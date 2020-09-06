Hillary Clinton weighs in on her former Republican colleagues in Congress who refuse to publicly speak out against the president and support 'facts and evidence'. Aired on 8/21/2020.
Hillary Clinton On GOP: To Stay Silent Is To Be Complicit | Morning Joe | MSNBC
What will future historians make of all of this ? This is a very dark moment in American history . Choose light !
@Richard Owens
Shut Up Moron
@Support your Troops & Athletes
Kameltoe is as nadless as … Jerold Nadless.
@tubruton
It may take a bit longer to Execute them all.
So perhaps 2021.
Or maybe even 2022.
@thom wessels
🇺🇸💗🇺🇸
If you’re calling Hillary Clinton the light you should probably read the Bible
There are many Russian bots herein!
@Demsareliars Everyday nice try, comrade.
@Lurking Grue L great profile pic and no content on your channel. Hahaha You clowns are funny if nothing else.
give me one african country that functins well and respects basic human rights and with high IQ. Prove to me that trump was wrong when he called african countries shi* hole countries. I think he was right 100%
@Don Williams HAHA true. Spot on
😘✌👌😘😘
For 30 years they villainized her when her policies have been more beneficial to everyday people than the GOP greed machine.
yeah they ripped her to shreds when she was FL. How dare she have an opinion and want to give you healthcare?
How so?
Clinton Foundation….criminal money laundering scheme.
Hillary was demonized by the GOP and they will do it to every woman who tries to lead. Republican is a party of evil men.
@British savvy yes, but you just wait and see how aoc and the far left and bernie will press him to do it, he now wants to win moderate republicans so therefore he wont admit it, bu he sees the wrinting on the wall
@BIDEN promised amnesty to ALL illegals. Goodbye USA thats all youve got, so you were talking garbage re defunding, youve just admitted it
@British savvy if biden gives amnesty to 11mil that will forever change usa and american culture because immigrants get more childreen than ordinary americans. Usa will become a part of latin america
@BIDEN promised amnesty to ALL illegals. Goodbye USA there you go again blahh blahh
@BIDEN promised amnesty to ALL illegals. Goodbye USA btw, what culture 🤣
The GOP is already finished….they made their swamp, now let them swim in it!!!
@Lars Jones Trump. 2020-2032. God Bless America!
@thom wessels Godless American Taliban
Requim for the American Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZnuc-Fv_Tc
@Lars Jones Say wah??
I’d rather see them drown in it.
@Will Hirsch You are really spun up, huh?
The silence from the GOP is deafening and needs to be addressed when they fall together with their leper messiah.
@Julie B
Time?
Really?
🤤
@Julie B
POLITICO?
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
SUPER DUMMY
@Patricia Queen
Would be Hilarious … if it wasn’t True.
@Julie B
FACT:
Leftardian Psychopaths take out _2362 On Average DAILY_ with “her choice”.
@thom wessels I am ready and waiting to debate you, Hon, but I seriously am NOT going to do YOUR research. What kind of debate is that? In a debate you present the facts for your opinion and I present the facts for mine. Claiming I’m sending “viruses” in my links is quite the cop out. It’s apparent you don’t really care to put the effort into debating. You just want to call me names and cling to your opinions.
I wish our Hillary was our president right now. I can only imagine how frustrating it must be for her to see what Trump is doing to our people and our country, and the world.
@Serai3 But you don’t know that, do you. It’s CNN Kool Aid that you drink. Also, you actually believe NOKO, which has only had ONE DEATH, and China, which has only had a few deaths. And more people die each day from NON COVID related deaths but you focus on the China virus. Got it.
@Inde D Say wah? Killary is the murderer, are you having
a flashback? Please explain your nonsense post.
@Inde D “rants?” Really? You still can’t bring an adult argument to any conversation. Thanks, my predictions about uneducated liberal children have been 100% thus far!
@thom wessels * yawn * Go away, Sergei. You’re boring me.
@Unknown Player there are no competent Democrats !
“When Donald Trump spoke at his inauguration about ‘American carnage,’ I assumed that was something he was against, not a campaign promise.” Julia Louis Dreyfus 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Utah-kin2me?
If ANYTHING you dummies believed was actually True, maybe we would care what you have to say.
As it stands I ignore (or troll) you poor morons.
Leftardians really are DUMB AF.
🤪
@Utah-kin2me?
He is a Corruptocrat and a Pe90.
Congratulations 👏
🤮
@Utah-kin2me? Oy Vay
thom wessels ,you worry about the speaker of truth because she is an unemployed actress (who has more money she could ever spend), rather than a bankrupt reality TV star,who conned the people into voting for him and then failed to show up for work for the people of the USA .Stay in. Russia ,you obviously like it there
@Hazel Jones For a second there I thought you were talking about hillary. Nope you were chosing sides from an all level all in cahoots playing field. A buncha a dookie chasing satanist molochas
Not a fan of Hillary, will have to admit to “To stay silent is to be complicit,” when all the good people do nothing is a the reason some very bad leaders have taken power.
