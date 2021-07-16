Higher Praise Gospel Show – July 11, 5:35 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjlive #HigherPraiseGospelShow
12 comments
I am watching
I am watching
I am watching it am enjoying it
Am watching love it.
This is lovely didn’t know about this. Will continue to be apart of this.
The show is great, enjoyed it.
Great dhow
Really enjoying it…..ton up the praise
This is my first time watching and I love it. When is the next Higher Praise ?
Love this girl Matinique Phipps
Jamaica full a talent! Big up yuself Orville and crew!
Jesus alone