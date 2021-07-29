High Level Probe into Arrest of man in Viral Video in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 28 2021

A high-level probe has been ordered by the Police Commissioner Major General Anthony Anderson into the arrest of a St. Ann man. The man who identified himself as Shaquille Higgins was apparently upset about how the revised curfew times would affect his plans he then recorded his frustration in an expletive railed rant directed at the Prime Minister.

