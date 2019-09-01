‘He’s Coming Closer’: Witness Recalls Shooter Opening Fire On Family’s Car | MSNBC

September 1, 2019

 

Tiffany Parada was traveling with her family when a shooter opened fire at her vehicle in Texas. Though she claims her car was hit multiple times, her family is uninjured. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

64 Comments on "‘He’s Coming Closer’: Witness Recalls Shooter Opening Fire On Family’s Car | MSNBC"

  1. IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX | August 31, 2019 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Since the NRA is flooded with Russian money, can we assume Putin is setting US gun policy?

    • Mark Bodder | September 1, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @ZLYNXEE h <<

    • Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber | September 1, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

      SURVEY: When Trump wins in 2020, will you record your reaction video in horizontal or vertical? _(Mark with X)_
      [ ] Horizontal
      [ ] Vertical

    • Daniel Ramirez | September 1, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX
      Bru The NRA is funded by 170 million gun owners and law abiding citizens that own AR15 . The last thing Russia and every Tyranical Government wants is an armed country.
      In other words how would a government/country invade and establish it’s socialist agenda?
      It is common sence to know that Russia and any other Tyranical government would fund the removal of fire arms.

    • C J | September 1, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Mark Bodder sounds like you know the groups and your hangout places very well. Daswidania 💩

    • C J | September 1, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Gwendolyn Williams u r a real low life.

  2. Pink Rose | August 31, 2019 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Unfortunately, nowadays people need to stay alert, be aware of their surroundings when driving, walking, shopping, etc! This is not normal nor should it be!!!

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | September 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      Pink Rose I keep saying that to people.. I’m literally terrified that we can’t just go about living without being in fear of people like this.. We really do have to sit in places where our backs aren’t too the doors so we can see everything.. Watch where exits are and hiding spots in every surrounding.. It’s just crazy! What’s even crazier, Texas loosened their gun laws! Why on earth would they do that?! Ted Cruz is nuts but that’s what they voted for..

  3. Airik Luna | August 31, 2019 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    They just relaxed thier gun laws even further. Good job numb nuts.
    Innocent people are dying from simple stupidity.

    • Walt Schmidt | September 1, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

      Too bad.

    • Wesley Brown | September 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      So gun laws make people safe or unsafe? Maybe someone should ask Chicago how safe strick gun laws have made them… the problem isn’t an object like a gun. A gun is just a inanimate object..the problem is people. Something has changed in our society. We now celebrate mental illness like it’s something to be proud of, we advocate the killing of unborn children, we scream and yell to remove god from our lives and shame anyone who shows patriotism for the greatest country in earth. It’s not the guns, its what our society is becoming, thats the problem

    • Mark Bodder | September 1, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      Innocent people are dying from not protecting themselves. They rely on the police to protect them. They bought into the false notion that police are there to protect and serve.
      Did the police protect these people are the police ever there before a crime hate to tell people police investigate crimes they don’t protect against them.

    • Dan Erickson | September 1, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      If you don’t have a gun to protect you and your family your a sheep, you don’t want to be a sheep.

  4. Destination Paradise | August 31, 2019 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    ALL THIS BLOOD IS ON REPUBLICANS HANDS, PERIOD.

  5. Elmer Cat | August 31, 2019 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    What is the signal to warn other drivers of a mass shooter? 

    How frustrated Ms. Parada must have felt — justifiably terrified herself, but still trying as hard as she could to help others avoid the danger.

  6. Brenna Ober | August 31, 2019 at 11:01 PM | Reply

    @rocky comet or whatever it is 💁 I bet you’re a chester 🤷 just like that man baby in the White House 🤷

  7. Nancy Benner | August 31, 2019 at 11:23 PM | Reply

    Ok…GUN REFORM…we waiting for what??? Recess to be over 😡🤬

    • Jeffrey Crenshaw | August 31, 2019 at 11:36 PM | Reply

      We are waiting for the sensible half of this country to stop pretending that conservatism is anything more than our time’s greatest evil and kick Republicans out of office. Yes, if necessary, with the guns they love so much. The bullet holes would probably get them off in a sick masochistic way.

    • O. B. | September 1, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      Nancy ” Gun reform”

      But there was a ‘gun reform’ in Texas, just two days ago…look it up:
      https://youtu.be/m2gxlOXPoZQ (“Texas loosening gun laws weeks after mass shooting”)
      I guess, that title would have better been “Texas loosening gun laws two days prior to mass shooting”, huh?

