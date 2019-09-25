Here’s Why Trump May Think Impeachment Is Good For 2020 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Here's Why Trump May Think Impeachment Is Good For 2020 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

September 25, 2019

 

Could Trump possibly see impeachment proceedings against him as a good thing for his reelection chances? Alexi McCammond of Axios discusses. Aired on 09/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Here's Why Trump May Think Impeachment Is Good For 2020 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

43 Comments on "Here’s Why Trump May Think Impeachment Is Good For 2020 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Lily Jade | September 25, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    My lawyer is gonna need a lawyer, again. _djt senior
    Michael Cohen can’t wait to see Guiliani again.

  2. Robinhood Hustle | September 25, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    literally less than 1% chance hes impeached. This will backfire badly lol

    • Kandi Klover | September 25, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      0%. Leftism is now a mentally ill delusional cult akin to Scientology.

    • Balnazzardi | September 25, 2019 at 5:10 AM | Reply

      Doesnt matter whether IT has chance to go through or not….IT HAD to Be done, otherwise Democrats would have seemed utterly gutless and willing to overlook anything that Trump makes….they would not have moved in to start this process If they didn’t think that this is clearly something that Will hurt Trump and those defending him in Senate even If he would not get impeached

      Let me remind you that Republicans started impeachement process again Bill Clinton with MUCH less than what now have been filed against Trump

  3. Sandra Long | September 25, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    It is good.

  4. Settings Showroom | September 25, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    Please

  5. Mark Haddox | September 25, 2019 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    To late now. The dems just handed the Republicans the House, Senate, and executive in the 2020 election. I can not believe they fell for this.

    • Mark Haddox | September 25, 2019 at 3:53 AM | Reply

      @Die already!!! I guess they are that stupid.

    • Mark Haddox | September 25, 2019 at 3:58 AM | Reply

      @Adrian Ford q has gotten some stuff right but is fake. I think q is to prevent Republicans from orginizing more. It is basically saying that Trump and his team is going to fix everything. He was right on they are stupid for sure though. I’m still kind of shocked this stupid.

    • Raymond Matos | September 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      I feel sorry for the Democrats. There party needs new leadership with a focus on patriotism. Be proud to be an American.

  6. The Subjective Truth | September 25, 2019 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    glad i hate all politics i have studied narcissist for years and trump has been gas lighting my ex party like mad and they keep falling for it! so sad to see them all fall in his trap but can’t say they don’t deserve it for being freaking idiots.

  7. Ivan McBleedy | September 25, 2019 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    “Whatever you do,” cried Brer Rabbit, “Don’t throw me into the briar patch!”

  8. ASDFG | September 25, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.

  9. gordon quigg | September 25, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Trump is epic, I’m voting for him

  10. Russ Rasmussen | September 25, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Cry babies go Trump we got your back from these America haters

  11. Daniel Val | September 25, 2019 at 3:42 AM | Reply

    Would you like tomatoes on your big Nothing Burger?

  12. C A | September 25, 2019 at 4:12 AM | Reply

    That impeachment will be good for Trump did not bear out, in the end, in Nixon’s case. I hope our Congress will demonstrate moral fiber here.

  13. saddist1Gtown | September 25, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Who cares what these so-called voters think? The law is the law and it is about time these newby reporters report facts. Anyone including politicians who put themselves above the law and expects not to be punished because of some existential reason is in themselves lawbreakers and sets a bad example. Trump and all others before him knows and should know what being president means and as the head an example should be set at all times. Funny these reporters aren’t contrasting the actions while in office of the previous president in order to see that laws are fundamental in the upkeep of any democracy.

  14. ideaquest | September 25, 2019 at 5:38 AM | Reply

    Impeachment is great for Trump. We have seen all these early celebrations by the Dems. Election 2016, their joy turned into profound sorrow when Hillary lost. The Russians probe came out zero. Now, the impeachment probe and the Dems are celebrating before the chicken is hatched. Looking forward to the plot twist ahead. More sorrows for the conned Dems.

    • hodaka1000 | September 25, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      Russia zero? Maybe you should try to find some information other than what is posted on the gulag noticeboard comrade

  15. Planet Bolshevik | September 25, 2019 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    We need to wait for the mueller report and Michael Avanatti’s new book to come out before we jump to conclusions

  16. Aaron Dawes | September 25, 2019 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    Russian trolls and Russian bots are out in force! Trump and his daddy Putin must be freaking out.

  17. Eckhart Tolle Podcast | September 25, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Whatever happened to that one feller with the short hair??

  18. hodaka1000 | September 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Support you local treacherous dictator and traitor

  19. Louise Dumais | September 25, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    you idiots. for 2 years you have been shouting impeachment and now you are questioning it

  20. Cliff Medina | September 25, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Time now to release the biden transcripts of his dealings with the Ukraine deal!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.