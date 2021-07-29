High Level Probe into Arrest of man in Viral Video in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 28 2021

A high-level probe has been ordered by the Police Commissioner Major General Anthony Anderson into the arrest of a St. Ann man. The man who identified himself as Shaquille Higgins was apparently upset about how the revised curfew times would affect his plans he then recorded his frustration in an expletive railed rant directed at the Prime Minister.
33 comments
No rights of freedom of speech…
That to show citizens your words don’t matter …
If its good or bad…its really a controlling system.
You are lucky to have such right in Jamaica because abusive remarks you make, against others and leaders, in so many other countries, would get into SERIOUS trouble.
ALL MUST SUE THE STATE BECAUSE WE DONT A GOVERNMENT IN JAMAICA…RUDEBBWOY RUNNING THE STATE BUT IT WILL END SOON
EXACTLY !!! RUDEBOY RUNNING THE STATE
so what you think all what he says about the pm is true the pm can sue him to dont because the pm is not a B man so that can be a problem for him ?
@Bennett Jonathan NOBODY DO NOT STOP THE PM FROM SUE !!! BUT DO NOT SEND THE POLICE, WHEN THE MATTER IS NOT A CRIMINAL ONE
State or parish?
@Low Tolerance Level USE YOUR DICTIONARY !!!
It would be interesting to hear what The Prime Minister has to say (or thinks) about the full turn of events
… from the man’s diss to the actions of the police. Say supp’m Andrew …
ANDREW HOLNESS WONT SAY ANYTHING.
HE PERHAPS ENJOYED THE KARMA.
HE GETS HIS REPRIEVE.
WE MUST ENSURE THE LAW IS APPLIED CORRECTLY
They should never have invaded his privacy and that of his family. At the same time, he owes the PM an apology for his abusive remarks because I am pretty sure that such would somehow affect the 24-year-old abuser as well. Having the freedom of speech never means having the freedom to abuse anyone.
Shut u mouth. Where were you when holness and him supporters were abusing Portia. Unuh idolize holness like him is Mr untouchable. Get out of public life if you can’t take criticism. Bout apologize.
He owes nothing it’s a democracy smdh..
If he guilty build a bigger prison lock us all up.
Kids.
Social media shud never be used as a platform to disrespect anybody..
PERIOD.
It affects you in the short to long term.
Embassy is watching, employers are watching.
We must behave better on social media.
However, the police’s actions can not be condoned
@Allstar Ghetto Chef You made some valid points. I agree.
If he committed a crime then so be it.
But false arrest is against our right.
Notting will come out of it. Politicians n police don’t get in trouble in Jamaica. N if he wins his case tax payer money will pay . Either way poor people never wins in Jamaica
The system in Jamaica need to be rearranged, Anju and him Gang running Jamaica like a gangster’s Paradise
Worst thing the uneducated don’t see that
Yes he should sue them ….people can’t talk how they feel anymore in time and age
We don’t know our rights that’s the thing. Bet no warrant was issued for them to even enter the man house
He has all rights to sue but lets not award him a medal for his idiotic rant.
True word.
However, the state shall get their fair share
The older members of the JCF needs to be retrained. These guys getting their feelings hurt because someone vented their anger at Andrew
Even though what he said was disrespectful they had no right 2 arrest him. Those St Ann police were the same ones who refused 2 arrest the man who kidnapped the lady from Ocho Rios. Who they trying 2 impress? When they harras taxi operators for money that’s worse than this youth words.
What’s that police
did was wrong regardless, either you give him a ticket or a summons, but to force him to a Apologize is wrong in very book, no one sure have to apologize to PM OR the cop.
SHAME SHAME SHAME.
OVERCOOKED BY THE OFFICERS.
WENT A BIT TOO HARD ON THE YOUNG MAN.
AS JAMAICAN PEOPLE WE ARE IN THIS TOGATHER.
The young man was out of order of course, however, the law can not be used in this fashion..
That affects all of us.
Hence, corrective actions must be taken.
The young man will now see his blunder.
The JCF must acknowledge theirs
I don’t blame him he was forced and the nation is on be liable hire a good one
Funny how quickly they could find it but can’t find the gunmen who be terrorizing the country
Its funny how jamaican cittizen be talking about arrest criminal in the manner how they did to this young man as if criminals are making video that they kill anyone there are certain things that are just shouldn’t be done and that’s my point of view he was being disrespectful and he should be thought a good lesson
Freedom of speech comes with responsibilities .