    • xlioilx | September 1, 2019 at 4:51 AM | Reply

      This has nothing to do with gun reform.. criminals will always get guns kids can print them on their 3d printer you can make zip guns.. don’t be a fool. Reforms do nothing but make it harder for people trying to legally obtain a firearm to protect themselves.

    • Jeffrey Crenshaw | September 1, 2019 at 6:06 AM | Reply

      @xlioilx *Every* other first world nation has stricter gun laws than us. *Every* other first world nation has fewer guns in the hands of criminals. Your hypothesis is just wrong.

  8. Togo Burrows | August 31, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    this is normal for Texas
    it’s saturday…
    it’s a holiday weekend…

  9. Gord Orvis | August 31, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    What an insane country.

  10. Ervin Simmons | August 31, 2019 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    White laws,lies,And privilege!!!Americkkk!!!Got mo guns then military for there New Civil War!!#✊✊✊

  11. Brian C | August 31, 2019 at 11:41 PM | Reply

    We’ll just give ‘thoughts and prayers’ and wait until it happens again.

  12. Robert Evans | August 31, 2019 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    #NRAterrorists are the true enemies of the US of A.

  13. Kelly T | September 1, 2019 at 12:04 AM | Reply

    Did a conceal carry stop the shooter?

  14. William Ramos | September 1, 2019 at 12:07 AM | Reply

    You guys want to live like the wild west? There ya go, enjoy!

    • Mark Bodder | September 1, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      @Walt Schmidt this is everybody’s business. Sorry no safe space here

    • David M | September 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Mark Bodder The crybabies wouldn’t understand. Our neighborhood is full of guns and people mind their actions for the most part. If they don’t, we have ways to correct wrongfull behavior in Houston.

    • David M | September 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Mark Bodder Makes perfect sense to me.

    • oscar villarreal | September 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      Mark bodder, everyone is saying they’re ancestors were in America first nowadays. African Americans are also saying there’s evidence that they’re native to the americas . Everyone has evidence for everything these days. It’s all possible

    • William Ramos | September 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @xlioilx yeah, let’s have a shootout! 😒🙄

  15. Girl Etherial | September 1, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Russia gives millions $$$ to the NRA. It’s a good strategy for destroying America.

    • snoop alert | September 1, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Please don’t have any kids you’re stupid jeans might pass on to them

    • Dan Erickson | September 1, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      I think the Russians giving alot to push socialistic agenda to ruin the country and divide us.

    • snoop alert | September 1, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Dan Erickson no Dan Dan the Man that’s Democrats in the media Russians don’t have to give a dime to do any of that, besides the Democrats want to be like Russianswhat the government controlling everything what are you even babbling about

  16. Faizol Azha | September 1, 2019 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Well,Murica only needs thought and prayers,right?..nothing else

  17. E M. | September 1, 2019 at 12:44 AM | Reply

    Unfortunately this is the new America until politicians decide to do something.

  18. Cornell Waters | September 1, 2019 at 12:48 AM | Reply

    The NRA is not a branch of government.

    • Kenshannon Jeter | September 1, 2019 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      Trump and his MAGA Base along with The NRA are the biggest blackhearted bigots on this planet Earth.

    • JVS 3 | September 1, 2019 at 1:12 AM | Reply

      Cornell Waters you sure about that? The entire GOP and our brave heroic bone spur dictator in chief are pretty indebted to the NRA. Can’t do anything to cross one of their biggest daddy money

    • LAST CALL | September 1, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      *Neither is the ACLU.*
      *Neither is big pharma.*
      *Neither is Mom’s Demand Action.*

  19. Richard & Rose Beal Preston/Johnson | September 1, 2019 at 1:23 AM | Reply

    Vote Blue 2020!
    If you vote Red!! Don’t cry!!
    Do something !! Gun Control!!

    • Mark Bodder | September 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      @Viz4 J the KKK does not support Trump. Trump supports Israel and that’s kind of you know Jews aren’t really on their mailing list unless they’re mailing bombs.
      David Duke supports Gabbard i believe. you probably should get your facts straight before you come in here and just open your mouth and vomit.

    • Mark Bodder | September 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @Viz4 J actually it was President Obama that armed terrorists in Syria

    • snoop alert | September 1, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @ZLYNXEE h you sound like a third grader ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho at Christmas time

  20. Your Nanna | September 1, 2019 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    No wonder there’s a travel warning to the states. How can you not be outraged?

