Heilemann: Trump Is ‘The Broken Atomic Clock Of Politics’ | Deadline | MSNBC

MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann joins Nicolle Wallace to break down Joe Biden’s Democratic National Convention speech and what to expect for next week’s Republican National Convention. Aired on 8/21/2020.
  3. Biden: the disabled are people to have compassion towards, help lift up, and treat with the basic dignity everyone deserves.
    45*: mocks disabled reporter (failing to realize that he himself is intellectually, psychologically, emotionally, and morally disabled…broken actually)

    Reply

  7. I’ve seen a BUNCH of Republicans who are supporting Joe Biden. But oddly, I haven’t seen a SINGLE Democrat who is supporting Donald Trump. Hmmmmmm. 🤔

    Reply

    • @Ed Dursky You’re a troll who wants people to click on your links. If you had anything of value to say you ought to just say it instead trying to lure people into the Trump’s spider web.

      Reply

    • @Ms Linda Too late! Leftist/Marxists are waaay too far gone to enlighten. And, you’re right…I AM a Patriot troll just having fun with your kind before your drop-kick..coming this November. (I’ll then be basking in your delusional fits of screams and tears…once again.)

      Reply

    • Mainely, Republicans put their hate and prejudice before all, their self interests lie with the Democrats, unless they’re in the top 1% economically.

      Reply

  9. The T R U M P D U M P Approaches. How will you celebrate?
    But first roll up your sleeves and vote, get your friends and family to the polls, mail in those ballots early. The fate of humanity and Our Democracy are in Our Hands. Vote

    Reply

  14. Trump won’t change. Steven Miller will give him a Nazi mode speech to deliver to his cultists who refuse to let go.

    Reply

    • @AO Yes. We all remember the protests and civil unrest for those eight years. His terrible response to a pending pandemic. All the people indicted and imprisoned related to that ” terrible ” administration. All the jobs lost. The terrible economy. The people losing their homes. The terrible safety measures to save the environment. The utter audacity to try to provide some type of health care for everyone. Yes , such terribly horrid times.

      Reply

    • You President Trump haters are going to have to answer how I knew all these things ahead of time in this video message I made in April 2020 as I spoke about all the prophecies I made since before the 2016 election until the present that all came to pass.

      “Before these things come to pass I tell you of them..” says The Lord.

      Any questions as to did God show me these things or not will be clearly answered by all the prophecies I gave that came to pass just as I said they would.

      I know who I am in Christ.

      The Father, Son and Holy Spirit have chosen Trump to be President for 2 Full Terms and Satan, fallen angels, nothing and nobody can or will be able to stop it.

      “My Non Existent Invisible Friend In The Sky – The Many Prophecies That Came To Pass”

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no2-2nQrmgI

      Reply

    • @The Blessings Of Jesus Channel God does not know you you are lying for the man that says he grabs unwilling women by the you know where

      Reply

    • Sad thing is you can’t blame anything that’s going on right now on anybody else than the man that’s in charge Trump, where in the worst depression since the great depression, millions are unemployed, oh yeah and there’s a f****** raging pandemic that he’s too stupid to deal with, he’s a man child that needs to be praised a hundred times a day or else he gets his panties in a knot

      Reply

    • @The Blessings Of Jesus Channel As a Christian saying Trump and faith together is frightening. Trump takes pleasure from harming others something no Christian should be associated with. Trump was also asked this question in an interview. Have you ever asked God for forgiveness. Trump’s answer… No I have never done anything that would require me to do so. Think about that. Many thought Jim Jones was the chosen one all the way to sipping the juice. No Christian should barter their faith for mere favor.

      Reply

    • Troy Lee
      @Troy Lee you write like, and with Frequency of
      a Xi Jinping Chinese Bot 🤖 Flooding comment
      sections for a penny each. Begone China 🇨🇳 🤖 Bot

      Reply

