litter gullies and blame the government

      Reply

    4. @DynamicT doesn’t matter if you have a “proper draining system” if you have heavy enough rainfall it will be overwhelmed. I live in London and roads are flooded regularly.

      Reply

  13. The people who is for the cult you see that water that is what your cult boy can’t do. This is the power of my God almighty so you all better learn

    Reply

  14. Water drainage need to be cut deeper with strainers on some parts of the covers to prevent debres and ppl need to stop dump garages in the gullies and rivers

    Reply

  19. Plz NWA use grill block the entrance of the drains. We know our people will litter, that small mesh can’t work.

    Reply

