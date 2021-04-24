High School Sweethearts Wedding | Shanel & Jermaine Decon – TVJ Smile Jamaica

TOPICS:
High School Sweethearts Wedding | Shanel & Jermaine Decon - TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

April 24, 2021

 

24 Comments on "High School Sweethearts Wedding | Shanel & Jermaine Decon – TVJ Smile Jamaica"

  1. pinkie durrant | April 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Awesome couple congratulations ❤️😊!!

  2. Mr. Red | April 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Congratulations unno live long & prosper.

  3. Sharon Savage | April 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Wow ‼️real feel good story,16yrs nice to hear and see true Jamaican Love connections without the DRAMA‼️❤️ there’s hope for the singles… yes‼️

  4. star Nine YSG vevo | April 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    We need more couples like this

  5. DICE WOOLLERY | April 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Can see true love with couples that’s real beautiful God bless you.

  6. Island Vybz | April 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Well 2 wonderful people. Both joyful. Saturday and this story made me smile🤣 Wish them many more happy years to come👍🏽🙏

  7. Dian Charlton | April 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Wow I enjoyed this couple , love Neville.

  8. Corren Gordon | April 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Wow wow Wow. Such a lovely couple. Jermain’s smile throughout the entire video is just radiating. Wow. May God bless their happy union continuously. This video made my entire day. Was so refreshing to watch.

  9. Sasha Reid | April 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    What a lovely couple. God bless your union, you both look so happy and humble.

  10. Nickynatro * | April 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Aww…I love this. Blessing pon di union😊

  11. Jacqueline Stewart | April 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Omg sweet couple

  12. Shaniel Bernard | April 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    You should feature my husband Dale Simpson & I Neville, we have a similar story! They’re so lovely!! Blessings to them🤗

    • Mario Hall | April 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

      God bless you guys. My husband and I met 33 years ago at St. George’s evening classes. We been together ever since.

    • Shaniel Bernard | April 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Mario Hall real love is such a beautiful thing I tell you. Blessings to you as well

  13. Pauline Bell | April 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    Long life and lots of happiness to this young family 🙏🙏❤️🖤💚💛

  14. Suzette Butler Crafts. | April 24, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    God bless this lovely young couple.

  15. Marva Heath | April 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    They look really happy they love each other

  16. Tracey East | April 24, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Congratulations guys, keep God at the center of your union.

  17. Daniel East | April 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    They are a truly authentic loving couple who overcame all boundaries, barriers to be where are today. Got blessed your union and congratulations 🎉

  18. mimmi | April 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Aweee soo sweet u guys make neville wants to get married !!this is a miracle. A man who never planned to marry. Happy you now wants to marry someone wish you all the best.

  19. Donnet Dawkins | April 24, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    So sweet….

  20. Ruby L Morrison | April 24, 2021 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Hi Neville 🇯🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸💖✝️

