Higher Praise Gospel Show – September 5, 2021, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

20 comments
Yes dj xavier,
love the selections. Praises straight . Cannot stop praising
Loving the music
This song touching praise him sister
Mad!!!!! Lee Priest.. Nah give up!!
First time tunning in, I’m loving it
Thank you lord!!!Glory
Blessings everyone
This is a blessings keep our spirit alive
Praise God bless Aaliyah
Aaliyah I am feeling so good.
Amen I am so happy because of that blessing
I’m still breathing… inhale, exhale
Minister Leony white you r doing a great job u and ur singers r doing well in Lord
All the presenters may God grow and bless your ministry…Ms Rhoda your worship needs to go international…Not only is your vocal and musical prowess seen ,felt but visible ..your worship and your story ….miss…Indeed the Lord has been keeping you..what a story you tell by just singing ..no correction sister you sanging ..mercy…and your backup vocalists and musicians…what a refreshing experience
Hallelujah!!
Jamaica Jesus Christ is smiling on h8s faithful children, wave the signal back Jesus Christ is on his way for the faithful.
Jamaica
Amen
Jamican Amen
First time hear the song is very touching
Just watching the recorded Gospel Concert, big up Sky Fall my nextdoor neighbor that’s a good thing you’re doing Sir God bless you and your worker’s.