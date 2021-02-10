Highest Daily Covid Cases in Jamaica – Now at 17,701 – February 9 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Close the school down
I concur!!! As a student, I see the need!
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Wake up ppl, sensoring of public opinion or even facts that contradicts the popular narrative will not being tolerated. We as a country is going into a totalitarian society like other countries worldwide. Wake up! Wake up!
Shut the schools in Manchester
Fake news, that some a unu a h in the comment. But untill you all become a victim thats the time unu go take this serious……what unu want see 1000 a peaple a burry ina hole like down a italy fi tek it serious. We are blessed fi it nuh worste than how it is
True true
I’m a student, hear it from me…THE PROTOCOLS ARE NOT ADHERE TO IN MY SCHOOL- I’M SURE IT’S NOT JUST MY SKL… ESPECIAL SEEING THAT MY SKL IS CONSIDERED TO BE THE MOST DISCIPLINE SKL WITHIN THE BORDER OF THE PARISH
@EXTRAUDO KNIGHT Thanks for sharing. I really appreciate your comment.
Too many people a take this thing for joke every day you can see more people all over without mass doing what they please group,group. HERE and there a chat face to face without mass day in day out.
@Kevonish Williams the best thing u can do for your safety and those who are offending u by exercising their God given right to breathe fresh air and go about their lawful business is to find a hole and hide in it.👍
@Andrew Blake garbage, sewage guh dung!
@Andrew Blake You, Andrew, are in need of a grammar class yourself. There is no such thing as a God given right(s).
I just wonder how many sensitization sessions are people going to need to REALLY take this COVID-19 seriously because the cases are increasing SIGNIFICANTLY. Close down all schools as this is one of the safest things we can ever do and we cannot afford to allow this thing to spike any further.
Wake up lie them telling last week my sister went to the hospital for something different they test her saying she positive and wanted her to go on covid ward she said no and go home they call her back saying she is ok vaccine them want to give to people look how many bush in Jamaica can take for any sickness people wake up wake up
You have been under a rock sir, everywhere these draconian lockdowns have been implemented has had no effect on the spread of the virus. All who would wish to , could lock themselves away from the general society and stay there.
I watched tvj all the time is so good to get news from back home
This is disgraceful what is happening at KPH, our health sector is on the verge of collapsing. Mr Tufton needs to get a grip of this sector. The infrastructure itself is out dated, the administration is of the poorest quality. As far as I can see there are no proper managers and proper management of the hospitals within the sector.
It’s true …heard all about it and …it’s like hell in there…insects rats etc infested need to lick down and build over different place..and nurse don’t know how to treat patient there
Lockdown the airport!!!
Simple as that…but you done know…rich people want travel
Money cya buy life mi gena!
Mi just buy a ticket,wait until after April,please.
We need to adhere to he protocols: mask up, sanitize, social distancing, avoid crowded places.
School should have never been opened in the first place.zEe have so
All of a sudden,tru vaccine a come,ole wicked dem😠
Come on Jamaica lets stand up for the teachers.For too long our teachers are being disrespected and underpaid
ALL SCHOOLS MUST BE CLOSED IMMEDIATELY
I had that discussion with some frenz and family this morning, pple jus dont care…..they nt following protocols one bit….its business as usual…..but the Bible talk abt pple like us, but time will tell…who cant hear will feel….
Nobody not dying naturally again smh 🤦♂️
Where are the great minds of our ppl in this time? The Marcus Mosiah Garvey, the Malcolm x, the mahatma Gandhi? . All I see are followers no true great leader, the future looks really dismal, but there is hope, acts 2:17 God almighty says in these last days he will pour out his spirit on all flesh of all people in all countries and the people shall have vision . Wake up Jamaica, seek the almighty while he can be found.
Children have to be taking public transportation to school so they need to close until things get better. Ms Williams is not out there facing the battle.
Whole heep a excitement about covid . How much people covid kill in almost a year and what are their ages and health conditions compare that to the amount die by the gun in January alone wi worring about the wrong thing
I’m just here living to see who lives and who die from this virus