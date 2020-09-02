Here’s what you need to know about the Julie Payette scandal

Michel Boyer breaks down the latest on the scandal around Gov. Gen. Payette after allegations of bullying erupted around her office.
#cdnpoli
Payette was chosen as GG as she is from Quebec, is a woman and was an astronaut. Checked enough boxes without any real qualifications.
Mike Campbell Correct!
@Mike
It only missed the transgender box.
@First Last not really…
And she wants the job done……clean out the cockroaches and get on with it. Any and all harper leftover squashed and booted……….
Remove the last office that can hold Trudeau accountable.
Another one the liberals are throwing under the bus to try to cover up the WE scandal… Liberals trying to cover up one scandal about extreme government corruption with another about bullying.
Like the current PM, not qualified. Time for them all to resign, many should likely do some jail time.
Abolish the constitutional monarchy. No more Crown, just imagine what that would be like…
The Firms name is Sargent Shultz Consultants. “We see nothing nothing!”
Ron Peer .
..probably
With the same qualifications
This sounds kind of like an Ellen scandal but higher up. JT stating that “nobody should be subjected to hostile work enviros”… he needs to check himself because he dumped all over JWR and then Jane Philpott. JT will hide behind any skirt he can.
Why do we need a gg?
Do we really need a GG. Trudeau won’t do it but It would be nice to see a REFERENDUM VOTE.
We dont need the constitutional monarchy period.
@Anthony Quantrill agreed
ministers and minstrels seem terrified of Trudeau.
Trudeau is a fine example of do as I say or you’re fired.
Remember when she assulted her husband? Why was a person who assulted their spouse picked for this office?
You can guarantee that if the roles were reversed (male abuser of female), then we wouldn’t have that GG. Funny how nobody cares she’s abusive though.
She also killed a pedestrian with her vehicle road raging
She an embarrassment to the post. She’s a diva and should be forced to resign.
I really don’t care. Trudeau appointed her, he should own her screw ups in addition to his ethics violations.
Just a smoke screen to distract up from the WE scandal.
It’s all a smoke screen to take attention off of the mother of all corruption, the British monarchy control of Canada.
@Anthony Quantrill I used to be a monarchist. Not anymore.
The true scandal is that Canadians tolerate GGs in the first place. We are better off not participating in royal cults.
Time to hold these scumbags accountable with jail time and huge fines
As justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould was the only person who could prosecute Trudeau for malfeasance, as GG Julie Payette is the only person who can dissolve Trudeau’s government.
All that decoration, looks like a Christmas Tree. Used once a year and then retired till next year, like her work ethics
Worse Governor General ever. Even worse than Adrienne Clarkson.
Another Liberal appointee just as Brenda Lucki was to the RCMP. Things are starting to make a lot of sense here.
She’s a waste of tax payer dollars.