She will, like all politicians, live with her errors in judgement subject to history. So fan or not (I like her, but don’t like many of her policies because I see establishment democrats as moderate republicans), when she speaks sense it makes sense to listen.
What repulses me is the language that we have been exposed to during Trump’s administration. I myself have so much inner rage, when I hear the vitriolic vehemence that he generates by promoting lies and hatred, I fear it has penetrated the soil of our nation and also future leaders. I pray that the dark days are behind us.
Stay spun up, snowflake. It will be bad for your health and that’s a good thing!
@Atticus X –the truth hasn’t set your lips free from Trump’s BUTT😁
@Atticus X –the SENATE told us that you *dolt* –you know, the same senate that exonerated him from trying to jack Ukraine…New Rule: Trump does something, U.S. intelligence investigates it, the senate reports on it, the news reports what intelligence and the senate sez, and MAGAts blame the FAKE Nooz for Trump’s turd capers🤣🤣🤣🥱
@thom wessels –Trump’s crying jag at “CHYN-NAAA!” is bad for everyone’s health, turdflake–not that youse Karens would notice
Atticus X Obviously you do not believe in Fact Checking.
Hillary was so unfairly demonized and smeared by the Right for so long, the weak minded Americans believed all the right wing propaganda. The only thing I didn’t like what she did was to pick Tim Kaine as her VP running mate…had she chosen Bernie I think we would have been looking at a completely different outcome in our countries history right now
💜💟😍💜
GOP:
– Bribed with loads of money to shut up
– Blackmailed with dirt that’ll ruin their careers
– Scared by Trump and Russia with threats on their families
You spelled Corruptocrats wrong.
vladmer putin is traching trup valdmer putin uses trump but despises trump laffing at usa
Yup. Bribery, extortion, and kompromat. The Teathuglican legacy.
Erwin – Or, they are just money Worshippers. They love money and power. They have chosen to Hate God.
Yeah, as a tech person… there are solutions to the misinformation problem. i think what’s up is that facebook doesn’t believe solving the problem is profitable. Organized online hate is a really profitable business. Nothing drives up engagement like anger.
I wonder if they count the bots and trolls in their official user metrics. Or do they exclude those? Those metrics form the basis of ad buy decisions and investment analysis, among other things.
Hillary Clinton: What about Trump having serious blackmail info against Republicans – why does no one investigate this? Do they have Russian ties too?
There’s a lot of things about Trump that they just do not talk about… it is perplexing
yes true who will investagate
they all do this for money
They have done it for monet the eight senators who went to Russia with trump got a big paydat
no, but YOU do
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron”…
H.L. Mencken,
I hope you understand that quote… it means the American public, the great majority uneducated and driven by ego to offer their meaningless opinions, are morons. The kind of political flip flopping Hillary did to get the nomination from a socialist DNC undermined her credibility entirely. Bitter woman.
That happened in 2008!!!!
No kidding, especially if Biden is elected. He cant remember his wife’s name, or his own.
💗💗💌
Of course they did. Hypocrisy is huge in the GOP.
Any proof, you moron? You get all of your info from
your Alcoa Protective Radio Wave Receiver Helmet, I see.
“To stay silent is to be complicit.” Hillary must have read one of my comments.
Chomsky said it.
@Ginger Nightmare Actually, it’s a rather obvious observation. At least to me. However, Chomsky must have read one of my comments too. Just kidding.
@boatnikdog LOL! Chomsky is known for spending most of his time reading YT comments and parroting them. 🤣🤣🤣
@YouzTube99 Hey, one never knows. Besides, if people will believe trump why shouldn’t they believe me. I’m the most trustworthy person ever in all of the history of the world. And everybody knows it.
It really, really makes me feel so much sadder about the state of our country hearing Hillary Clinton again and imagining how things could be instead…
Folks sure are kissing Hillary’s behind now, seeing how much of a bad mistake they made.
We are Democrats…and this is what we’re fighting for – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTQZFpcH25w
Lmao…. only you man, lol… only you.
Either that or they are afraid of making the Clinton death list. Silence…. I once heard that when one remains silent, people can guess your intelligence, but to open your mouth confirms your ignorance. I winder if she still thinks the Youtube video caused Benghazi?
@Jo Co She never thought that… she just wanted you to.
JOHN DURHAM HAS WEINERS LAPTOP HILLARY😂😂😂😂 TIK TOK TIK TOK
check podesta’s sculptures behind her on the right. nice art work of 2 children