Here’s what you need to know about the Julie Payette scandal

Here's what you need to know about the Julie Payette scandal

 

Michel Boyer breaks down the latest on the scandal around Gov. Gen. Payette after allegations of bullying erupted around her office.

34 Comments on Here's what you need to know about the Julie Payette scandal

  1. Payette was chosen as GG as she is from Quebec, is a woman and was an astronaut. Checked enough boxes without any real qualifications.

  3. Another one the liberals are throwing under the bus to try to cover up the WE scandal… Liberals trying to cover up one scandal about extreme government corruption with another about bullying.

  6. This sounds kind of like an Ellen scandal but higher up. JT stating that “nobody should be subjected to hostile work enviros”… he needs to check himself because he dumped all over JWR and then Jane Philpott. JT will hide behind any skirt he can.

  16. As justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould was the only person who could prosecute Trudeau for malfeasance, as GG Julie Payette is the only person who can dissolve Trudeau’s government.

