Here’s why historically Black colleges and universities are so important | Just the FAQs

TOPICS:
Here's why historically Black colleges and universities are so important | Just the FAQs 1

February 20, 2021

 

Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey are just two notable alumni from historically Black colleges and universities. Here’s how HBCUs have changed over time.

RELATED:

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

6 Comments on "Here’s why historically Black colleges and universities are so important | Just the FAQs"

  2. Z.A Art Work | February 20, 2021 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    Keeep it up

  3. little dude from across the street | February 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    Who saw Zack snyder justice league trailer…

  4. Anal Eyes Analyze Anal Lies | February 20, 2021 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Thank you, Donald Trump, for allocating more money to hbcus than any president in history.

  5. Grand Bay Central | February 20, 2021 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    HBCU is ranking up there with IVY League. Keep up good work.

  6. Sadie Mae | February 20, 2021 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Cheyney Universary of Pa.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.