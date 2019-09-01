Tiffany Parada was traveling with her family when a shooter opened fire at her vehicle in Texas. Though she claims her car was hit multiple times, her family is uninjured. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
'He's Coming Closer': Witness Recalls Shooter Opening Fire On Family's Car | MSNBC
Since the NRA is flooded with Russian money, can we assume Putin is setting US gun policy?
Bru The NRA is funded by 170 million gun owners and law abiding citizens that own AR15 . The last thing Russia and every Tyranical Government wants is an armed country.
In other words how would a government/country invade and establish it’s socialist agenda?
It is common sence to know that Russia and any other Tyranical government would fund the removal of fire arms.
Mark Bodder sounds like you know the groups and your hangout places very well. Daswidania 💩
Unfortunately, nowadays people need to stay alert, be aware of their surroundings when driving, walking, shopping, etc! This is not normal nor should it be!!!
Pink Rose I keep saying that to people.. I’m literally terrified that we can’t just go about living without being in fear of people like this.. We really do have to sit in places where our backs aren’t too the doors so we can see everything.. Watch where exits are and hiding spots in every surrounding.. It’s just crazy! What’s even crazier, Texas loosened their gun laws! Why on earth would they do that?! Ted Cruz is nuts but that’s what they voted for..
They just relaxed thier gun laws even further. Good job numb nuts.
Innocent people are dying from simple stupidity.
So gun laws make people safe or unsafe? Maybe someone should ask Chicago how safe strick gun laws have made them… the problem isn’t an object like a gun. A gun is just a inanimate object..the problem is people. Something has changed in our society. We now celebrate mental illness like it’s something to be proud of, we advocate the killing of unborn children, we scream and yell to remove god from our lives and shame anyone who shows patriotism for the greatest country in earth. It’s not the guns, its what our society is becoming, thats the problem
Innocent people are dying from not protecting themselves. They rely on the police to protect them. They bought into the false notion that police are there to protect and serve.
Did the police protect these people are the police ever there before a crime hate to tell people police investigate crimes they don’t protect against them.
If you don’t have a gun to protect you and your family your a sheep, you don’t want to be a sheep.
ALL THIS BLOOD IS ON REPUBLICANS HANDS, PERIOD.
Actually its on the shooters hands. There are over 100 million legal gun owners in this country. None of them did this. Wake up from the lies of the media and the soicalist agenda
@Wesley Brown agree with you bro.
What is the signal to warn other drivers of a mass shooter?
How frustrated Ms. Parada must have felt — justifiably terrified herself, but still trying as hard as she could to help others avoid the danger.
@rocky comet or whatever it is 💁 I bet you’re a chester 🤷 just like that man baby in the White House 🤷
Ok…GUN REFORM…we waiting for what??? Recess to be over 😡🤬
We are waiting for the sensible half of this country to stop pretending that conservatism is anything more than our time’s greatest evil and kick Republicans out of office. Yes, if necessary, with the guns they love so much. The bullet holes would probably get them off in a sick masochistic way.
Nancy ” Gun reform”
But there was a ‘gun reform’ in Texas, just two days ago…look it up:
https://youtu.be/m2gxlOXPoZQ (“Texas loosening gun laws weeks after mass shooting”)
I guess, that title would have better been “Texas loosening gun laws two days prior to mass shooting”, huh?
This has nothing to do with gun reform.. criminals will always get guns kids can print them on their 3d printer you can make zip guns.. don’t be a fool. Reforms do nothing but make it harder for people trying to legally obtain a firearm to protect themselves.
@xlioilx *Every* other first world nation has stricter gun laws than us. *Every* other first world nation has fewer guns in the hands of criminals. Your hypothesis is just wrong.
this is normal for Texas
it’s saturday…
it’s a holiday weekend…
Togo Burrows it’s any day that ends in an Y
How many will die in Chicago and Baltimore this weekend?
What an insane country.
White laws,lies,And privilege!!!Americkkk!!!Got mo guns then military for there New Civil War!!#✊✊✊
We’ll just give ‘thoughts and prayers’ and wait until it happens again.
Until some crazy person robs a truck and what??? more anti gun propaganda??
Laws wouldn’t stop most shootings
#NRAterrorists are the true enemies of the US of A.
@David Grover well said.
No NRA members ever have been a mass shooter. NRA teaches gun safety gun responsibility, also have shooting courses. I know been a member since I was 13 yrs old. So you young mis-informed and brainwashed kids get your facts straight or keep your mouth hole shut.
Did a conceal carry stop the shooter?
Kelly T cops did
You guys want to live like the wild west? There ya go, enjoy!
@Walt Schmidt this is everybody’s business. Sorry no safe space here
@Mark Bodder The crybabies wouldn’t understand. Our neighborhood is full of guns and people mind their actions for the most part. If they don’t, we have ways to correct wrongfull behavior in Houston.
@Mark Bodder Makes perfect sense to me.
Mark bodder, everyone is saying they’re ancestors were in America first nowadays. African Americans are also saying there’s evidence that they’re native to the americas . Everyone has evidence for everything these days. It’s all possible
@xlioilx yeah, let’s have a shootout! 😒🙄
Russia gives millions $$$ to the NRA. It’s a good strategy for destroying America.
I think the Russians giving alot to push socialistic agenda to ruin the country and divide us.
@Dan Erickson no Dan Dan the Man that’s Democrats in the media Russians don’t have to give a dime to do any of that, besides the Democrats want to be like Russianswhat the government controlling everything what are you even babbling about
Well,Murica only needs thought and prayers,right?..nothing else
Unfortunately this is the new America until politicians decide to do something.
This is new?
Or the people. Don’t be defeated do something? Rally? Vote? Make some noise. If they can do it in Hong Kong….
@Donna Clarkson
*Like disarm law abiding people and turn them into victims too?*
Whatever politicians could do, they won’t and whatever is done will not, cannot change things for the better.
The NRA is not a branch of government.
Trump and his MAGA Base along with The NRA are the biggest blackhearted bigots on this planet Earth.
Cornell Waters you sure about that? The entire GOP and our brave heroic bone spur dictator in chief are pretty indebted to the NRA. Can’t do anything to cross one of their biggest daddy money
*Neither is the ACLU.*
*Neither is big pharma.*
*Neither is Mom’s Demand Action.*
Vote Blue 2020!
If you vote Red!! Don’t cry!!
Do something !! Gun Control!!
@Viz4 J the KKK does not support Trump. Trump supports Israel and that’s kind of you know Jews aren’t really on their mailing list unless they’re mailing bombs.
David Duke supports Gabbard i believe. you probably should get your facts straight before you come in here and just open your mouth and vomit.
@Viz4 J actually it was President Obama that armed terrorists in Syria
No wonder there’s a travel warning to the states. How can you not be outraged?